JPST: Good Short-Term Income Fund, But Not A Buy At These Levels

Jay Yuno

I've written about the JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) several times in the past. I've been bullish, due to the fund's good, growing dividends and low rate risk. JPST has performed quite well these past few years, for these same reasons. Although JPST remains a reasonable investment opportunity, spreads relative to T-bills, and other short-term income funds have significantly decreased these past few months. JPST's 5.0% dividend yield is simply not competitive right now, so I would not be investing in the fund at the present time.

Some alternatives to JPST include simple T-bills, the Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BOXX), with similar returns to T-bills and some potential tax benefits, and the Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA), with a higher 6.2% yield. These seem broadly similar, but stronger, investment opportunities to JPST.

JPST - Basics

Investment Manager: JPMorgan

Dividend Yield: 5.0%

Expense Ratio: 0.18%.

JPST - Overview and Analysis

Holdings and Portfolio

JPST is an actively-managed fund focusing on short-term, investment-grade bonds and fixed-income securities. It is a well-diversified fund, with investments in 679 securities, and with exposure to several bond sub-asset classes, including corporate bonds, treasuries, and MBS.

JPST

Credit Quality

JPST exclusively invests in investment-grade bonds, with an average credit rating of AAA / A-1, the highest credit rating available. It does hold sizable investments in lower-rated bonds, including a 24.7% allocation to BBB-rated bonds.

JPST

JPST's high-quality holdings should experience extremely low losses during downturns and recessions, as was the case in early 2020, the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. There were losses, though, which was not the case for T-bills.

Data by YCharts

Interest Rate Risk

JPST focuses on short-term bonds, with low maturities and duration. The fund itself sports a duration of 0.9 years, much lower than average, although higher than T-bills.

Fund Filings - Table by Author

JPST's low duration should lead to outperformance during periods of rising rates, as has been the case since early 2022. T-bills have posted similar returns, however.

Data by YCharts

JPST's low maturity holdings should see particularly strong dividend growth when rates rise, as has indeed been the case since early 2022.

Data by YCharts

Flipside of the above is that the fund should see significant dividend cuts and meager capital gains if the Fed cuts rates. Much will depend on the specific timing and magnitude of said cuts, however.

Overall Risk and Volatility

JPST's short-term, high-quality holdings are broadly similar to T-bills, a tad riskier. The fund's share price is generally stable, although there were some comparatively small, short-lived losses during the depths of the pandemic. JPST is somewhat riskier than T-bills, but much less so than the average bond. Compare the fund's performance with that of T-bills and bonds.

Data by YCharts

And volatility versus different bond sub-asset classes:

Data by YCharts

Overall, JPST's share price is quite stable, with the fund experiencing low volatility.

Performance Track-Record

JPST's overall performance track-record is reasonably good, with the fund outperforming most bonds and bond sub-asset classes since inception. It has underperformed relative to high-yield corporate bonds, but with much lower risk, volatility, and drawdowns.

Data by YCharts

JPST's outperformance relative to most bonds was due to the fund's low duration. These led to significantly below-average losses as the Fed hiked rates, resulting in outperformance on a total return basis. JPST's good dividend yield also played a role, especially when comparing the fund to T-bills. Which brings me to my next point.

Dividend Analysis

JPST is quite similar to T-bill ETFs, but there are a couple of differences. JPST is actively-managed, invests in other sub-asset classes, and its credit quality is a bit weaker. These characteristics and actions should lead to higher yields, as is generally the case. Importantly, that is not the case right now, with the fund currently yielding around 0.10% less than T-bills. Spreads are generally positive and reasonably wide. Current spreads are somewhere between rare and unprecedented.

Data by YCharts

Results are a bit more positive for other yield metrics, but not significantly so. JPST sports an SEC yield of 5.4%, compared to 5.2% for T-bill ETFs, yield to maturity of 5.6% versus 5.3%. Spreads are positive, but only marginally so.

Spreads are tight for two reasons.

First, as investors expect significant rate cuts in the coming months, interest rates on 1y securities are generally lower than those with shorter maturities. As an example, 1y treasuries yield around 0.4% less than 1m T-bills (US1M). JPST focuses on securities with 1y maturities, which currently yield less than T-bills.

Data by YCharts

Second, and in my opinion, the fund has been unable or unwilling to find / invest in securities with particularly attractive yields. As an example, JPST yielded about 0.50% more than T-bills during 2020, on average.

Data by YCharts

1m T-bills and 1y treasuries yielded around the same at the time.

Data by YCharts

Considering the above, the shape of the yield curve can't totally explain JPST's comparatively weak yield right now. Small issues specific to the fund are probably to blame.

In my opinion, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF's dividend yield is simply not competitive under current market conditions. Investors get approximately the same income from T-bills at somewhat lower risk and volatility. Spreads are generally much wider. Outperformance seems unlikely, at least much less likely than before. Under these conditions, I would not be investing in JPST.

JPST - Some Alternatives

In my opinion, there are several investment opportunities with similar, but stronger, characteristics to JPST. Three stand out.

T-bills themselves offer comparable yields with somewhat lower risk and volatility. Investors can buy T-bills through their broker, adding some flexibility, and bypassing JPST's 0.18% expense ratio.

BOXX offers comparable returns to T-bills, with two important benefits.

First, returns are generally marginally higher, with the fund's underlying holdings currently sporting a 5.7% yield (to option expiration), compared to 5.0% for JPST, around 5.3% for T-bills. Spreads are generally tighter.

Second, the fund is generally able to avoid taxable events, retaining any and all income within the fund. Doing so means the fund does not (currently) pay a dividend. Gains are realized through selling, presumably at an opportune time.

JAAA invests in AAA-rated CLOs. JAAA's 6.3% yield is respectably higher than that of JPST and T-bills. Risk and volatility are a bit higher too, but not significantly so.

Conclusion

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF's current 5.0% dividend yield is not competitive, so I would not be investing in the fund at the present time.