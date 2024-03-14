Jacob Wackerhausen/iStock via Getty Images

The search for interesting companies sometimes leads me to some really attractive prospects. Other times, the opposite is true. One company that I have been consistently bearish about but that I find to be fascinating from an operational perspective is none other than Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX).

Those not familiar with the company should understand that it provides customers with supply chain solutions. But these are not just for any customers. These are for customers in the life sciences space. Examples of their work include providing controlled temperature storage, specialized packaging, product labeling, regulatory services, drug return handling and destruction services, and more.

When I last wrote about the business in October of 2023, I ended up reiterating my "sell" rating. This was based on revenue and cash flows that were worsening year-over-year. Since then, shares have seen upside of 11.8%. But that pales in comparison to the 22.1% rise seen by the S&P 500 (SP500). Considering that a "sell" rating for me denotes a scenario where the stock should underperform the broader market, I see this as a win. But even though the stock was up since I last wrote about it, it's down a disastrous 60.9% from when I initially rated it a "sell" in July of 2022. That stacks up poorly against the 25.6% increase seen by the S&P 500.

Unfortunately, pain for the company just keeps building. I say this because, on March 13th, shares plunged 11.9%. This came the day after management reported financial results covering the final quarter of the 2023 fiscal year. In addition to reporting revenue and profits that fell short of expectations set by analysts, the company saw cash flows worsen and came out with revenue guidance for 2024 that leaves a lot to be desired.

The good news is that management has reduced debt to some extent. But any credibility the business might have earned from that was shot because of the decision by management to buy back shares. Add together all of these factors, and I believe that it is difficult to rate the business anything better than the "sell" I have consistently had it at.

Bad outcomes

As I mentioned already, on March 13th, shares of Cryoport plunged 11.9%. This was in response to a rather painful earnings release covering the final quarter of the 2023 fiscal year. Revenue for the business came in at $57.3 million. That's down 5.1% from the $60.4 million the company generated one year earlier. According to management, biopharma and pharma revenue dropped from $50.6 million to $47.9 million. This was in spite of a 33% rise in cell and gene therapies related revenue on a year-over-year basis. Animal health revenue took an even larger tumble, dropping from $7.5 million to $6.8 million. In addition to seeing revenue decline year over year, the sales reported by management fell short of analysts’ expectations by $1.1 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

It wasn't just the top line that saw some pain. Management also reported a loss per share of $1.31. That dwarfs the $0.24 loss per share generated one year earlier, meaning that the net loss for the company went from $11.4 million to $64.4 million. This loss was $0.98 per share lower than what analysts anticipated. There were multiple contributors behind this decline. But the single largest, by far, was a $49.6 million goodwill impairment that the company recognized during the quarter. Other profitability metrics were also down. For instance, operating cash flow went from $3.6 million to $2.4 million. If we adjust for changes in working capital, we get a decline from $6.7 million to only $0.1 million. And lastly, EBITDA for the company went from $0.7 million to negative $6.6 million.

Cryoport

When management talks about the potential of the company in the long run, it seems very optimistic. For instance, the global cell and gene therapy market that it stands to benefit from significantly is expected to grow to be $80 billion in size by 2029. That's a 51.6% annualized growth rate from 2022 through 2029. Keeping this in mind, management has been working hard to support companies that are undergoing clinical trials in this space. By the end of last year, its pipeline consisted of 675 clinical trials, with 82 of those in phase three spread across the Americas, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) and the Asia Pacific region. That's up from 654 one year earlier and stacks up nicely compared to the 436 back in 2019. Management is able to support the needs of these types of customers through the more than 50 locations spread across 17 different countries.

Cryoport

Considering all of this great potential, it's surprising, then, that revenue growth is not expected to be all that great. In the chart below, you can see financial results covering 2023 and its entirety relative to 2022. Revenue, profits, and most cash flow figures for the company were down year-over-year. No guidance was given when it came to profitability metrics for 2024. But revenue is expected to grow only modestly to between $242 million and $252 million. More likely than not, the firm will continue to generate net losses. The good news is that, after factoring in all cash and debt, it has a surplus of cash totaling $76.4 million.

However, management has been making some decisions that I consider to be worrisome.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

The good news is that, during 2023, the business bought back $31.3 million worth of convertible senior notes that come due in 2026. They paid only $25.1 million for those notes, implying about $0.80 on the dollar. But during that same time, they also bought back 1.6 million shares of stock for about $38.9 million. And that still leaves stock and note buyback capacity under their existing $100 million buyback program of $36 million. At a time when industry growth is expected to be robust and when profits and cash flows are struggling, the company should either be buying back more of the convertible notes or should be using that capital for further growth. It feels like a dereliction of duty to be buying back shares.

Besides the fact that it is bad to be operating in the red, the very fact that the company cannot generate consistent positive cash flows makes it overpriced. In the chart below, you can see how much in operating cash flow the firm would need to generate each year in order to trade at a price to operating cash flow multiple of 10 or 15. You can see the same thing for EBITDA, in order to trade at an EV to EBITDA multiple of 10 or 15. It's very unlikely that a company like this could justify trading at multiples north of 15. That's why I stopped there.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Takeaway

As things stand, Cryoport, Inc. continues to look depressing. The company fell far short of analyst expectations, and shareholders paid the price for that. But the problems go deeper than that. Management’s decision to buy back stock during 2023, combined with continued problems on the bottom line and only modestly growing revenue projected for this year, all make the business a rather questionable prospect. Due to these factors, I believe that further underperformance is likely. As such, I have decided to keep the "sell" rating I had on Cryoport, Inc. stock.