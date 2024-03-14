Maxiphoto

Investment summary

My recommendation for Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) is a buy rating. The business should continue to ride on the strong secular tailwinds of digital transformation, in particular in the simulation and analysis vertical. I also view the recent change in go-to-market strategy and product launches very positively, which could lead to growth acceleration in FY24/25. Lastly, the potential for M&A could serve as a “floor” to the ALTR downside.

Business Overview

ALTR operates in the simulation and analysis (S&A) software industry. Its core business, the software segment, offers solutions such as solvers, modeling, and visualization tools to a wide range of industries, as shown below. This segment represents ~94% of FY23 revenue and 100% of the business's adjusted EBITDA. You may take a look at their homepage for more details regarding all the products they offer. They have another smaller business that essentially generates little to no profits (~2% adj. EBITDA margin): Client Engineering Services. This smaller segment basically provides client support. As a whole, ALTR has generated positive revenue growth throughout the past 8 years and has remained adj. EBITDA-positive. As of FY23, ALTR had $467.5 million in cash and $257.4 million in debt.

ALTR

Recent financials

ALTR's most recent financials was the 4Q23 report on February 23. Total revenue grew by 6% on a FX-neutral basis [FXN] to $172 million in 4Q23, supported by software FXN revenue growth of 6.7% to $156 million. Profitability on both the gross and adj EBIT front showed great improvement, 400bps and 1700bps respectively to 84% and 30%. As a result, this led to a strong adj EPS growth from $0.14 to $0.46.

Secular tailwind

The simulation and analysis market is expected to grow 12.4% CAGR to $27.55 billion in 2030 from $12.13 billion in 2023. I think this growth expectation is reasonable considering the strong trends seen in various fields. For instance, in the automotive industry, which is being fueled by trends in electrification and autonomous driving. Among all, the key trend is the shift away from physical prototyping and toward simulation. Given that products these days are getting more complex, I believe there is a growing importance for simulation solutions that allow for high-quality iterations at a low cost that reduces the overall cost of production. In addition, I also see an increasing need for faster simulation solutions as companies are competing to bring new products to market faster. Combining these together (increased complexity + faster iteration timing), it basically drives up the amount of compute resources required to run simulations (which increase the total cost of production if it is not run efficiently). As such, I believe ALTR is well positioned to benefit from transformation tailwind as, in essence, ALTR is a Product Lifecycle Management [PLM] software company that focuses on making the entire work-cycle of simulation, solver, and optimization software a lot more productive (reduces the cost of product as work efficiency goes up). Because of the improved productivity, I believe companies in the industries that ALTR serves would be keen to adopt it.

New go-to-market strategy to drive growth

The recent change in go-to-market [GTM] strategy could result in accelerated growth ahead. The previous year saw ALTR reorganize its GTM strategy by vertical, launch game-changing new products, and maintain its investment in the indirect channel. These changes have largely been settled (based on management comments in the 4Q23 earnings call), and it appears ALTR is now ready to better address its growing pipeline (ALTR is seeing greater strength in the pipeline over the last 90 days) into bookings and revenue. More specifically, ALTR is increasing its investment in sales capacity and product development this year to ensure it can take advantage of the substantial opportunities that lie ahead, especially in 2H24 and beyond. Also, in FY24 (spring period), management intends to continue to bring all of its solutions for simulation under a common user framework, graphics engine, and back-end data model (cited from 4Q23 earnings call). I think this would enable ALTR to further enhance its product, as it can now better leverage the vast amount of data collected. Put together, I think FY24 has a very high chance of being a strong year, given these changes.

Our upcoming release this spring is expected to take another leap forward as we continue to bring all of our solutions for simulation under a common user framework, graphics engine and back-end data model So the go-to-market I feel very, very positive about, and I feel great about the products. So we're very optimistic about 2024, but we remain prudent in how we sort of look at things. 4FQ23 earnings

Possible M&A could serve as a floor to valuation

Following a recent series of acquisition announcements within the industry, where Synopsys (SNPS) has entered into an agreement to acquire Ansys (ANSS), and also other M&A deals in the software market like Alteryx being acquired by Clearlake Capital Group and Insight Partners; Cisco's (CSCO) intention to acquire Splunk (SPLK); and TechTarget's (TTGT's) intention to merge with Informa (OTCPK:IFPJF), it seems like the market appetite for deals has come back online. If we look at the recent history of deals within this industry, the implied multiple that ALTR could be acquired can yield an attractive upside.

Autodesk (ADSK) $875 million deal to acquire PlanGrid, which generates $100 million in revenue, equating to ~8.75x EV/revenue. Ansys $780 million deal to acquire Livermore Software generates $60 million in revenue, equating to ~13x EV/revenue. Ansys $700 million deal to acquire Analytical Graphics generates $80 million in revenue, equating to ~8.75x EV/revenue. Synopsys $35 billion deal to acquire Ansys generates $2.5 billion in revenue, equating to ~14x the revenue multiple.

On average, the acquisition multiple is about ~11x, and if we attach this 11x to ALTR FY23 revenue, it implies an enterprise value of $6.7 billion, which translates to around $84.12. The current share price is $82.15, which means if the share price goes below the current level, it would become an attractive target—in other words, there is a “floor” to ALTR’s valuation, I believe.

Valuation

Redfox Capital Ideas

I model ALTR using a forward revenue multiple approach, and using my assumptions, I believe ALTR is worth $91.63, yielding a 9-month’s upside of 12%. The two assumptions that I made are revenue growth and the multiple that I expect ALTR to trade at. For revenue expectations, I used the midpoint of management’s FY24 revenue guide, which implies an acceleration to 9% growth. Given the change in GTM strategy and upcoming product launches, I am optimistic that growth can accelerate. For FY25, I expect a more modest acceleration to reflect the full-year impact of product launches this year. ALTR is currently trading at 9x forward revenue, and I think it could go slightly higher as ALTR shows that it can accelerate growth. As such, I assumed the stock to trade at 10x forward revenue (note that M&A average deal size is around 11x, so I would not say that 10x is too aggressive).

Risk

At the macro level, any slowdown in the automotive and aerospace industries, which ALTR has a focus on, could impact its ability to sustain growth. In addition, because of the consolidation in the industry, bigger players are going to scale even bigger, which could result in ALTR facing bigger and bigger competitors over time, possibly impacting its growth potential.

Conclusion

I am recommending a buy rating for ALTR. The company is well-positioned to benefit from strong tailwinds in the simulation and analysis software market. Additionally, ALTR's recent go-to-market strategy revamp and upcoming product launches suggest growth acceleration is likely in FY24 and beyond. The potential for M&A also provides a floor to the stock price. While there are some macro risks and increasing competition to consider, I think the risk reward situation is attractive.