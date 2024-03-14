Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Katapult Holdings (KPLT) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.25K Followers

Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 14, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Orlando Zayas - Chief Executive Officer

Nancy Walsh - Chief Financial Officer

Derek Medlin - Chief Operating Officer

Jennifer Kull - Vice President, Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Josh Siegler - Cantor Fitzgerald

Anthony Chukumba - Loop Capital Markets

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Katapult Holdings Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call.

At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. If anyone should require Operator assistance during the conference, please press star, zero on your telephone keypad.

As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Jennifer Kull, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you Jennifer, you may begin.

Jennifer Kull

Thank you, and welcome to Katapult's fourth quarter 2023 conference call. On the call with me today are Orlando Zayas, Chief Executive Officer, Nancy Walsh, Chief Financial Officer, and Derek Medlin, Chief Operating Officer.

For your reference, we have posted materials from today’s call on the Investor Relations section of the Katapult website, which can be found at ir.katapultholdings.com.

I would like to remind everyone that this call will contain forward-looking statements based on our current assumptions, expectations and beliefs, which are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and which include our future financial performance and financial results for the quarter and year, our relationships with merchants, growth from new partnerships and our ability to acquire and retain existing customers, and use of generative AI to optimize our processes. These forward-looking statements should be considered in conjunction with cautionary statements contained in the earnings release and on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 that we intend to file in the coming days, as well as the

Recommended For You

About KPLT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KPLT

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.