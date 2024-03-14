Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Altair Engineering: Strong Tailwinds To Drive Growth With Potential Downside Protection

Mar. 14, 2024 12:35 PM ETAltair Engineering Inc. (ALTR) Stock
Redfox Capital Ideas profile picture
Redfox Capital Ideas
16 Followers

Summary

  • Altair Engineering Inc. is recommended as a buy due to strong secular tailwinds in the simulation and analysis market and positive changes in go-to-market strategy.
  • The company's recent financials show growth in revenue and improved margins.
  • The potential for mergers and acquisitions serves as a "floor" to the company's valuation.
Abstract futuristic city downtown on dark background with skyscrapers, city map and copy space

Maxiphoto

Investment summary

My recommendation for Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) is a buy rating. The business should continue to ride on the strong secular tailwinds of digital transformation, in particular in the simulation and analysis vertical. I also view the recent change in

This article was written by

Redfox Capital Ideas profile picture
Redfox Capital Ideas
16 Followers
I focus on long-term investments while incorporating short-term shorts to uncover alpha opportunities. My investment approach revolves around bottom-up analysis, delving into the fundamental strengths and weaknesses of individual companies. My investment duration is the medium to long-term. Ultimately, I aim to identify companies with solid fundamentals, sustainable competitive advantages, and growth potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ALTR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ALTR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ALTR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.