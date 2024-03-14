Jae Young Ju

Elevator Pitch

I have a Buy investment rating assigned to Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP) [015760:KS]. In my previous October 9, 2023 write-up, I highlighted the positives associated with the appointment of a new CEO for KEP.

My attention turns to the potential re-rating catalysts for Korea Electric Power with the latest update. KEP is anticipated to be in the black again this year, and the company is also likely to reinstate dividend distributions for the current year. My view is that Korea Electric Power can command a higher P/B multiple with the realization of these two catalysts, so I maintain a Buy rating for Korea Electric Power stock.

Expecting A Turnaround In 2024

KEP has been in the red for the past three years between fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2023. I am of the opinion that Korea Electric Power can become profitable again in the current year.

At its Q4 2023 results briefing (transcript sourced from S&P Capital IQ) in late February 2024, Korea Electric Power guided that "the contribution of nuclear power plants should increase" and the "contribution of coal and LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) should slightly decline" this year.

In specific terms, KEP anticipates that the utilization rate for the company's nuclear power plants will be in the 80% range for the current year. On the flip side, the company expects comparatively lower utilization rates of around 20% and 50% for LNG and coal, respectively, in 2024. Two new nuclear power plants are scheduled to start operations in 1H 2024 and 2H 2024, respectively, which support the high nuclear power utilization rate guidance.

According to consensus data taken from S&P Capital IQ, KEP's actual Q4 2023 operating profit and operating margin were +175% and +5.3 percentage points better than what the sell side analysts had forecasted.

KEP explained at the company's Q4 earnings briefing that its operating profitability in the latest quarter benefited from a decline in fuel-related expenses driven by "an increase of the contribution of nuclear power to the generation mix" and a corresponding decrease in power generation contribution from LNG and coal. Its nuclear power plants' utilization rate rose on a YoY basis in Q4 2023, because one existing nuclear power plant resumed operations after concluding maintenance activities and another new nuclear power plant commenced operations in the final month of 2022.

In other words, a higher percentage of power generation derived from nuclear power (which is relatively less costly than coal and LNG), the same factor which boosted Korea Electric Power's operating profitability for Q4 2023, is likely to be an important margin improvement lever for the company this year.

The market expects Korea Electric Power to turn around from a net loss of -KRW4,762 billion for FY 2023 to record a positive net profit of +KRW2,378 billion (source: S&P Capital IQ) in FY 2024. I think that this is reasonable, taking into account KEP's favorable power generation mix optimization with a shift towards nuclear power in the current year as detailed above.

In my view, a return to profitability will be a major catalyst for KEP this year. I touch on another potential catalyst for Korea Electric Power in the subsequent section.

There Is A Good Chance Of Dividend Resumption This Year

The current consensus financial estimates for Korea Electric Power point to the company distributing a dividend per share of KRW947 (source: S&P Capital IQ) in fiscal 2024, which translates into a reasonably appealing forward dividend yield of 4%.

It is unsurprising that KEP hasn't paid out dividends for the last three years (FY 2021-2023) when it was loss-making during that period. This also means that many income-focused or yield-hunting institutional and individual investors wouldn't have invested in Korea Electric Power in the last few years, but that could change going forward.

Korea Electric Power indicated at the company's recent fourth quarter earnings call that "if we are able to generate a positive income, we will be in line with the government's overall dividend policies for the government-related and public corporations of Korea (note that KEP is a Korean state-owned enterprise)" and "make more clear communication with the market regarding our dividend." In other words, KEP seems to have both the ability and willingness to make dividend payments to shareholders in 2024 assuming it is profitable as per its management commentary.

Separately, there could be pressure from the top for Korean listed companies trading at low valuation multiples like KEP to be more shareholder friendly and return excess capital to shareholders.

South Korea's FSC (Financial Services Commission) disclosed in a press release published on February 26, 2024 that the country's financial regulators will introduce a "Corporate Value-up Program" to "support (Korean) companies' voluntary efforts to raise their value." According to the February media release issued by FSC, Korea's "Corporate Value-up Program" will involve initiatives like showcasing the "major financial indicators of companies—e.g. price book value ratio (PBR), price earnings ratio (PER), return on equity (ROE), dividend payout ratio" of Korea listed companies, and offering "tax incentives and benefits" to motivate Korean businesses to "increase shareholder returns."

The market is currently valuing Korea Electric Power at a trailing P/B metric of 0.45 times. It is clear that KEP falls in the category of undervalued Korean listed companies that will be watched closely by Korea's financial regulators, and there is strong motivation for Korea Electric Power to resume dividend payments as soon as it can.

Final Thoughts

Korea Electric Power's valuations are enticing, considering that it trades at less than half of book value. I have identified a return to profitability as dividend reinstatement as the re-rating catalysts for the stock, and this explains why KEP deserves a Buy rating.