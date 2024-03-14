FIGS Is Not Cheap But Is Not Dead Either

Romi Georgiadis/iStock via Getty Images

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) is a DTC healthcare apparel retailer, particularly scrub sets.

The company offers the highest-quality scrubs at a premium price, as much as 60% higher than competitors.

FIGS has many characteristics of a struggling ex-growth name. It went public in 2021 at a valuation that is 90% higher than today's. Has enormous levels of stock-based compensation and guides about the meaningless adjusted EBITDA metric. Its growth has decelerated and is now guiding for a contraction in FY24.

Although I believe that the company's current valuation is high and it does not represent an opportunity at these prices, instead of just beating the dead horse, I believe FIGS has some positive aspects, which I also want to bring to the fore.

Company model

Premium scrubs: FIGS made its name by specializing in premium, high-quality fabric scrubs for doctors, nurses, and medical students. Scrubs were previously a relatively commoditized product without a very high-quality offering and too many brand names that could command a premium.

The quality of the product is evidenced in many YouTube reviews by doctors. I watched more than five, and everyone said the product was the best available.

Premium pricing: Pricing goes with the quality and branding. One set of FIGS' scrubs (top and bottom) costs about $90, whereas competitors listed in the aggregator site, Uniform Advantage, can be as low as $40, and sets from Dickies Medical go for about $50. Even other high-quality DTC brands like Jaanuu offer sets for $60 after discounts.

Interesting position: A branded premium apparel product is among the most desirable positions in apparel retailing, especially when the market is a niche that other large retailers ignore. There are many reasons for this: consumers who want to invest in a high-quality product are less mindful of pricing; the product can command prestige, and the higher price can signal quality (you get what you pay).

Scrubs are also a supposedly less cyclical category because healthcare workers need to use them for work, and their jobs are not cyclical. Finally, because healthcare workers must use them for hours, they may be more willing to spend the extra buck.

Loyal customers: The company has been reporting since 2021 that 70% of its sales are done to existing customers. This means that the company is not losing a lot of customers (this helps on the marketing expense side) and that the customers like the products.

Moat is not impenetrable: A moat in an apparel product is always flimsy. Competitors could copy their quality by sampling it from similar manufacturers in Southeast Asia, Mexico, or the Middle East. Still, making a quality product at a reasonable cost is not super easy either, and so far, despite FIGS' success, no other company has matched its quality (from the recent YouTube reviews, at least, compared with Jaanuu or Fabletics).

The company has minimal SKUs, with 70% of its sales generated by 15 products in 7 colors. At their revenue levels, this provides a significant scale cost advantage. Building the brand and the customer relationships is a big initial investment for a competitor. However, the potential reward is high, with FIGS' gross margins nearly 70%.

Big TAM: Even a short report on the company mentioned that the company's TAM in the US is close to $5 billion, without considering the opportunity abroad. With $550 million in TTM revenues, FIGS has a lot of room to grow.

Playing the long game: As we will see, the company's margins and revenues are under pressure. FIGS could decide to cut back on investments and present higher earnings to the market, but it has decided to continue investing in payroll and structure. This isn't good for the stock in the short term, but it shows that the management (the CEO and Chairman own 20% of the company) is committed to the long term.

Strong balance sheet: FIGS has no debt and about $250 in cash and short-term investments. This has been, in part, financed by SBC dilution, as we will see.

Cost structure

Gross margins: The company's gross margins run at nearly 70%. CoGS includes only product and freight-in costs without any warehousing or distribution, which is something other retailers include. Still, it is a juicy margin.

As seen below, the margins are falling. The company partially blames this on bad inventory decisions in 2022 and 2023, which led to more clearance than expected. Other reasons include competition, the company expanding into non-scrub categories that probably cannot command such a premium, and international markets (like Mexico and the Philippines, the best-performing international markets in 2023).

Data by YCharts

Opex: The company's post-IPO G&A figure is about 25/26% of sales (close to $140 million), a big number for a company with only 350 employees, making on average $100 thousand (or $35 million in labor costs). FIGS has spent $45 million annually in stock-based compensation, equivalent to diluting shareholders by 7% per year at the current market cap.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Despite the recent margin pressure, the company's CEO has insisted that they do not plan to reduce headcount or rationalize expenses on this front but rather to keep 'investing in our people.' Management believes that the figure can be leveraged with higher sales.

The company's selling function absorbs another 23% of revenues. This includes warehousing and distribution, and management believes it is a variable figure that would be difficult to leverage in the future (given that e-commerce distribution costs are variable).

Finally, FIGS has consistently spent about 15% of its revenues on marketing. The company is sincere in revealing that most of that budget goes to performance marketing (a cost of doing business, not so much brand building).

Finally, the company has been under-depreciating its assets for a few years already, which has the effect of deferring expenses to the future. The gap between D&A and capital expenditures of about $13 million represents 2.3% percentage points of profitability, not small.

Data by YCharts

The result has been an operating margin that is not incredibly high, particularly for a retailer.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

Still a growth story?: FIGS has guided for falling sales in FY24. This is after reporting sales growth of 8% in FY23, coming from 20% in FY22 and much higher pre-IPO.

The first question is whether the stop is transitory.

On the one hand, I believe FIGS still has a lot of room to grow in terms of customers. If the short report is correct, the US market is only 10% penetrated, and foreign markets could represent another US market in the future.

On the other hand, if competition and macro factors can damage the company's performance, then its value proposition is not as counter-cyclical as initially thought. Further, considering the company still spends 15% of sales on (mainly performance) marketing, its conversion figures are decreasing. To many customers, the proposition is not ideal today.

Game theory and investment: The second question is how FIGS can compete and continue gaining share, even if the economy is in better shape.

The problem of running a not-so-lean structure in a market like apparel is that the company is more exposed to competition. If FIGS boasted a 15 %—20 % operating profit margin, it could offer a credible threat to competitors by potentially lowering its prices to squeeze profitability for a long time. Today, the company is not in such a good position.

Still, like for most companies, not all OpEx is a cost of business because part of it is expensed today but used to build a stronger company in the future. For example, part of G&A could be used to pay better designers and create more innovative products. Part of marketing can also be used to build the brand in the long term. The problem is that it is tough to know which part of the expenses are investments and which are just costs.

EV and expectations: The company's current EV is about $650 million but should be adjusted upwards for the almost 50 million shares that can be issued via close-to-the-money options (the company has 44 million options with an average exercise of $6.13, plus 3.2 million restricted stock units). The additional 47 million shares at $5.3 per share imply an EV of $900 million.

As seen above, the company's operating margin has averaged about 7%. True, part of the company's expenses are investments (maybe 3% of the total 15% used in marketing), but also, some investments are not expensed (like the CAPEX that is not yet reflected in D&A).

Further, we could consider that some expenses (G&A, for example) can be leveraged if the company grows. However, we should also consider the gross margin pressure from competitors.

Still, even assuming 10% operating margins (almost 50% higher than historically), the company would be offering a 23x EV/NOPAT multiple today ($550 million in revenues by 10% operating margin by 70%, considering 30% income taxes).

Conclusions: The current consensus around FIGS is that it is a bad company on a downward road. I do not believe this. I think it has an interesting position in a large market, and despite the competition, it still commands premium pricing because of its (yet unmatched) quality.

However, the company also faces challenges and is an apparel retailer, a type of company that generally commands low multiples even when considering quality examples. I believe the current 23x EV/NOPAT multiple, which itself considers a bullish future scenario, is exaggerated. There are better opportunities in the market. However, FIGS will be a company to follow in the future.