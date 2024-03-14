Retail Sales February 2024: US Economy Appears To Be Slowing

Adene Sanchez

The Advance Report on Monthly Sales for Retail & Food Services, corresponding to activity during the month of February 2024, was published by the Census Bureau at 8:30 AM, March 13, 2024. This report – widely considered to offer some of the best and most timely high-frequency indicators of current U.S. economic activity – provides initial data on consumer spending at U.S. retail establishments during the reference month. In this article, we walk our readers through an in-depth analysis of this just-released data on retail sales and then discuss their implications for the U.S. economy and financial asset prices.

As we shall see, retail sales data – in real terms – are indicating a potential significant slowdown in the U.S. economy.

Summary Data and Analysis

We begin our analysis of the Advance Retail Sales Report by reviewing summary information highlighted in Figure 1. We recommend that readers pay particular attention to the percent rank of Month-on-Month (MoM) growth, MoM acceleration, and the surprises relative to forecasts.

Figure 1: Change, Acceleration, Expectations, and Surprise

Retail Sales Summary (Census Bureau & Investor Acumen)

The "Advance" sample of Retail Sales (Retail Trade & Food Services), totaled $700,727 million (seasonally adjusted) during the month of February, compared to the prior month's $696,710 million, representing a Month-on-Month growth rate of 0.58%, which ranks in the 57.40 percentile. This MoM growth rate represents an acceleration of 1.63% versus last month's -1.05% (revised up from -0.83%). February growth was below the median forecast of 0.80%.

The Impact of Inflation on the Value of Retail Sales

In this section, we highlight the impact of inflation on the interpretation of Retail Sales data. Price inflation impacts the quantity of goods and/or services that a given amount of money can buy. In order to track the actual quantity (as opposed to mere dollar value) of goods that retailers sell, it is necessary to adjust the nominal sales figures (reported in “current dollars”) for the impact of inflation. In Figure 2, we show Retail Sales in both “current dollars” and in “real” terms. The “real” figures represent the economic value of goods sold by retailers, after they have been adjusted for inflation in specific retail goods/services categories.

Figure 2: Real Sales in Current Dollars and Adjusted for Inflation

Retail Sales Inflation Adjustment (Census Bureau & Investor Acumen)

In nominal terms, Retail Sales accelerated by 1.63%, however, in current dollars, Retail Sales only accelerated by 1.04% due to the MoM inflation rate of 0.39%. Although nominal growth was just above the historical median (57.40 percentile), in real terms Real Retail Sales growth this month was just below the historical median (43.38 percentile).

For the remainder of this article, all figures will be presented in “real” (inflation-adjusted) terms. This is important because the most important indicators of economic activity in the U.S. economy, such as Real Gross Domestic Product and Real Gross Domestic Output, are accounted for in real-inflation adjusted terms.

Analysis of Annualized Growth of Key Components of Retail Sales Over Various Time Periods

In this section we break down Retail Sales into key components, scrutinizing their annualized growth rates over various time frames (1m, 3m, 6m and 12m). The purpose of this analysis is two-fold. Our first purpose is to identify which components of retail sales are growing at a faster or slower rate than the overall aggregates. Our second purpose is to determine whether, and to what extent, growth rates are accelerating or decelerating over various time frames.

Figure 3: Real Annualized Growth Rates of Key Components

Real Annualized Change in Retail Sales (Census Bureau & Investor Acumen)

Strength and momentum of overall growth. As can be seen in Figure 3, overall real retail sales growth, on a 3-month annualized basis (-1.50%), was in the 17.49th percentile, despite the rate of change for the most recent month showing a little more strength (43.38 percentile). It is also significant to note that the 3-month annualized growth rate of retail sales has decelerated relative to the 6-month annualized growth rate of 1.39% (25th percentile) and the 12-month growth rate of 1.32% (16.31 percentile). These numbers are indicating a significant slowdown in U.S. consumer demand to a historically slow pace.

Divergences in rates of change between categories. During the past 3 months the growth in both the Retail control group (15.40 percentile) and the Ex-Retail control group (17.49 percentile) were below the historical median. In other words, the weakness in real retail sales has been broad-based.

Notable rates of change. It is interesting to pay attention to some specific categories and periods in which the annualized rates of change of retail sales have been notable. We believe the 3-month annualized growth rate is the most important to track as the monthly rate can be highly volatile. 18.26% (78.33 percentile) in category Electronics and Appliance Stores, 5.47% (33.68 percentile) in category Nonstore Retailers, and 4.58% (57.44 percentile) in category General Merchandise Stores. By contrast, items in which notable rates of contraction were registered include: -14.00% (7.31 percentile) in category Furniture and Home Furnishings Stores, -12.14% (1.83 percentile) in category Health and Personal Care Stores, and -7.90% (5.74 percentile) in category Food Services and Drinking Places.

Key Drivers of Change and Acceleration: Decomposition Analysis

In this section, the analysis is focused on identifying which components of retail sales are driving the MoM growth (contraction) and MoM acceleration (deceleration) in the overall Retail Sales figures. We develop this analysis in three steps. First, we analyze the contributions of the Control Group and the Ex-Control Group to the reported overall MoM growth and acceleration of Retail Sales. Second, we focus exclusively on the Control Group and break down the component contributions to its reported MoM growth. Third, perform the same analysis for the Ex-Control Group.

Contributions to Change and Acceleration from Control Group & Ex-Control Group

In this subsection we focus on the contributions of the Control Group and Ex-Control Group to the MoM growth and MoM acceleration of Retail Sales.

Figure 4: Control Group & Ex-Control Group Contributions to MoM Retail Sales Growth

Contributions to Real Retail Sales (Census Bureau & Investor Acumen)

The Retail control group contributed 0.18% to acceleration while everything else excluding the Retail Control group contributed 0.93% to acceleration.

Control Group: Analysis of Component Contributions

In this subsection we focus the component contributions to the MoM Change and MoM Acceleration of the Control Group.

The Retail Sales Control Group excludes spending on automobiles, gasoline, building materials, and food services. By removing these volatile and/or otherwise unrepresentative components, the Control Group typically provides a better indication of underlying trends and tendencies in consumer spending.

Figure 5: Control Group: Contributions of Components to Change and Acceleration

Contributions to Real Retail Control Group (Census Bureau & Investor Acumen)

The largest contributors to the acceleration of the Retail control group were Food and Beverage Stores (0.14%) and General Merchandise Stores (0.09%). While the largest contributors to the deceleration of the Retail control group were Clothing and Clothing Access. Stores (-0.08%) and Furniture and Home Furnishings Stores (-0.01%).

Ex-Control Group: Analysis of Component Contributions

In this subsection we focus the component contributions to the MoM Change and MoM Acceleration of the Control Group.

The Ex-Control Group consists of sales by retail vendors in four major categories: Motor Vehicles and Parts, Building Materials & Gardening Equipment, Gasoline Stations and Food Services & Drinks. Monthly growth in these categories often tend to be volatile and/or otherwise unrepresentative of overall trends and tendencies in consumer spending. Therefore, monthly Ex–Control Group sales growth numbers need to be analyzed in an appropriate context. However, taken as a group, it is important to note that the overall incidence of Ex-Control Group sales is important, representing 41.78% of total Retail Sales for this month.

Figure 6: Ex-Control Group: Contributions of Components to Change and Acceleration

Contributions to Real Ex-Retail Control Group (Census Bureau & Investor Acumen)

The largest contributors to the acceleration of the Retail control group were Motor Vehicle and Parts Dealers (1.30%) and Building Mat. and Garden Equip. and Supplies Dealers (0.79%). While the only contributor to the deceleration of the Retail control group were Gasoline Stations (-0.45%).

Implications for the U.S. Economy

Retail Sales are one of the most important indicators of current economic activity in the U.S. They are a very good predictor of Personal Consumption Expenditures, which directly account for over 60% of US GDP.

Overall Nominal Retail Sales in February grew at a slightly above-average pace, but missed the median forecast of professional economists. Looking deeper, our detailed analysis shows that in inflation-adjusted terms, February’s retail sales grew at a slightly below-average pace. Retail Ex-Control Group were particularly impacted by higher levels of inflation.

However, on a 3-month basis, real retail sales has been remarkably weak. This represents a deceleration from a relatively weak trend during the prior 3-month period.

In late 2023, a couple of months of strong U.S. Retail Sales data were supporting a “no landing” scenario for the U.S. economy. Such a scenario would be very problematic as inflation risk would be very high and the Fed would be forced to adopt a monetary policy that was more restrictive than the market has been anticipating. However, the inflation-adjusted real retail sales data in the last 3-month and six-month periods has erased the effects of those outlier months and shifted the balance of probabilities somewhat away from a no-landing scenario and towards greater prospects of a soft landing scenario.

Implications for Financial Markets

The effects that retail sales data can have on financial markets are complex, and a number of factors must be taken into account. One major factor to consider is what expectations were prior to the report. A second factor to consider is whether the overall economy is perceived to be running "hot" or "cold." A third set of factors is non-fundamental, including technical conditions, sentiment, and positioning. A fourth factor that is important in today’s case is that two other important data points (PPI and Unemployment Claims) were released today at the same time. Keeping all of this in mind, let us consider how today's retail sales numbers, considered on their own, could potentially impact fixed income and equity markets.

Fixed income markets (interest rates, bond prices & bond yields). The first thing we will consider is that, overall, the retail sales data were significantly weaker than expected. All things equal, "cooler-than-expected" data typically leads to higher bond prices and lower bond yields. A second factor to consider is that the retail sales data this month tends to indicate below-trend growth in real consumer spending. Such an environment is typically supportive of higher bond prices and lower bond yields. The final set of factors we will consider includes non-fundamental data: In our view, prior to the release of the retail sales report, short-term technical conditions were relatively neutral for U.S. Treasuries.

Taking all of the above factors into account, we would expect Treasury yields to decline modestly in the wake of this weak retail sales report. In particular, markets may price in slightly higher probabilities of rate cuts by the U.S. Fed. Prior to cutting rates, the U.S. Fed would like to see below-average rather than above-average growth in economic activity generally, and retail sales specifically.

Common equity markets. Equity markets tend to react differently than bond markets to retail sales data, as the impact of retail sales on equities is more nuanced. First, negative surprises in retail sales data and/or below-average growth in retail sales – both of which occurred today – tend not to be supportive of improving expectations for growth in corporate revenues and profits. All else equal (which it never is), the sort of negatively surprising and below -average growth retail sales growth that we saw in February would ordinarily tend to be a negative factor for equity prices. Second, in contrast to the aforementioned considerations, to the extent that negatively surprising and below-average retail sales growth is considered to be indicative of economic conditions that are "cool," equity prices may tend to rise if it is widely perceived that such conditions will result in a moderation of previously excessive demand pressures on strained resources and/or if it will bring about lower interest rates. Third, in examining non-fundamental factors such as technical conditions, it is our view that short-term and intermediate-term sentiment and positioning were quite extended heading into today's retail sales report.

Taking all of these factors into consideration, the implications of today's report for equities, if analyzed independently, would probably be relatively positive. The weakness of retail sales, particularly in real (inflation-adjusted) terms, supports a "soft-landing" scenario rather than the "no-landing" scenario. A soft-landing scenario would be very bullish for equities.

Concluding Thoughts

At our Successful Portfolio Strategy Investing Group, we have been strongly of the view that market expectations for Fed rate cuts are going to be severely disappointed in 2024. Today’s retail sales data goes somewhat against our expectation of a “no-landing” scenario, we will therefore be on alert for any other potential indications of a slowdown in the overall U.S. economy.

Either way, the macro environment for equities remains generally favorable. The outlook for fixed income, although helped by today’s retail sales numbers, is more mixed due to extremely stubborn inflation trends that happened to be reflected in today's PPI data.