Our top stories so far

Former Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin says he is putting together a group of investors to acquire TiKTok. The House of Representatives passed a bill on Wednesday that could ban ByteDance’s (BDNC) social media platform across the country.

Mnuchin said on CNBC, “I think the legislation should pass, and I think it should be sold. It’s a great business, and I’m going to put together a group to buy TikTok.”

“This should be owned by U.S. businesses. There’s no way that the Chinese would ever let a U.S. company own something like this in China.”

Mnuchin did not disclose who would be part of the group to acquire TikTok.

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs had a response to Congress today, saying: “Though the U.S. has never found any evidence of TikTok posing a threat to U.S. national security, it has never stopped going after TikTok. Such practice of resorting to hegemonic moves when one could not succeed in fair competition disrupts the normal operation of businesses, undermines the confidence of international investors in the investment environment, and sabotages the normal economic and trade order in the world. This will inevitably come back to backfire on the United States itself."

Looking to the economy

The February Producer Price Index rose +0.6% from January, hotter than the +0.3% gain expected. Final demand goods prices staged their biggest jump since August 2023 at +1.2%. Almost 70% of the increase is attributed to the index for final demand energy, which surged 4.4%.

Annually, the PPI rose +1.6%, compared with the +1.2% consensus and 1.0% prior. Core PPI rose +0.3% vs. +0.2% expected and +0.5% prior. On a Y/Y basis, that comes to a 2.0% rise, compared with the +1.9% consensus.

Schwab strategist Kathy Jones says this was not “a breakout to the upside, but (the) declining trend is leveling off.”

Countering that, February retail sales rose +0.6% M/M to $700.7 billion, missing the +0.8 increase expected but rebounding from a revised -1.1% decrease in January. Nonstore retailers rose +6.4% Y/Y, while food services and drinking places were up +6.3%. Core retail sales: +0.3% vs. +0.5% consensus and -0.6% prior.

Wells Fargo's economics team said: "We've long cautioned that it will be personal income that dictates the pace of spending this year. As the labor market moderates, we should continue to see income growth slow as well, which will exert downward pressure on spending. The upshot of that moderation should be less demand-pull on inflation."

And finally, initial jobless claims posted another unexpected decline, dipping to 209,000 for the week.

What does this mean for Fed expectations? The market is still pricing in a rate cut in June, but the odds of that are now below 70%. And the chances that rates will be lower by 50 basis points in June have been practically wiped off the board.

Pantheon Macro economist Ian Shepherdson, who had been among those looking for earlier Fed action, says: "The PPI data allow us to complete our core PCE forecast for February, and we expect a 0.37% increase. This is better than the 0.41% January increase, but it is nonetheless disappointing, and it reduces the chance of the Fed easing in May to the point where we are pushing back our forecast to June."

Althea Spinozzi, head of fixed income strategy at Saxo Bank, says today’s data makes the dot-plot in the March Fed meeting the key.

In trading today, the bond market is looking at the data with a hawkish view. The 10-year Treasury yields (US10Y) is up 10 basis points, close to 4.3%.

Stocks are a little more sanguine. The major averages are little changed. In the S&P 500 (SP500), just two sectors of 11 are higher, but strength in heavily-weighted Info Tech (XLK) is offsetting losses in the rate-sensitive sectors. Utilities (XLU) and Real Estate (XLRE) are down more than -1%.

Among active stocks

Shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) rallied after it beat Q4 expectations on higher same-store sales and raised its quarterly dividend by 10%. Comparable same-store sales increased by 2.8% in Q4 vs. 5.3% in Q4 last year.

For 2024, Dick’s says EPS will be in the range of $12.85 to $13.25 on net sales of $13 billion to $13.3 billion. This compares to forecasts of EPS of $12.86 on $13.11 billion in sales.

In the smokes and brews sector, Altria (MO) said it planned to sell a portion of its investment in beer giant Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) through a proposed global secondary offering.

The offering will comprise of a public offering of BUD's U.S.-listed shares, BUD's ordinary shares in the U.S., a concurrent private placement of BUD's shares in Europe and the UK, and an offering of BUD's shares in other countries outside the U.S.

BofA upgraded Utz Brands (UTZ) to Buy from Neutral and raised its price target to $22 from $19, citing increased confidence in the company's roadmap and growth in the salty snack category.

Analysts said despite sluggishness in salty snack category volumes, they expect UTZ to continue to take share as its geographic distribution expansion continues and average items per outlet increases.

In other news of note

And in the Wall Street Research Corner

As you heard in Wall Street Breakfast, Palantir’s (PLTR) blasted short-sellers yesterday. Baird is now out with an analysis of short interest levels.

The biggest increases were seen in Bio-Techne (TECH) and Qiagen (QGEN) in February, where short interest doubled. Since the end of January, short interest levels have reached 38% for Bio-Techne and 23% for Qiagen (QGEN).

Avantor (AVTR) and Waters (WAT) saw the largest decrease.

In addition, as most shops are busy boosting their S&P price targets as the rally continues, Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson is standing firm at 4,500 for year-end. That would be about 13% below current levels.

On Bloomberg Radio, he said, “A lot of folks have raised their price targets because of higher multiples. We’re not willing to do that.”