murat4art

Investment Thesis

Trip.com (NASDAQ:TCOM) deals in the travel industry and manages a one-stop platform that provides a wide variety of travel products and services. The company has recently reported robust growth in financials and rebounded significantly. I believe it can sustain this performance in the future as a result of industry tailwinds and its continued focus on enhancing and expanding its operations in the international markets.

About TCOM

TCOM is a one-stop travel platform based in China that offers a broad suite of travel products and services along with differentiated travel content. The company facilitates services for the customers to make travel bookings and share travel experiences. The company includes both domestic as well as global users. Its products and services mainly consist of accommodation reservations, packaged tours, transportation ticketing, corporate travel management services along other travel-related services. The company online channels include mobile access channels, mobile applications, and websites. It also has offline channels which consist of seven customer service centers in domestic markets and abroad. TCOM has offline stores with its business partners to offer one-stop services. As of 31, December 2022, its platform offered over 1.1 million global accommodation listings, flights from more than 510 airlines, and a network of over 70,000 other ecosystem partners.

Effects of Pandemic

The travel industry experienced a sharp downturn due to the pandemic and continued to struggle despite easing restrictions. It impacted leisure tours and also led to a major decline in the business travel segment. The rebound of the business travel segment was hindered as most of the companies opted for remote operations through video platforms such as Zoom Video.

Revenue Trend of TCOM (Seeking Alpha)

The declining growth trend due to the adverse effects of the pandemic can be observed in the revenue of the company. In this period, the company adopted a strategy of pricing cuts for the customers, streamlined operational efficiency, and managed to capture a comparatively higher market share than its peers. It made use of loyalty programs to retain customers which differentiated it from its competitors. Though the company was coping effectively with industry headwinds, the lower demand resisted its growth to a large extent. These hurdles continued for a long period which challenged the industry growth above the pre-pandemic levels. However, recently the travel markets have been booming rapidly in the company’s domestic as well as global operational geographies. The international tourism recovered about 88% of the pre-pandemic levels in 2023. In addition, the future estimates of the industry are also positive in the current year. According to UNWTO, international tourism is estimated to recover and surpass 2% above the pre-pandemic levels. This can create huge opportunities for the industry players. Against this backdrop, TCOM has achieved a record-breaking gross merchandise value and outperformed the market expectations.

International Tourist Arrivals (Website of UNWTO)

Financials

The rebounding growth of the tourism market in 2023 is clearly visible in quarterly results of TCOM. The company has recently reported its quarterly results. It reported a net revenue of RMB10.325 billion ($1.43 billion), up 105.39% compared to RMB5.027 billion ($0.70 billion). This growth was mainly fueled by significant rise in earnings from all the products and services which is attributed to massive demand upside. Net income declined by 35.48% from RMB2.08 billion ($0.29 billion) to RMB1.34 billion ($0.19 billion). This was led by higher product development and marketing costs. It reported a diluted EPS of RMB1.94 ($0.27). Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 was RMB2.9 billion ($0.40 billion).

It also delivered its results for FY2023. It recorded a net revenue of RMB44.51 billion ($6.18 billion), which is an increase of 122.11% from RMB20.03 billion ($2.78 billion). Domestic hotel reservations saw a 130% upside. The net income saw an astonishing jump from 631.67% from RMB1.36 billion ($0.19 billion) to RMB10.0 billion ($1.39 billion). It reported a diluted EPS of RMB14.78 ($2.08). Adjusted EBITDA stood at RMB13.97 billion ($1.94 billion). TCOM ended its year with RMB43.98 billion in liquidity ($6.11 billion).

The company’s outperformance and record-breaking results make it evident that it has managed to capture a huge customer base and cater to the growing demand. Though its revenues soared high, I believe it still has room for upside. According to me, primary reason of the company’s potential upside could be rising outbound and inbound travels. China’s outbound travel is growing rapidly due to ease in visa access and the resumption of international flights after pandemic. It was observed that even in the presence of winter seasonality, the recovery levels maintained the same pace as compared to the peak season in the third quarter, which helped the company to recover outbound air tickets and hotel bookings to more than 80% of the pre-pandemic levels, which is more than market recovery rate of 60%. I believe these trends can be sustained in the coming period as many countries are implementing visa-free policies to specifically attract Chinese travelers. However, China’s outbound travel still has not recovered to its pre-pandemic levels. According to Fortune, with the help of ease in visa regulations, declining effects of the COVID pandemic and increased number of flights, China’s outbound travel can recover fully in 2024. Parash Jain, HSBC’s head of transport research for Asia-Pacific, who has pessimistic outlook about China’s outbound travel also forecasts that China’s YoY growth of outbound travel would be “out of park”. Therefore, I think it is safe to assume that the companies like TCOM might see a significant revenue boost in coming period with the help of solid growth in outbound travel.

The firm also considers Chinese inbound travel to be an untapped opportunity as the government is stepping towards granting visa-free access for the convenience of international visitors. Inbound travel can contribute about 1% to 3% in a developed nation and currently, it represents less than 0.5% in China. If this number approaches the global average, it can unlock new opportunities of RMB1.5 trillion to RMB2 trillion. It is applying visa-free travel for citizens of Germany, Italy, France, Ireland, Singapore, Switzerland, Thailand, the Netherlands, Malaysia, and Spain up to 30 November 2024. The demand surged by 30% in December after the implementation, which resulted in 130% YoY growth in the firm’s domestic hotel bookings. Particularly, the users above 50 years exhibited a high demand and TCOM has managed it perfectly to capture the market share with the help of product integration and marketing efforts. I think as the government is taking initiatives in areas such as facilitating foreign credit card payments, easing the visa application process, and allowing travel reservations with foreign passports, it can help boost the demand even further and help the company sustain its growth in domestic markets by further facilitating its earning upside. The dynamics in both inbound and outbound travel are positive, and I believe the company is best positioned to capitalize on these opportunities as it has a robust supply chain and extensive customer reach in 39 countries through its platform, which strengthens its market position. The management has emphasized an increased focus on expanding international operations with the help of diversified products, which I believe can help the company to capture an additional market share and boost its profitability.

After considering the upward trend of outbound & inbound travel in China due to relaxed visa policies of many countries to attract Chinese tourists and the Chinese government’s efforts to revive tourism in China, I think we can safely assume that the revenue of the TCOM in FY2024 might be significantly higher than the pre-pandemic levels. The company’s revenue growth in last eleven quarters was 10%. If we take into account above growth factors and new opportunities in inbound travel, I think the company can easily achieve revenue growth higher than last eleven quarters in FY2024. Therefore, I assume that the company can achieve revenue growth of 15% YoY in FY2024 which is revenue of $7.107 billion. To calculate net income margin, I am taking an average net income margin of last four quarters as I think market conditions such as demand and pricing in FY2024 might be similar to last four quarters. The average net income of last four quarters is 24%. After considering market demand, I think the company can achieve net income margin of 24% in FY2024 which gives net income of $1.71 billion or EPS of $2.54.

What is the Main Risk Faced by TCOM?

The company is partially dependent on third-party computer systems to host its websites. In addition, it also depends on third-party transportation ticketing agencies for issuing transportation tickets and travel insurance products, deliveries, and confirmations. It also relies on external parties to deliver on-site services to its in-destination activity and packaged-tour users. If these sources fail to provide these services on time, it can negatively impact the company’s activities and can further contract its profit margins.

Valuation

TCOM has outperformed market expectations and recorded astonishing earnings growth, which is attributed to the recovery of the travel sector as well as the company’s strong positioning in the market with a huge customer base and convenient products. The company has significantly rebounded its performance in revenues due to a boost in inbound and outbound travel growth. Even the winter seasonality was unable to resist its recovery, which indicates the healthy market environment. The inbound segment can grow further due to the government’s continuous efforts in China and the outbound sector is also highly expected to boom as countries are attracting Chinese travelers by implementing visa-free policies. These aspects can create huge market opportunities for the company in the domestic as well as international geographies. Observing its increased focus on extending its international operations and expanding customer reach, I think the company is strongly positioned to capitalize on opportunities and can increase its profit margins by capturing an additional market share. After considering these factors, I am forecasting EPS of $2.54, which gives us forward P/E ratio of 17.82x. After comparing this forward P/E ratio with sector median of 15.82x, the company looks overvalued. However, with the EPS growth of 22.12%, the company’s PEG ratio is 0.82x which is significantly lower than the sector median PEG ratio of 1.55x which shows that the company is significantly undervalued.

Conclusion

The company deals in the travel industry and has reported robust growth, which is attributed to continuous upside in demand. I believe the firm can sustain this growth for the long term as the demand is showing no signs of slowing down in both inbound and outbound sectors as a result of countries implementing ease in visa policies to boost the tourism sector. TCOM has also positioned itself well to capture this market by enhancing its product portfolio and expanding its reach in Chinese and global markets. Its main focus is currently more concentrated on creating leadership by expanding its customer base and observing its recent growth, I believe the company is moving in the right direction. Though it has achieved record-breaking growth, it still has a lot of potential for upside as the overall trends and initiatives in the travel industry by different countries across the globe can potentially boost tourism and help the firm to increase its air travel and hotel booking revenues. The stock is undervalued due to the industry trends and the company’s focus on extending international operations. After considering all the above factors, I assign a buy recommendation to TCOM.