ablokhin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Synopsis

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) is a company that specializes in the outsourced maritime health and wellness market. It is the current market leader, as it holds more than 90% of the total market share. OSW's past financial results have shown a strong recovery from the impact of COVID-19. In addition, margins have gradually recovered as well. For 4Q23, it continued to report strong revenue growth. Looking ahead, OSW's strong relationship with top cruise lines and its highly diversified business is set to bolster its growth outlook as the global cruise passenger volume is expected to grow until 2027. With double-digit upside potential, I am recommending a buy rating.

Historical Financial Analysis

Over the last four years, OSW's revenue growth trend has been volatile. In 2020, revenue declined 72.7% due to COVID-19 causing cruise ship voyage cancellations and the closure of destination resort health and wellness centers that OSW operates. In 2021, revenue was still substantially affected by COVID-19, but it managed to report growth of 19.1% due to the resumption of operations during the last two quarters of the year.

In 2022, it reported a significant growth recovery of 279%, and it was driven by two main factors. Firstly, 2021 was an easy comparison period as its result was affected by COVID-19. Secondly, in 2022, as cruise ship voyages resumed, OWS's health and wellness centers onboard ships also resumed operations, and its health and wellness centers at destination resorts also resumed operations. In 2023, OSW continues to report strong revenue growth of 45.3% year-over-year, driven by an increase in average ship count of 23%.

In terms of profitability margins, 2020 and 2021 adjusted net income margins were in negative territory as both years were severely affected by COVID-19. However, from 2022 onward, margins have recovered back into the positive range. In 2023, the adjusted EBITDA margin expanded from 9.23% to 11.23%, while the adjusted net income margin increased from 4.89% to 7.80%.

Author's Chart Author's Chart

4Q23 Earnings Analysis

For 4Q23, revenue grew 15% to $194.8 million, driven by an increase in the average ship count of 9% and OSW's focus on enhancing guest experiences, services, and product offerings. In terms of operating income, it grew 18% to $12.6 million, even though OSW incurred a $2.1 million asset impairment charge due to the expected closure of a health and wellness center. On an adjusted basis, adjusted EBITDA increased 13% to $23.4 million. Looking at the chart, the adjusted EBITDA margin has remained robust year-over-year.

Moving onto its bottom line, it incurred a net loss of $7.3 million vs. 4Q22's net loss of $2.3 million. The increase in net loss was due to a $3 million negative change in the fair value of warrant liabilities, a $2.1 million long-lived asset impairment charge, and a one-time $5.4 million deleveraging fee. However, on an adjusted basis, the adjusted net income reported was positive at $12.5 million vs. 4Q22's $12.8 million. The modest decrease in 2023 adjusted net income was due to a one-time $5.4 million deleveraging fee. 4Q23 adjusted diluted EPS reported was $0.12 vs. 4Q22's $0.14.

Author's Chart

Strong Relationship with Top Cruise Lines

OSW's business is highly diversified as it operates on all global routes. From the chart, it operates in North America, Europe, Australia, Asia, and others. North America is OSW's core market and also its largest source market. Apart from operating on all global routes, OSW also operates in all ship classes, which include contemporary, premium, luxury, and budget cruises. From the chart, contemporary cruises form the largest share, followed by premium, luxury, and budget.

Investor Relations Investor Relations

In addition to having a well-diversified business model, OSW also has strong relations and long-term contract agreements with some of the most reputable cruise lines in the world. Based on the chart, some top cruise lines OSW has relationships with are Royal Caribbean, Carnival, Norwegian Cruise Line, etc. As stated by management, it has a 97% historical contract renewal rate, and the contract's average life is 5 years. Therefore, OSW's strong relationship with top cruise lines, combined with their strong contract revenue model, allows for predictable and recurring revenue.

Investor Relations

Strong Passenger Bookings and Onboard Spending

From the chart, it is clear that passenger bookings for 2023 have grown since 2019. For each of the quarters in 2023, passenger bookings grew at strong double-digit rates when compared with 2019. For the latest 4Q23, passenger booking increased 50.8% vs. 4Q19 as the cruise industry rebounds. In addition, onboard spending per passenger cruise day also increased compared to 2019. For 2023, it grew 18.9% when compared to 2019.

Investor Relations Investor Relations

Based on the Cruise Lines International Association's [CLIA] state of the cruise industry report, it stated that 85% of travelers who cruised before will do it again, and this was 6% higher than pre-pandemic levels. This shows that the cruise industry has recovered from the impact of COVID-19 and has outgrown pre-pandemic levels.

Looking at the following global cruise passenger volume forecast, from 2023 onward, volume is expected to surpass 2019's level, with 2019 being the base year, which is set at 100. From 2024 onwards, all three scenarios are anticipated to surpass 2019. Moving on, looking at the ocean-going cruise passengers' chart, the passenger count is expected to reach 39.5 million by 2027. When compared to 2019's 29.7 million, this represents a growth rate of 33%. Overall, the growth outlook for the cruise industry is looking positive and strong. I expect this strong growth to create a tailwind for OSW, which will bolster its growth outlook.

Cruise Lines International Association Cruise Lines International Association

Relative Valuation Model

In terms of growth outlook, OSW significantly outperformed its peers' median. It has a forward revenue growth rate of 18.93% vs. its peers' median of 10.46%, which represents 1.81x over the median. However, when it comes to profitability margins, OSW underperformed its peers. OSW's net income TTM is -0.37%, while its peers' median is 1.58%. In addition, OSW's gross profit margin TTM of 11.36% is also lower than peers' median of 65.79%.

Currently, OSW's forward P/E ratio of 16.90x is trading below its peers' median of 20.70x. Although it has a better growth outlook, its net income margin TTM was negative compared to its peers' median, which is positive. Therefore, in my opinion, it is reasonable for OSW to be trading at a lower forward P/E ratio. Please take note that the P/E ratio used is based on forward earnings.

For 2024, the market revenue estimate for OSW is $862 million, while for 2025, it is $918 million. For EPS, the 2024 market estimate is $0.74, while the 2025 estimate is $0.84. Given the growth catalysts discussed above, these estimates are justified as they share the same sentiments. In addition, management provided 2024 revenue guidance in the range of $850 to $870 million, which is in line with the market revenue estimate, further supporting its accuracy. By applying 16.90x to its 2025 EPS market estimate, my target share price is $14.20, which represents an upside potential of 14%.

Author's Valuation Model

Risk

One downside risk of buying OSW is its reliance on the cruise industry. This industry is vulnerable to adverse economic conditions and events such as health pandemics and geopolitical tensions. Despite the recovery and positive growth outlook for the cruise industry, it is still vulnerable to shocks that can lead to sudden and severe impacts on cruise operations, similar to what was observed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This reliance makes OSW's financial performance heavily dependent on the overall health and stability of the cruise industry. Any adverse events or downturns in the global economy that affect consumer discretionary spending or the ability to travel could result in reduced demand for cruises, directly impacting OSW's top and bottom lines.

Conclusion

In conclusion, OSW's historical financial results have demonstrated strong recovery and growth from the impact of COVID-19. Additionally, its adjusted margins have recovered back into positive territory. For 4Q23, it continues to report strong top-line growth driven by an increase in average ship count.

Looking ahead, the global cruise passenger volume is expected to continue growing until 2027. The ocean-going cruise passenger count is expected to reach 39.5 million by 2027. OSW's strong relationship with top cruise lines and highly diversified business model that covers all global routes and all ship classes position it well to capitalize on this anticipated growth. Coupled with double-digit upside potential, I am recommending a buy rating for OSW.