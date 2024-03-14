MOZCO Mateusz Szymanski

We recommend a Long Position for CD Projekt S.A. (OTCPK:OTGLY). This recommendation is directed towards a client seeking exposure to a leader in the Futuristic RPG and Fantasy RPG space, a firm with reduced development risk from restructuring, and a stock that is deeply undervalued as the price has not incorporated its future projects.

Company Background

CD Projekt S.A. is a Mid-Cap European company that is based in Poland, Warsaw. They operate in the Digital Entertainment industry as a video games company.

The Company has 2 main divisions:

The first division, CD Projekt Red, produces and distributes video games. CD Projekt Red owns 2 Triple-A video game IPs: The Witcher, which sold 75 million copies, and Cyberpunk 2077, which sold 25 million copies. The Witcher is CD Projekt Red's most esteemed IP as in terms of popularity, it is the 37th highest-selling gaming name ever.

The second division, GOG, just entirely distributes video games through its online storefront, similar to Steam or the Epic Games Store. This division helps diversify its revenue streams beyond the development of proprietary titles.

In our thesis, we will concentrate on the first division, namely CD Projekt Red, as it generates 80% of its revenues. We offer a high-conviction long recommendation for CD Projekt S.A., supported by reasons outlined in the thesis and valuation sections.

Investment Thesis

Leaders in Futuristic RPG and Fantasy RPG Space

One reason for this recommendation lies in their competitive advantage to produce acclaimed titles within the Futuristic RPG and Fantasy RPG Space, all while maintaining lower development costs. This advantage has fostered a loyal fan base, evident in where The Witcher 3 sold up to 50 million units, and Cyberpunk 2077, despite controversies, achieved 13 million units sold within 14 days of its launch and subsequently reached 25 million copies to date. Return on Equity stands at 17.7%, Return on Assets at 11.5%, Return on Invested Capital at 30% and Net Profit Margins at 36.4%, highlighting CD Projekt Red’s operational efficiency. These figures outshine competitors like EA and Ubisoft, as shown in the valuation section.

Comparing CD Projekt Red to its competitor, Ubisoft (OTCPK:UBSFY), we observe that Ubisoft's RPG IP Assassin's Creed may seem like a contender against CD Projekt Red's RPGs. However, Ubisoft's IPs, particularly Assassin's Creed, have seen a decline over the years, characterized by constant stagnation in ideas, clunky controls and passable stories that have left consumers un-enthused, evident as their recent instalment, Assassin's Creed Mirage, is estimated to only have sold 5 million copies. Another competitor, Electronic Arts (EA), holds RPG IPs such as Dragon Age and Mass Effect, however, these franchises have not seen new releases since 2014 and 2017 respectively. Also, though they had occasional critical acclaim, they have failed to garner commercial appeal, such as Mass Effect Andromeda only selling 3 million copies in three years, and it received a 71/100 from critics. In contrast, CD Projekt Red stands out with its critically and commercially-successful titles.

Due to rising development costs, triple-A game development has become more challenging with greater risk. However, CD Projekt Red has kept its operating expenses lower, relative to competitors by creating games in Poland, where the cost of living is much lower than in countries like the United States where EA operates, and France where Ubisoft operates.

Reduced Development Risk from Restructuring

The release of Cyberpunk in a Broken State can be attributed to three main factors: their segmented game development structure, reliance on their proprietary engine, and the challenges posed by COVID-19, which necessitated remote work, making feedback and collaboration less efficient.

CD Projekt S.A. solved these difficulties with extensive restructuring initiatives.

First, they changed their attitude toward team collaboration. Before the release of Cyberpunk 2077, specialist departments were isolated from one another. Communication was primarily through the computer, preventing smooth progress. With the restructure taking place months following Cyberpunk, they developed strike teams made up of specialists from several disciplines like artists, programmers and designers, who could then work together across entire levels. This improvement promotes a more natural implementation of the feedback loop, which improves efficiency.

Secondly, instead of using their proprietary REDengine, they have moved onto the Unreal Engine as their primary engine. The REDengine was unstable when making Cyberpunk 2077, and the company invested significant time and money in refining the engine with each game release. So transitioning to the Unreal Engine provides 3 main benefits: First is that it's an open engine that enables developers to access pre-made assets, reducing asset generation time and increasing cost-efficiency. Second, it attracts engine-proficient developers, hence expanding CD Projekt Red's talent pool. Third, the Unreal Engine is reliable and has a good support infrastructure via Epic Games maintaining it, which reduces delays and allows for rapid issue resolution by contacting Epic Games. This allows them to devote all of their efforts to developing the product rather than improving the engine.

These restructuring initiatives aimed to streamline CD Projekt's pipeline, reduce development risks, and ensure the delivery of high-quality games that appeal critically and financially. We feel that these changes have effectively addressed earlier concerns and placed the organisation for success.

Unpriced Value from Future Projects Due to Myopic Market

When CD Projekt S.A. announced on October 4th, 2022, their forthcoming five projects spanning approximately the next decade, the market did not rally, nor did it reflect this news in the share price or EV/Sales. The market appears cautious about the company's future projects, despite being blockbusters from their flagship Witcher and Cyberpunk franchises. These projects include:

Witcher Polaris 2026, is the first in a trilogy of games expected to be released every 3 years. The last in the Witcher series sold 50 million copies.

Witcher Polaris Sequel 2029.

Witcher Polaris' Finale 2032.

Cyberpunk Orion.

Witcher Canis Majoris, i.e., Witcher Remake is being made by Fools Theory.

Witcher Sirius, a multiplayer game.

After the release of Cyberpunk 2077, since it was a broken release and marred with controversy, CD Projekt S.A. share price fell by 65%. While the market considers it a failure, especially after its temporary removal from the PlayStation digital marketplace, it did still achieve financial success. The game sold an astonishing 13 million copies in just two weeks, but after more effort by CD Projekt Red, Cyberpunk became a hit, selling 25 million copies in three years. Furthermore, its expansion, Phantom Liberty gained critical praise and secured a spot among the top 12 PC games of 2023, according to Metacritic.

The market has yet to price in the new customer sentiment made possible by Cyberpunk 2077's recent expansion and Netflix show. Therefore, we also believe that we are currently at the lowest point the stock is likely to reach, especially considering we are in the downcycle of the firm with marketing gearing up soon for the promotion of any of these five titles.

Valuation

Analyst Consensus and Price Forecast

In our thesis, we concentrate on (OTGLY), but the above forecast is for CD Projekt S.A.'s (CDR) stock on the Warsaw Stock Exchange; as (OTGLY) has no analysts and is on the OTC Market.

Intrinsic Valuation (OTGLY) Analyst Forecast (CDR) Price Target: $15.96 Current Price: $6.91 The Upside: 131% Derived from multiples Consensus Target: 112 zloty (+1.2%) High End: 178 zloty (+59%) Low End: 80 zloty (-27%) Click to enlarge

The current EV/Sales ratio is 10 with the present EV standing at $2.6 billion. Looking ahead to the next 10 years, with the release of five new games, we can utilise EV/Sales to estimate the company's intrinsic value.

Considering that Cyberpunk 2077 sold 13 million copies within two weeks, let's estimate that the upcoming game slated for an early 2026 release (Witcher Polaris) will sell 10 million copies priced at $60 each throughout the year. This would result in $600 million in sales. If we assume that the EV/Sales ratio remains steady at 10 by the close of 2026 (as it has been for three years) it would imply an EV of $6 billion (10 * $0.6 billion). This indicates an increase of 131% considering that the company's current EV is $2.6 billion. It's important to note that this valuation assumes that revenue from the Witcher game cannibalises all past revenues, which isn't true for a gaming company as players often continue engaging with older content. Additionally, this assessment does not take into account any revenue generated from the GOG business. The initial two assumptions are employed to simplify and establish a conservative projection of gains. Additionally, it presumes that the Market Value of Debt stays consistent meaning any rise in EV directly translates to a rise in the Market Value of Equity.

Sensitivity Analysis:

Unit sales, EV/Sales. Assumes games sell for $60.

2.5 5 10 15 5 million -71% -42% 15% 73% 7 million -60% -19% 62% 142% 10 million -42% 15% 131% 246% 13 million -25% 50% 200% 350% Click to enlarge

For contextualizing the above EV/Sales ranges, before the release of Cyberpunk 2077 in November 2020, CD Projekt S.A.'s EV/Sales ratio was a lot higher, where it used to hover between 50-60. But after its release, the market became less willing to pay at such high premiums, and now the ratio averages to about 10. The sensitivity analysis above highlights low downside risk with a substantial upside potential.

In comparison, companies such as EA have had their EV/Sales ratio sink to as low as 4 in recent years, while Ubisoft's similar ratio has been around 1.7. However, it is worth noting that Ubisoft has most likely reached its peak in terms of game innovation, and the market recognises this, they lack any blockbuster projects in its future pipeline. CD Projekt S.A. is well-known for its high-quality AAA titles and loyal fan base, whereas EA has a more diverse portfolio that includes both AAA titles and other games. Therefore, it's unlikely for CD Projekt S.A.'s ratio to fall to EA's level either. CD Projekt S.A.'s upcoming projects such as Witcher Polaris and Cyberpunk Orion could even push their EV/Sales ratio higher.

Multiples compared with competitors:

Ubisoft CD Projekt Electronic Arts EV($billion) 4 2.6 35 Forward EV/Sales 1.6 11.3 4.6 EV/Sales 1.9 10 4.6 Net Debt/EBITDA -2.3% -2.1% -0.3% D/E 157% 1.53% 29.4% ROE -30% 17.7% 10.8% ROA -6.3% 11.5% 6.8% ROIC -11.8% 30% 7.6% Net Profit Margin -27% 36.4% 10% Click to enlarge

Risks

One risk to consider is CD Projekt Red’s lack of diversification in IP franchises, as they only focus on two IPs: The Witcher and Cyberpunk. If their next title were to fail to be commercially or critically acclaimed, then there is a risk of reducing the future free cash flows of the company as the few IPs they have may now seem overvalued, thus the stock would be shorted. However, this risk is mitigated by the points outlined in thesis point 2.

Another risk to the stock price is from geopolitical concerns, where the developing war between Ukraine and Russia could get worse, and Poland may get roped in, considering Poland's proximity to the region. If Poland faces macroeconomic issues as a result of the conflict, we may see panic selling. CD Projekt S.A.'s position as one of the country's top 13 corporations by market capitalization means that it's vulnerable to systematic risks that put downward pressure on its stock price.

Furthermore, there is a possibility that CD Projekt S.A. might prioritise short-term cash flow over quality by producing substandard games on a yearly or biannual basis. This tactic, similar to those used by firms like Ubisoft and EA, has the potential to undermine consumer goodwill and hinder future free cash flows from blockbuster projects. However, CD Projekt S.A. is unlikely to adopt this technique because management has not indicated a transformation in its business philosophy.

Catalysts

One catalyst we believe can rally the stock price to its intrinsic value is the release of its next game. It's expected to be released in early 2026. We believe rallies are expected in the run-up to the game's release, fueled by marketing campaigns. And once the game releases, then we anticipate more rallies from its ability to produce significant free cash flows for the company and perhaps with the company beating earnings projections. At the very latest, the stock might rebound to its intrinsic value in early 2027, which accounts for any delays in the game's release, which is common in the industry.

Another catalyst might be continuous industry consolidation, particularly following the Activision-Xbox merger. In this situation, announcements of CD Projekt S.A.'s acquisition may further increase the stock.

Conclusion

To conclude, CD Projekt S.A. is a leader in the Futuristic RPG and Fantasy RPG Space, as shown by their commercial and critical success in recent titles. However, a risk is that since they only have 2 major IPs, if any of them falter, then the free cash flow potential of the company diminishes. But this seems unlikely as they reduced development risk via their restructuring efforts to change how teams communicate and by moving to the Unreal Engine. The market also hasn't priced the future projects in the pipeline due to their caution, so it seems the upside-to-downside ratio is favourable.

Moving forward, there will be some noise trader risk in the short term, since catalysts are far out, and we can expect marketing around early 2025. Plus, since another game hasn't been released, there is a risk of missing expectations and the price falling further, but this should be limited given a recent Q2 2023 miss led to a 40% decline in share price, so another miss shouldn't be as drastic as it's been priced in.

An investor should invest no later than at the start of 2025, as during 2025 we should see the price rally as marketing ramps up. To stay risk-averse, it's best to sell after earnings on Witcher Polaris’ release. So, if Witcher Polaris is to release early in 2026, then wait for the earnings announcement after its release and then sell, as it may take some time for the next product to be released. Thus, the share price will fall if there is another earnings miss after, given that the industry is cyclical. But if an investor is willing to take on more risk and see the company grow further, as it's fundamentally a strong company, holding for the long term is feasible, but we do need more evidence that they can release their upcoming titles within a 3-year window at the very latest, which would reduce the impact of the company's cyclicality.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.