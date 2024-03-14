Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Trip.com: Strong Quarterly Result Supports Solid Upside

Mar. 14, 2024 11:30 AM ETTrip.com Group Limited (TCOM) Stock
Value Quest profile picture
Value Quest
1.1K Followers

Summary

  • Despite challenges in the travel industry, Trip.com has achieved record-breaking results, capturing a huge customer base and capitalizing on growing demand.
  • The company recorded a net revenue of RMB44.51 billion ($6.18 billion), which is an increase of 122.11% from RMB20.03 billion ($2.78 billion).
  • The company’s PEG ratio is 0.82x which is significantly lower than the sector median PEG ratio of 1.55x which shows that the company is significantly undervalued.

Airplane flying over tropical sea at sunset

murat4art

Investment Thesis

Trip.com (NASDAQ:TCOM) deals in the travel industry and manages a one-stop platform that provides a wide variety of travel products and services. The company has recently reported robust growth in financials and rebounded significantly. I believe it

This article was written by

Value Quest profile picture
Value Quest
1.1K Followers
I am a "Techno-Funda" Analyst with more than 5 years of experience in equity research. With my investment strategies, I have successfully managed to earn alpha returns in equity market and I want to share my investment recommendations with all investors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TCOM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TCOM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TCOM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.