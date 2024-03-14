Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Get Paid To Wait: 13 Potential Dividend Opportunities

Mar. 14, 2024 12:15 PM ETAPD, BBY, BMY, EVRG, FMC, HSY, LNT, MS, NEE, UPS, WEC, WTRG, XEL
Dividend Yield Theorist profile picture
Dividend Yield Theorist
7.28K Followers

Summary

  • The Efficient Market Hypothesis states that the stock market is efficiently priced, and therefore it is impossible to consistently generate alpha.
  • I believe that while the market may be efficient, not all investors are rational, in turn creating value opportunities.
  • I present a simple approach to identify such potential opportunities with 13 current examples.

business woman executive relaxing sitting on chair outdoors

SIphotography/iStock via Getty Images

Get Paid To Wait

The Efficient Market Hypothesis tells us that share prices reflect all available information and therefore it is effectively impossible to consistently generate alpha. Academics have long accepted this theory and provided sufficient

This article was written by

Dividend Yield Theorist profile picture
Dividend Yield Theorist
7.28K Followers
I have a masters degree in Analytics from Northwestern University and a bachelors degree in Accounting. I have worked in the investment arena for over 10 years starting as an analyst and working my way up to a management role. Dividend investing is a personal hobby and I look forward to sharing my thoughts with the Seeking Alpha community. In addition to being a contributor here on Seeking Alpha I publish informative videos on YouTube using the following channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVh4UdktgeaPx8Ndm-j72xg I also write a newsletter called "Quality At A Fair Price" where I share what I believe are high quality companies trading for reasonable or attractive valuations. https://qualityatafairprice.substack.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BBY, HSY, UPS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
APD--
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
BBY--
Best Buy Co., Inc.
BMY--
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
EVRG--
Evergy, Inc.
FMC--
FMC Corporation
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.