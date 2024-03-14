INDS: Focused Industrial REIT With Higher Total Return Potential But Somewhat Risky

valtron84/iStock via Getty Images

Pacer Industrial Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:INDS) is a relatively new fund that began trading in early 2018. INDS is a focused play of industrial REITs comprised primarily of industrial warehouses and self-storage facilities. This is hard to find in the REIT universe. INDS invests in industrial REITs that are a subset of the warehouse e-commerce distribution and logistic networks and self-storage facilities. As consumer e-commerce spending continues to grow and thrive, there is an expected need for an additional 200 million square feet of e-commerce dedicated logistical space over the next five years. In addition, the percentage of total retail sales represented by e-commerce is expected to continue its relentless climb, as shown in the chart below. While we like the REIT concentration that INDS represents, we rate this fund a hold for now based on valuation.

E-Commerce as % of Total US Retail Sales 2019-2027 (Statistica)

Selection Process

INDS is a passively managed ETF that seeks to replicate the Solactive GPR Industrial Real Estate Index. The selection process begins with the GPR 250 Index constituents, which represent the 250 most liquid property securities in the world. Industrial and self-storage REITs, a small number of REITs, are selected then liquidity screens are applied such as a minimum daily volume. Additional rules to the selection process include a) no single position may be larger than 15% and b) no more than 45% of the ETF can be comprised of securities with positions higher than 4.5%, making the selection pool smaller and smaller. This 45% limit at 4.5% positions could potentially represent 10 REITs at most. Limiting the largest positions to 15% helps lower the concentration risk of individual REITs to just a handful, instead of the current composition of over 30. We believe this selection criteria makes sense given the limited number of warehouse e-commerce, e-commerce logistic networks, and self-storage REITs. There remains, however, the concentration risk of investing in only this type of REIT.

Somewhat less common among ETFs, INDS is reconstituted and rebalanced quarterly. Of note, INDS is mostly domestic but has a significant foreign exposure.

INDS Domestic vs Foreign Composition (AAII)

Top 10 Holdings

The top two holdings of INDS are almost equal weight Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Public Storage (PSA) representing industrial warehousing and self-storage, respectively. These two REITs are leaders in the space and are in the top 10 holdings of the INDS' competitors discussed below (VNG, IYR, XLE). The remaining positions are primarily industrial REITs with Extra Storage Space (EXR) as the exception. We believe the emphasis on e-commerce industrial REITs is positive, as that sector has more potential for robust growth than self-storage. Hence, we like the emphasis on holding more REITs that could potentially support e-commerce growth.

Top 10 Holdings INDS (Pacer ETFs )

Why REITs?

REITs are total return investments. They typically provide higher dividend yields than the average S&P 500 equity, plus the potential for long-term capital appreciation. With longer-term contracts, REITs can often lock in longer-term income streams by having rental or other escalators in their contracts. This can lower the contract risk of its business.

REITs have traditionally been considered a diversification asset class to equities. Due to the unique structure of having to pay out 90% of its earnings to shareholders, a REIT passes through taxing responsibility to shareholders, thereby potentially offering a higher yield to investors. Over the long term, REIT stocks tend to perform similarly to value stocks and can offer better returns than lower-risk bonds. With a relatively low correlation to other asset classes, a REIT can also offer lower volatility for a given amount of risk.

REIT Correlation to Stock Market Total Return (Nareit)

INDS Dividends

INDS pays dividends, but they are not smooth, and you can see in the chart below. December paid no dividend, but the overall annual dividend was $1.30, and increase of 35% over last year's. After a discussion with Pacer investor relations, we learned the dividends have not been suspended, as some investor data sites have recently reported. Often, ETFs will pay dividends on the expected previous quarter's earnings. There was a dividend overpayment made in September 2023, resulting in a zero December 2023 payment. As investors in MLPs or MLP ETFs know well, this can happen as accounting is reconciled.

Shareholders of Record Distribution per Share 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 December $0.00 $0.31 $0.26 $0.25 $0.30 $0.16 September $1.04 $0.52 $0.19 $0.19 $0.15 $0.20 June $0.18 $0.09 $0.08 $0.07 $0.06 $0.07 March $0.08 $0.05 $0.16 $0.11 $0.24 ------* Total Dividend for the Year $1.30 $0.96 $0.69 $0.62 $0.75 $0.43* Dividend Growth Rate Over Previous Year 35% 39% 12% -17% Click to enlarge

*Inception began in early 2018, so the 2018 dividend is based on 3 quarters.

Table Data from Paceretfs.com and Analyst

Competitors

INDS has several domestic and global ETF competitors, though none that are only industrial REITs. Broader REIT ETFs we include in our analysis are Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ), iShares US Real Estate ETF (IYR), Real Estate Select Sector SPDR (XLRE), and Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET). There are some important comparisons to be made between these funds.

The dividend yields are graphed below. We recently wrote on SRET, an international and domestic REIT with quite a few mortgage REITs in its composition, propping up the yield. VNQ, IYR, and XLRE do not provide smooth dividends to investors, making it similar to INDS in the inconsistent dividend stream.

Data by YCharts

While past performance is not indicative of future performance, INDS has performed well against its competitors. As noted earlier, REITs as an investment should be viewed on a total performance basis. While SRET has the highest yield by far, it has the worst total performance. In our latest article on SRET we explore its selection process as a potential value trap. INDS' total return soared shortly into the 2020 COVID crisis and has remained higher than its competitors. We believe this is because of its concentration in the e-commerce distribution and e-commerce logistic network businesses.

Data by YCharts

Valuation and Conclusion

We like the industrial concentration INDS offers a REIT investor and believe the long-term growth potential is there with this ETF. Tailwinds of continuing domestic and worldwide e-commerce growth could propel INDS to continued total return outperformance relative to its broad sector competitors. Weighted-average forecasted revenue growth is strong at 10% compared to an average of 4% of its competitors. However, it is trading at a trailing P/E ratio of 26.6 with a forecasted 28.3 P/E. This suggests on a P/E basis, it is trading at a 6% discount. As a value hunter, we would want to see a much deeper discount, closer to 15% before we would consider a buy rating. Therefore, we rate INDS a hold. Non-mortgage REITs often perform better in a lowering interest rate environment. Should 2024 interest rates fall later this year as is anticipated by many economists and market strategists, INDS could do well. We will closely monitor expectations in rates for a change in rating.

Risks

INDS has a high concentration risk, both in its industry specificity and with the top ten holdings representing 67% of its concentration of 33 REITs. While we like the high concentration in industrial REITs on one hand, on the other, a failed business plan or change in e-commerce growth expectations could create an outsized unfavorable drop in potential performance.

INDS is a very small ETF with only $218M AUM, which increases liquidity risk. Additionally, its standard deviation is 19% according to Seeking Alpha, much higher than the median ETF of 15%. All the competitors mentioned above have standard deviations of 19% - 20% as well.