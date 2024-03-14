RiverRockPhotos

Gold and gold stocks may owe part of their recent price appreciation to the new kid on the "anti-US Dollar" block. Bitcoin's potential role as an alternate currency amid a seemingly insurmountable level of US government debt has helped stoke renewed interest in all things yellow metal. The price of gold surged to new highs and gold mining stocks have rallied.

However, as the technical picture runs up against a potential area of price resistance, and inflation (for which gold has historically been an oasis from) receding into a state of uncertainty, gold mining stocks may have done it to investors again: teased a much bigger move higher, only to be chocked up as another nice rally that petered out.

It is hard to tell which activity consumes more energy: mining for bitcoin, or exhausting oneself trying to finally see gold mining stocks break through to all-time highs. The VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) is one I am very glad to be able to tap on occasion, because it is well-constructed and essentially offers a leveraged way to participate in potential upside in the price of gold, but without actual financial leverage.

There is essentially a 3-level hierarchy when it comes to gold investing through ETFs. There are those that track the price of the "yellow metal" itself, those which own stocks of the larger gold mining companies, and GDXJ, which owns the next-tier gold mining stocks. Given the nature of this mature but volatile industry, the mining stocks tend to take on a feast-or-famine pattern in their stock prices, making them exciting trades from time to time but very frustrating investments.

Thus, I have and continue to view GDXJ as a trading vehicle, and currently one which is not as attractive as other parts of the market. From this stage of the market cycle forward, I prefer to focus on more traditional equity areas, as more dividend-oriented stocks are starting to pop up on my radar, as noted in recent articles and several I will publish in the days and weeks ahead.

I rate GDXJ a sell, as I think it will underperform the broad stock market over the next 1-2 years. However, since I am a tactical investor and the price is more in a topping area, rather than in an all-out plunge, this is more of a sell on any sign of price weakness, rather than sell before you have breakfast.

GDXJ: key facts and features

GDXJ tracks the performance of the Global Junior Gold Miners Index, which includes small-cap companies in the mining for gold/silver industry, specifically ones who generate at least 50% of their revenue from gold/silver. Rebalanced quarterly, this ETF caps a single stock at 8%, and silver stocks do not take up more than 20% of the portfolio. I have no issues with the fact that the portfolio is top-heavy, with nearly 44% of the fund's nearly 100 stock holdings focused among the top 10. I prefer concentrated ETFs because I get a better handle on what I own.

Seeking Alpha

As noted earlier, GDXJ is one route investors tend to take when gold investing is front-of-mind. But during most trailing time periods, it has come up way short.

Seeking Alpha

While the idea of investing in junior miners might initially sound like a good way to reap the profits of smaller growth companies in a subset of the basic materials segment of the economy, there are a lot of downsides. Junior miners are generally newer, smaller companies, who seek to find a large deposit of minerals. If this occurs, investors of these companies benefit greatly, however it is a very rare occurrence.

Junior companies also tend to have less capital available, meaning they need to borrow more. And, given the current high interest rate environment and the natural risks of their business model, these companies not only have a steep debt burden, but they may face severe reinvestment risk as old low rate debt comes due and must be replaced by much higher borrowing costs of today's market. That's a likely profit crusher for these companies.

Data as of 3/12/2024 (Ycharts)

The fundamental summary above tells a story of an ETF whose portfolio is reasonably valued when looking in the rearview mirror. However, a projected decline in cash flow and earnings, and a barely positive revenue growth for this basket means that the main catalyst to bail out GDXJ going forward is likely to be a skyrocketing gold price.

As someone who has seen gold as rangebound at best for the past decade, its recent breakout from a nearly 12-year range (shown below) was encouraging. Frankly, I would have expected it to top out in the $2,000 range. But markets work very differently than they did back at the left side of this chart. And while there's always a possibility that gold catches a bid beyond what it has already done this year, GDXJ needs that and more.

Data by YCharts

Because the market often treats gold stocks as stocks, when we'd hope it treats them like surrogates for the price of gold. So when gold does well, and GDXJ underperforms, it reminds me of why I prefer industries that are more traditional.

GDXJ technical chart: the ride may be over

I scan hundreds of ETF and stock charts every day, and I draw my own conclusions about what looks like a good reward/risk tradeoff, or not. This one below on GDXJ looks like a lot of eternally optimistic price charts I've seen. There's a weak downtrend there, as with each successive volatile price cycle, the lows tend to get lower and the highs get lower too. It is not the worst chart I've seen, but it is not one that stands out.

As we can see on the far right side, the price spiked quickly, then the move quickly moderated. That's a trading situation at best, not a long-term investment, especially given the weak fundamental backdrop.

Barchart

GDXJ relies heavily on Canadian miners, and while mine production, there has increased over the last decade, it is not enough to "move the needle" for a collection of stocks that are trying to be heard in the midst of perhaps the most dominant period in modern investing history for mega-cap stocks.

The price of gold's recent surge relates in part to demand from central banks, to hedge against inflation. But that tailwind does not appear to be sparking another new leg up in the price of the miners like the ones GDXJ focuses on.

Gold: general investing rationale

Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation because generally, when prices and inflation increase, the value of the dollar falls. Seeing as gold and the dollar are inversely related, we can expect the price of gold to decline when inflation and rates decline.

Another reason why gold is a tricky investment is that it is a finite resource, but unlike oil and natural gas, gold is non-consumable. Oil and gas can be used to fuel cars, heat homes, driving up demand. But gold doesn’t get used up, making the supply-demand relationship more difficult.

While incorporating gold into portfolios creates more diversification given the low correlation with other financial instruments, I just don't see enough here to pound the table, or even be more than casually interested. Additionally, inflation hedges such as TIPS might ultimately be more attractive, though not just yet. And as an investor who has used single-inverse ETFs for decades to hedge or exploit stock market weakness, if equities shudder as inflation re-accelerates, a position in one or more such inverse ETFs might accomplish more than hoping GDXJ can help the situation.

So GDXJ is a sell for me. Gold bugs will continue to favor the metal and maybe the related stocks, too. But as one who tends to use gold and other commodities as a last resort, I struggle to get enthusiastic here.