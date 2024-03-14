Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) posted a Q4'23 result that was surprisingly negative to me on multiple fronts.

After looking into the print, I prefer to stay on the sidelines despite the long-term growth prospects and market expansion opportunities.

I have written extensively about Bloom Energy on Seeking Alpha, which you can find here. While I had a Buy rating in my earlier article, I am downgrading the company to a Hold rating for the time being. This downgrade is due to multiple factors in the quarter, including a Q4'23 miss, weaker guidance than expected, the lack of near-term catalyst from the AI space, and the delaying of its project with Amazon (AMZN).

Q4'23 misses expectations

Bloom Energy reported Q4'23 revenues of $356.9 million, missing consensus expectations by 24%.

The miss in revenues in Q4'23 can be explained by a new agreement signed with SK ecoplant as a result of regulatory changes. Amendments were needed to reflect the implementation of the clean hydrogen portfolio standards in Korea.

This agreement includes a recommitment of 250 megawatts under its 2021 agreement and another 250 megawatts incremental commitment.

The 500 megawatts are expected to be accepted through 2027 and amounts to $1.5 billion product revenues over the next four years and $3 billion service revenue in the next 20.

As a result of the new agreement, it adjusted timing of deliveries, which resulted in 2023 revenues being reduced by $160 million compared to the earlier agreement, accounting for the miss.

Summary of 4Q23 (Bloom Energy)

Adjusted EBITDA came in at $39.8 million, below consensus expectations by 32%, while adjusted EPS came in at $0.07, below consensus expectations by 22%.

For the full year of 2023, product non-GAAP gross margin improved to 36.6%, up from 31.3% from 2022. This was driven by product cost reductions of 13%, slightly offset by product ASPs reductions of 5.8%.

Margin analysis (Bloom Energy)

For the full year of 2023, Bloom Energy managed to execute and achieve its goal of positive operating margin for 2023. For the full year of 2023, Bloom Energy's non-GAAP operating income came in at positive 19 million, compared to the negative 33 million for the full year of 2022.

In the Q4'23 quarter, Bloom Energy generated positive CFOA of $122 million, increasing the cash balance as of the end of the quarter to $745 million.

To reiterate, management made investments in inventory in 2023 that it does not expect to repeat in 2024. In addition, management highlighted that it expects to improve its accounts receivable position as it expects to collect from a partner on a large project that has been previously delayed.

As such, I expect that in 2024, CFOA can improve meaningfully, with Q4'23 as an inflection point, as the inventory and accounts receivable position provide tailwinds in 2024.

Cash flow (Bloom Energy)

Another action that Bloom Energy took in Q4'23 was the targeted proactive restructuring program, which helped to manage cost and improve efficiencies.

As such, I expect that in 2023, as revenues grow, its margins, free cash flow and profitability will be improved.

Management also highlighted that in 2024, Bloom Energy consolidated its California stack manufacturing. This is expected to lead to operating expenses being reduced by 19% in 1H24 compared to 1H23.

All in all, I think the Q4'23 misses in the top and bottom line were certainly disappointing and signals weakness in the business landscape for Bloom Energy in the quarter, and in the near-term, as we will see next in the outlook.

Outlook

Guidance for sales in 2024 came in at $1.4 billion to $1.6 billion, below consensus of $1.74 billion by 14%.

Management expects non-GAAP gross margins to expand 200 basis points to 28%, and non-GAAP operating income to be between $75 million to $100 million in 2024.

In terms of the guidance for revenues for 2024, about 40% of revenues is expected to be earned in 1H24, while the remaining 60% is expected to be earned in 2H24.

This is consistent with prior years, as Korea shipments and large acceptances are greater in the second half than the first half.

Management expects the first half of 2024 to see revenues grow mid-single digits, with profitability continuing to improve. The first quarter results, by comparison, have a tough comparison as the first quarter of 2023 was up nearly 40%. In addition, the range for the first quarter is broader, as the projects may be accepted either in the first of second quarter.

The guidance range of $1.4 billion to $1.6 billion revenue will mainly be about the timing of the projects and when these projects are delivered. Management did hint that they expect to win its fair share of projects, which are going to generate revenues either in late 2024 or early 2025.

With the company achieving positive operating margins and positive adjusted EBITDA, management did mention that there is an opportunity to address the $220 million 2025 convert by paying it off, amongst other options.

In the 10K report recently published, I note that there was a paragraph included which seems to imply that the many of its data center and industrial customers are seeing uncertainties like permitting requirements. In particular, the Amazon project seems to have been delayed, and Bloom Energy is in discussions with Amazon about the next steps.

In addition, many of our potential data center and industrial customers are pursuing greenfield opportunities where the development cycle is long and laden with permitting requirements and the uncertainty of these factors is leading to a more difficult customer decision-making process and longer sales cycles. For example, in the fourth quarter of 2022, we entered into a PPA contract for the sale of electricity to a customer for three greenfield sites that were at various stages of development (the "Project"). The first site was expected to be operational with power by the third quarter of 2024. We sold 73 megawatts of the Energy Servers to a Distributor with the expectation that the Distributor would support installation on the Project and install the Energy Servers at the three Project sites. The Project is currently delayed, and we are in discussions with the end customer regarding if and how to move forward. If the Project continues to be delayed or is terminated, we may work with the Distributor to deploy the Energy Servers at our future installation sites with a different customer or customers or the Distributor may decide to reduce future orders or cancel existing orders until the Energy Servers are deployed, and either action could materially and adversely affect our product revenue and the timing of the associated cash flows in 2024.

Bloom Energy is ready to deliver the project to Amazon and continues to work with them.

This is a negative development as there is a chance this may be further delayed or terminated, and either way, this does not bode well for Bloom Energy in the near-term in the US market.

The weaker guidance does reflect the challenging business environment in which Bloom Energy is operating in right now, as evident from the misses in the Q4'23 results as well.

Demand landscape

Despite the weaker results and guidance, management points to multiple tailwinds that is resulting in unprecedented demand for electricity that traditional utilities cannot meet. These include digital transformation, artificial intelligence and electric vehicles.

In addition, because the new renewable capacity installed in the United States produces less electrical energy than the deficit created by retired coal and nuclear power plants, this also creates a favorable dynamic for Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy is engaged deeply with several leading companies in the AI space. Management commented that the sales funnel for this sector alone is massive, not in the megawatts but in the gigawatts. In addition, there are multiple A-list companies with credible growth projections in the funnel.

This was what they had to say in their conversations with Bloom Energy:

They love Bloom's technology, our rapid deployment capability and the flexibility and optionality of our solution. They are actively working with us on design configurations and implementation scenarios. In these interactions, our prospective customers tell us that in the absence of reliable and timely power from the grid, the Bloom Energy solution would be their best alternative. Unlike our sales funnels in other sectors in the past that had mostly single-digit megawatt opportunities, this sector offer tens and hundreds of megawatts per opportunity.

The majority of the opportunities that Bloom Energy is pursuing today are for greenfield data centers, in contrast to the past where it was offered a cleaner and more reliable power upgrade to an existing data center facility.

With that, greenfield opportunities are expected to have elongated sales and implementation cycles. With greenfield data centers, customers need to secure the land, secure financing, secure offtake agreements and obtain their permits, which results in an elongated sales cycle.

Management expects that they will have better visibility on timing on the market as we move further into 2024.

While management does see data centers as the single biggest growth driver in the next decade, what is disappointing to me is the lack of any near-term concrete deals or revenues coming in that can serve as a potential catalyst.

I need to see some evidence that the company is seeing some traction in this front to believe management's commentary on the AI data center space.

International opportunities

In the last five years, Bloom Energy has worked well with its partner SK in Korea, selling more than $4 billion in products and services to the market and in turn, establishing the partnership between Bloom Energy and SK as the market leader in fuel cell power generation.

In the next four years, management expects to sell more than $ billion in products and services in the Korea market and are looking to demonstrate and deploy hydrogen-based energy servers and hydrogen electrolyzers in Korea.

Management expects strong sales in Korea in 2H24 as a new policy and procurement rules enforced by the Korean government in the middle of 2023 that resulted to a slow 2H23 and 1H24.

The new contract with SK has quarterly minimums in place, which gives the company more visibility into earnings.

Bloom Energy has also expanded into five new international markets and implemented pilot programs in these countries.

The goal in the near-term will be to build a strong pipeline, and the team is confident that the company is able to open at least two new global markets.

Last but not least, based on the quantity and the quality of the pipeline, management expects that its international market will drive strong bookings growth in 2024.

Personnel changes

Bloom Energy announced that it welcomed Aman Joshi, who joined as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, in January 2024.

He will be responsible to grow Bloom Energy's sales pipeline, with a strong focus on increasing the pace at which the company converts its opportunities.

Aman spent 20 years in General Electric, with strong expertise in power generation sales. In the last two years, he sold more than 5 gigawatts of generation capacity.

In addition, Bloom Energy announced the departure of Greg Cameron, the company's CFO, after four years of being with the company, and the company is in the process of looking for the right CFO to replace Cameron.

This is surprising and negative news to me, given I know Greg personally, and he has been focused on margin improvement for the past four years.

This is also another reason why I am turning more negative on Bloom Energy, given the sudden departure of an executive who has been focused on driving the cost improvements that investors have been looking for.

Valuation

I assume that Bloom Energy is able to meet the midpoint of its 2024 guidance, and that the topline growth accelerates through 2026. Revised the average revenue growth through 2028 downwards to 20%. Also assume more modest operating leverage, with operating profit margin reaching 7% in 2028.

Summary of 5-year financials (Author generated)

Based on the discounted cash flow model, assuming 15% cost of equity and 25x 2028 terminal multiple, the intrinsic value of Bloom Energy goes to $10.20.

The 25x terminal multiple reflects the huge growth in EPS Bloom Energy will see from 2024 to 2028, and the higher discount rate of 15% takes into account the higher risk profile of Bloom Energy.

As such, Bloom Energy does seem to be fairly valued at the moment based on the current fundamentals of the company.

Conclusion

Bloom Energy's results came in weaker than expected, although the company has pivoted to positive CFOA and operating margins.

The company is in a sustainable position given its strong balance sheet and cash position, along with its profitability and positive free cash flows.

I would like to see more of the opportunities in AI and data centers materialize into its financials, but at the same time, I acknowledge the elongated sales cycle that may result in some time for this to show up in the financials.

The addition of Aman Joshi is an exciting one, while the departure of Greg Cameron will make things interesting in the near-term as the company looks for the next CFO for its next phase of growth.

Decision to stay at the sidelines

Firstly, in Q3'23, Bloom Energy continued to reiterate its guidance of $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion revenues for 2023, which it fell short of as it came in at $1.3 billion.

While the quantum of the miss was not huge, the fact that the company continued to reiterate full-year guidance when there were signs the company could not meet guidance suggests poor management execution.

Secondly, the proposed large data center deployment with Amazon has been delayed, and there is a chance this may be further delayed or terminated. Either way, this does not bode well for Bloom Energy in the near-term in the US market.

Thirdly, I like the fact that management has reiterated the AI data center opportunity, but it almost seems like the company is leveraging on the AI wave and getting investors' hopes and valuation up. This is because there will not be any large near-term deployments, as management justifies that the opportunity set it is pursuing is in greenfield data centers where there are elongated sales cycles.

Lastly, the departure of Greg Cameron, the company's CFO, after four years of being with the company, adds to that uncertainty about what is really going on in the company and whether there are more negatives ahead.

I am of the opinion that the company certainly has long-term growth prospects and market expansion opportunities, but the visibility into the name is very weak and there are many surprising things happening that is causing increasing uncertainty in the stock.

The fact that management is relying on the AI narrative to help improve the story of the stock without any near-term upside is another very peculiar thing to me.

As such, I am looking to exit the Bloom Energy position and stay on the sidelines until there is better visibility into the ramp in the business, actual concrete business momentum in the AI data center space, and more evidence that execution can be more in-line with guidance. I will definitely be watching the company for any signs of this.