GXC: A Long-Term Investment In China

With U.S. stocks at record highs and valuations stretched, a retail investor might be wondering where to deploy their capital next. We are not fans of buying at the top, even if longer-term equities do deliver robust returns. The best mantra to use is 'buy low, sell high'. Following this mantra is not very difficult, as long as investors can emotionally detach themselves from the fear of missing out ('FOMO') and the fear of 'the sky is falling'.

Right now, we are witnessing high doses of FOMO, with social media inundated by high profits made on a number of stocks, all while call buying is at extremes as well. Sell FOMO, do not buy it.

The other important aspect of successful long-term investing is being able to keep a high balance of cash and allocate for longer-term profits when certain equities are cheap. How would you think about Chinese equities trading at 10x earnings versus 20x for the S&P 500? We are constructive on China, even though the bottoming process is going to be very long and fraught with political pitfalls.

In this article, we are going to explore the SPDR® S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC), its build and valuation, as well as the overall macro picture in China and its idiosyncratic risk factors.

Generational change in China

In our opinion, the events currently happening in China have to do with a generational change as well as a political factor. China is a country where in the 1960s people died of famine, while now the nation has progressed to a place where many individuals own several apartments speculating on real estate price increases, go to exotic destinations on vacation, and generally enjoy a high standard of living.

By many measures, China is now a developed nation, with a booming economy and an enviable infrastructure. However, the economic prosperity has also brought first world country issues, such as the readily availability of good jobs, ability to establish a family in a progressive environment, as well as a general macro stability.

China experienced a boom in the 90s as an outsourcing powerhouse, producing any imaginable good cheaper and better than its competitors. An entire logistical supply chain was constructed around this economic revival, and both China and the global economy benefited. Things are now shifting, with nations acknowledging the embedded risks of relying solely on China, and Mexico becoming the main exporter to the U.S. after a period of China dominance.

China needs to make a shift toward technological advanced products that have a huge embedded value add, rather than do the same things that made it successful in the past. The trouble with said shift comes from its political regime, which likes to keep a tight control on everything, including private enterprises.

As we have seen with technology enterprises in the past, such as Alibaba (BABA), one cannot cross the will of the Chinese political system. The challenge therefore is to continue innovation and growth in a narrowly defined channel, as controlled by the Chinese Communist Party ('CCP').

We believe this transformation will eventually occur, but it is going to be very slow and fraught with pitfalls.

The fund contains the best of both worlds

GXC is an ETF which contains both U.S. listed ADR shares as well as China onshore 'A shares':

The fund may include equity securities issued by companies incorporated in Mainland China that are denominated and currently traded in Renminbi on the Shanghai or Shenzhen Exchanges via the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect or Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect facilities (commonly known as "A Shares" or "China A Shares").

Containing both types of securities allows investors to have a balanced approach to the jurisdiction via the fund composition.

The ETF is actually built to follow an index, namely the S&P China BMI Index, which is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China.

The fund is overweight large cap technology names, but also contains a number of large banks:

Top Holdings (Fund Website)

Its sectoral breakdown offers the same perspective in terms of holdings:

Sectors (Fund Website)

Financials represent the second-largest concentration after 'Consumer Discretionary', and more importantly, many financials are held via A-shares.

Starting valuations matter

One can say investors have had a lost decade in Chinese stocks, with prices now at the same levels as March 2014. However, one must also consider the same was said about U.S. stocks right before the Great Financial Crisis, only to get a massive rally in equities after. We believe we are witnessing the Chinese 'Great Financial Crisis', with a massive transformation slowly occurring right before our eyes. Given the political constraints, the change is going to be slower and less transparent when compared to other jurisdictions, but it will happen.

Currently, valuations for the GXC equities are eye-watering low:

Valuation metrics (Fund Website)

The portfolio P/E ratio stands at 10x, versus more than 20x for the S&P 500. We are not saying low valuations are not justified, but starting valuations matter, and today's levels are close to historic lows.

Furthermore, the equities in the portfolio trade close to book value, even though the estimated EPS growth for the next 3-5 years is close to 16%. These are not stagnating enterprises, but growing ones, yet their multiples are at decade lows.

While U.S. mega-cap tech stocks have adopted the 'Magnificent 7' moniker and more than doubled since their Covid lows, Chinese tech stocks have gone in the opposite direction. We are of the opinion that an appropriate balance is currently being struck between the government and private enterprises, with both sides needing each other for a successful future on both sides. The government needs big tech to drive innovation and the next leg in the economy, all while large Chinese technology enterprises have realized they cannot pursue any path they like, with regulation hamstringing actions which the CCP does not like.

Risks for the thesis

The main risk for the thesis in GXC is constituted by a China / Taiwan conflict. As we have seen with Russian equities, such a conflict could restrict access to the respectively domiciled equities, and represent a significant loss event. War is bad for everybody - the countries involved, the people involved as well as the enterprises from the belligerent sovereigns.

We feel at this stage any conflict is remote, with Ukraine proving that an unprepared aggressor might be drawn into a long and protracted conflict. As we have seen with Hong Kong, China makes multi decade plans, and in our opinion will never engage Taiwan (if ever) unless it is fully prepared.

Conclusion

GXC is an exchange-traded fund offering investors exposure to Chinese equities. The fund contains both ADRs and A-shares, and counts Chinese mega-cap technology firms as its main component. The fund has experienced a 'lost decade', with the current price very close to its 2014 levels. We believe the current bottoming process in Chinese equities is going to take longer than normal, but the current valuation metrics for the underlying equities are very appealing. At its current levels, GXC is an ideal investment for a long term oriented investor.