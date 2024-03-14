Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 14, 2024 10:36 AM ETSecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.25K Followers

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 14, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kevin Toomey - VP, IR

Wendy Thomas - CEO

Alpana Wegner - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Saket Kalia - Barclays Bank

Michael Cikos - Needham & Company

Hamza Fodderwala - Morgan Stanley

Madeline Brooks - Bank of America Securities

Operator

Good morning. My name is Candace, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the SecureWorks Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise and a supplemental slide presentation to accompany the prepared remarks can be found on the company's website. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Kevin Toomey, SecureWorks' Vice President of Investor Relations. Mr. Toomey, you may begin your conference.

Kevin Toomey

Thank you, operator. Good morning and welcome to SecureWorks' fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2024 earnings call. Joining me today are Wendy Thomas, our Chief Executive Officer; and Alpana Wegner, our Chief Financial Officer. During this call, unless otherwise indicated, we will reference non-GAAP financial measures. You will find the reconciliations between these GAAP and non-GAAP measures in the press release and presentation posted on our website earlier today.

Finally, I'd like to remind you that all statements made during this call that relate to future results and events are forward-looking statements based on current expectations. Actual results and events could differ materially from those projected due to a number of risks and uncertainties, which are discussed in our press release, web deck and SEC filings, which you can also find on the Investor Relations website at investors.secureworks.com. We assume no obligation to

