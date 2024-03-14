Marcus Lindstrom

Investment Thesis

Bentley is the king of infrastructure software. It operates a highly visible, recurring, and defensible business model. The four Bentley brothers hold significant ownership in the business and continue steering it in a shareholder-friendly manner. The current EV / 2027 EBIT of 32x is expensive and does not leave enough margin of safety. I will keep this on my radar and review it when the valuation falls in an acceptable range.

Overview

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) is a software development company specializing in providing solutions for infrastructure projects' design, construction, and operation. The company was founded in 1984 and operates in over 170 countries with a global team of over 5200 professionals. Although BSY went public in September 2020, it has a 30-year history of strategic execution and portfolio expansion via M&A. 55% of revenue is generated from project delivery firms, and the remaining 45% is from owners and operators of infrastructure assets.

Bentley Systems provides software solutions for various industries, such as architecture, engineering, construction, and operations. The company specializes in providing software solutions for infrastructure projects, including highways, airports, rail and transit, water and wastewater, and power generation. Bentley’s revenue is 89% recurring, and it has grown revenues and Diluted EPS on a compounded basis by 12% (approximately 10% organic and 2% acquisitions) and 15% over the last 5 years.

Product Overview

BSY serves a range of industries that underpin the bedrock of economies globally. The infrastructure system is critical in supporting healthy economic growth and is becoming a top priority for politicians once again. Bentley's total addressable market is about $30 billion, and it currently has $1.3 billion in revenue. Bentley is uniquely positioned to benefit from the upcoming infrastructure spending wave because of its broad product exposure in modelling, simulation, project delivery, and asset performance. It serves all project phases through its Engineering Applications and Enterprise systems offerings.

Bentley Systems IR

The green stars in the exhibit above indicate Bentley’s leadership position in the respective market. This has been achieved by a disciplined and highly informed view of the infrastructure market over decades. Management has completed 53 acquisitions since 2010 as it continues to deepen its areas of complementary expertise in the infrastructure world. Based on management’s recent acquisitions and comments, there’s good reason to believe that the acquisition strategy pivoted to favour integration and platformization. The latest significant acquisitions of PowerLine and Seequent are good examples of the synergy between Bentley's existing portfolio and the acquired assets.

Bentley’s competitive edge

Competitive Landscape (BSY IR)

Bentley holds the leadership position in three of the four segments it operates in, namely; modelling, simulation, and project delivery. Several other competitors are contesting BSY’s position with acquisitions in the infrastructure software industry, but there are substantial barriers to entry. The most substantial barrier is customer stickiness. The infrastructure business is a mature, high-margin, highly visible and sticky market. Despite the defensibility of the business model, Bentley’s management is far from complacent while it continues to invest diligently in R&D, to the tune of 22%+ of revenues, to fend off competition and keep justifying its price increases to customers with new features and functionality. I anticipate this to contribute to Bentley’s pricing power and keep customer retention levels high over the long term. Greg Bentley’s comments on the latest Q4 2023 earnings call highlight that even if inflation returns, pricing will stay ahead of cost inflation.

Our annual price escalation, which can vary by country and product, mindful of competitive conditions, is on average more or less calibrated to stay ahead of inflation in our own costs, which are primarily for colleague compensation. For each of 2022 and 2023, we realized, on weighted average, escalation in mid-single-digits. For 2024, it must be acknowledged that peak inflation in the world seems behind us, so escalation will contribute less ARR growth going forward. - Greg Bentley

Seeking Alpha Data

The new wave of infrastructure spending will unlock the platformization potential currently underappreciated by the market. Net Revenue Retention is about 110% and has room for improvement as part of management’s rollout of E365, a subscription package that offers access to a suite of infrastructure engineering software products. The program will likely strengthen customer relationships, increase stickiness, and boost growth.

Growth derived from policy

This year’s US elections will be a crucial catalyst for many markets. Regardless of which direction the election swings, the infrastructure market will be a winner because the $1.2 trillion ($550 billion over five years) infrastructure deal has bipartisan support. In my view, Bentley is the best-positioned player to take advantage of the growth in infrastructure spending and will contribute to 9% organic growth over the next 7 years. Bentley’s acquisition strategy will supplement the organic growth, which will likely continue adding 2% growth annually. The broad Infrastructure Deal encompasses many areas, but the following are some top priorities that will benefit Bentley Systems.

$55 Billion is earmarked for clean drinking water, aiming to improve water infrastructure across the country, particularly in disadvantaged communities. $65 Billion is dedicated to ensuring every American has access to reliable high-speed internet. $110 Billion will be dedicated to funding the repair and rebuilding of roads and bridges. $90 Billion in the modernization of public transit. $73 Billion in upgrades in the Power and Grid. $25 Billion for Airports

Valuation

Author's model

My modelling assumptions are based on the company’s track record and what I believe is reasonable when assessing the growth drivers and management’s strategy. Even though management talks about a 100bps target improvement in operating margins annually, I believe it is feasible to accelerate that progress in light of their pivot to E365, operating leverage, and additional progress in gross margins.

My projections for 2027, compared to the current Enterprise Value, show a limited margin of safety, even for a company of Bentley’s calibre. My growth and profitability assumptions incorporate management’s founder-led mentality of steady incremental improvement without giant leaps and surprises.

Risks

The Infrastructure software market is known to be slow-moving and sticky. Although that has been true for decades, technology can be unpredictable, and newcomers may find unorthodox and innovative ways to penetrate the markets. This is a risk that all software companies face.

Competition will also be a factor worth monitoring. Even though this is a mature industry, players like Autodesk have successfully penetrated markets beyond their core in the past. The most insightful KPI to monitor this risk will be Net and Gross Retention Rates.

Conclusion

Bentley is a leading business in the infrastructure software industry that deserves a premium over its peers because of its reliable and consistent market share retention. The infrastructure market in the US is poised to grow for many years to follow due to bipartisan policy support, but a disciplined investor must stay patient for a reasonable entry point. The present valuation of 32x EV to my 2027 EBIT projections allows a minimal margin of safety. I will closely monitor Bentley and initiate when the multiple contracts to 25x.