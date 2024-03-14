SVOL: Enough Complexity, Not Enough Benefits

lakshmiprasad S/iStock via Getty Images

I have recently written an article on the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL) because, as a diversified multi-asset investor, I am fascinated with strategies that help me generate (or try to generate) superior risk-adjusted returns. One of my readers then put the Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) on my radar as a potential alternative to better diversify portfolio risk away from a traditional equity-only approach.

Today, I take my first look at this fairly complex fund that uses the volatility index, not stocks, as a primary driver of returns and cash distribution. At the risk of spoiling the fun, I ultimately conclude that SVOL is a viable ETF for some investors, but that the fund's past and expected future results might not be compelling enough to justify the complexity of the investment strategy.

What is SVOL?

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF seems to have quite an active following on Seeking Alpha. Still, I think it is still a good idea to revisit the basics.

SVOL tries to produce gains primarily by assuming a relatively small (think 10% to 30% allocation) short position on a VIX futures contract or series of them. The rationale: because the VIX is in contango (i.e., futures contracts that expire earlier tend to have a lower "price" than those that expire further out in the future) about 85% of the time, a short position means that the ETF sells out of the VIX at a higher level, then closes the position (i.e., "buys the VIX") later at a lower level. This is called roll yield harvesting.

Sell high, buy low. Easy money, right? Well, not so much.

By being short the VIX, SVOL is exposed to potential losses. These would happen if at least one of the following happens: (1) the VIX curve rises, usually the result of increased fear and volatility in the stock market, and/or (2) the VIX curve flattens or even goes into a state of backwardation — that is, the contango dynamic explained above is reversed. In practice, these two tend to happen simultaneously.

Because the VIX allocation is small, in great part for risk-balancing reasons since the fear index is so volatile, SVOL ends up with large amounts of otherwise idle cash that the fund ends up investing in treasuries and other money market instruments (see allocation chart below as of March 2024). Then, quite regularly and consistently, the ETF uses the gains from the short VIX position and the interest from the fixed-income instruments to provide generous cash distributions to its investors.

Data from Simplify ETFs

Why SVOL?

In my view, there are two main reasons why one might be interested in owning SVOL. Below I present both of them alongside the cons associated with each:

: SVOL is committed to making fairly consistent, quite decent cash distribution to its investors. In the past 12 months, for example, the ETF that is currently valued at about $23/share paid its shareholders between $0.30 and $0.32 each month, for an annualized yield of 16%. This could be appealing to income investors. The problems, however, are that (1) SVOL has been fairly volatile at one annualized standard deviation of 12%, albeit less so than the S&P 500 itself, which may suggest a bad fit for those same conservative income investors that appreciate the rich yield, and (2) since treasury yields have risen so rapidly from zero to about 5% in the past 18 months, the need for creative sources of income has been decreasing lately. Possibly rich, non-equity-related returns: Simplify ETFs itself argues, in its explainer video, that volatility premium (the main driver of gains in the fund) serves as a fundamentally diverse source of returns relative to stocks and bonds. In theory, this is true. But in practice, SVOL has performed very similarly to a pure S&P 500 investment since its inception, since the results expected of a short position in the VIX correlate strongly with those of a long position in the S&P 500 — the chart below helps to illustrate the point. That said, SVOL has historically produced better absolute- and risk-adjusted performance compared to the S&P 500, but the difference has not been outsized, in my opinion.

Data by YCharts

In Summary

SVOL is an interesting ETF because of its unique strategy and portfolio composition. I also see how the fund can produce satisfactory results compared to a traditional investment in US stocks, or perhaps alongside a portfolio's equity allocation. It is worth noting, however, that exposure to this fund comes at a fairly rich cost of 1.16% in management fees.

The bigger problem, in my view, is that the potential benefits offered by this ETF beyond what a plain investment in the S&P 500 could offer may not justify SVOL's complexity. For example, the fund's short exposure to the VIX index can vary over time for reasons that, to the best of my knowledge, are solely dependent on the administrator's judgment. Therefore, projecting or even understanding SVOL's performance may be particularly complicated, certainly for the average (and even most above-average) investors.