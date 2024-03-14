JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) is a Food Service business that has lagged the overall market over the past year. But I believe most of the upside is in front of the company with improving volume trends and margins that have recovered since COVID-19. The company also sports a reliable dividend yield of 2.6% with a payout ratio of 47%. SYY posted results on the 30th January and the price jumped 7.5%, where it has stayed trading at around $80. My valuation has SYY up 19% from today's price.

Background

SYY engages in the international selling of various foods primarily to the foodservice industry. The majority of revenues are generated from canned & dry foods, fresh and frozen meats, and frozen fruits and vegetables. They sell mainly to restaurants which generated 62% of revenues in 2023.

Since 2015 the industry has grown at a 3.75% CAGR and SYY holds approximately 17% of the market. They have achieved this industry-leading position through a strategy known as Recipe for Growth. The goal of the strategy is to grow meaningfully faster than the market by prioritizing digital execution, focused marketing, and fostering a good work environment.

Where their real strengths lie is in their extensive 334 distribution network that covers 6 territories and is claimed to be over double their nearest competitor.

Financials

SYY is the largest player in the Food Distributors industry by market share, with trailing revenues of $77 billion. The company also has a reasonably good 5-year CAGR of 5.38%, which is strong taking into context how much market share they own. With that level of growth and a dividend yield north of 2%, excluding everything else, my first thoughts are that this company should be trading at a P/FCF multiple of around 25x. The 10-year P/FCF multiple median is 23x, and it is currently trading at a substantial discount of 16x.

Relative to the sector, profitability is not that strong with trailing EBIT Margins coming in at 3.6% which is -60% below the sector. However, the Food Service industry is a lower margin industry, and when comparing SYY to that, the numbers are much more encouraging. The company ranks as the top performer across EBIT Margins in the industry with ROE levels well in excess of their nearest rival. This is due to the high levels of profitability and the company's optimal capital structure.

As you can see from the chart below, margins crashed during the pandemic as shutdowns adversely affected volumes, which resulted in a -12% contraction in sales. As volumes returned, margins have since recovered but are still below 2019 levels. I believe there is still room for more margin expansion, especially with the improvements in the company's supply chain.

Net Debt to Sales stands at 13.4% with a cash balance of $1 billion. The next principal repayment is in 2025 of $377 million, and then after, there are payments of $750 million and $1 billion in 2026 and 2027. The company produces over $1.5 billion in Free Cash Flow so is in a fine position to service these debt repayments.

Recent Financials & Outlook

SYY is confident that the momentum they've gained in the first half of the year will persist into the second half. This momentum will be fueled by ongoing robust volume growth as the company remains committed to executing its Recipe for Growth strategy. The first half delivered significant growth primarily attributed to volume gains, with SYY achieving a 3.1% increase in sales, propelled by a 2.5% volume growth across US Food Service. Adjusted EBIT Margins saw an improvement of 25 basis points to 4.1% after factoring in costs.

From my perspective, the company is taking proactive steps to expand its market share. To accomplish this, SYY has augmented its sales force by adding more personnel and anticipates further hiring in the latter half of the year. Additionally, they have recently revamped their compensation structure to better incentivize employees and foster a culture of mutual success within their sales force.

An enhanced supply chain has maximized operating leverage, leading to a notable 11% enhancement in EPS. Following the robust performance in the first half, the company has decided to bolster its capital allocation. They are ramping up share repurchases from $750 million to $1.25 billion in 2024, aiming for total shareholder returns, inclusive of dividends, to reach $2.25 billion.

The outlook appears promising. Looking ahead to 2024, net sales are projected to increase in the mid-single digits, while adjusted EPS is anticipated to grow by 7%. Although revenue growth aligns with the 5-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR), it is particularly impressive given the strong results achieved in previous years.

Valuation

When valuing SYY I have used a P/FCF multiple of 20x to get a share price target of $95 and an upside of 19% from today's price. Although it looks like margins will expand further going forward as the company keeps improving their supply chain. I have been conservative in extrapolating 14% EBIT Margins out to 2028. This means no margin progress over the next 5 years which feels unlikely, but makes the point of how undervalued this company is.

Working Capital as a percent of sales has trended down falling -340 basis points since the highs of 2012, I kept this at 2% to 2028, as I believe working capital intensity has reached a floor and won't descend much further. Finally, CAPEX as a percent of sales has reduced over the years and especially recently, due to the robust growth in sales, so I have CAPEX intensity falling slightly below the trend up to 2028.

Risks

The primary challenge to my thesis arises if volumes experience a downturn. Volume levels decreased during the pandemic, followed by a robust recovery throughout 2021. However, in 2023, volumes declined for two consecutive quarters before rebounding in December. The risk lies in the possibility of volume contraction. Should such a scenario materialize, I would reassess my outlook on the company.

Conclusion

SYY is the dominant player in the Food Distribution industry. Forward guidance has sales growing above the 5-year CAGR and this is being driven by robust volume growth. The company has committed to increasing share buybacks, which I think underscores that management believes the shares are undervalued. Also, SYY is confident the strong first half results will continue into the second, so I have initiated a Buy recommendation on the company with a price target of $96.