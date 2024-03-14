Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CD Projekt: Future Projects Undervalued Due To Past Controversy

Mar. 14, 2024 1:10 PM ETCD Projekt S.A. (OTGLY) StockEA, UBSFY
Market Snippet profile picture
Market Snippet
11 Followers

Summary

  • CD Projekt S.A. is a Poland-based company in the Digital Entertainment industry, operating in the production and distribution of video games.
  • CD Projekt Red, the company's flagship segment, has achieved significant success with titles like The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077.
  • The company has implemented restructuring efforts to address past issues and is poised for success with its future projects, which include sequels to The Witcher and Cyberpunk franchises.

CD Design logo

MOZCO Mateusz Szymanski

Recommendation

We recommend a Long Position for CD Projekt S.A. (OTCPK:OTGLY). This recommendation is directed towards a client seeking exposure to a leader in the Futuristic RPG and Fantasy RPG space, a firm with reduced development

This article was written by

Market Snippet profile picture
Market Snippet
11 Followers
At Market Snippet, we embody a commitment to long-only, value-driven investments across diverse sectors and geographies. Our investment philosophy revolves around a meticulous bottom-up approach, delving into the nuances of each company's value proposition. We thrive on identifying quality enterprises that appear mispriced due to short-term issues, seeking out those hidden gems with enduring competitive advantages—the elusive MOATS.Our journey is guided by a conviction in the power of qualitative research. We believe that patient, strategic analysis can unveil hidden moats not immediately apparent in financial metrics. It's about looking beyond the surface, understanding the core strengths that set a company apart, and predicting how these advantages will be recognized by the broader market over time.Market Snippet is run by a student passionate about investing. CFA Level 1 Pass, and also studying a MSc in Finance at LSE, aiming to turn this hobby into a full-time role. London Based.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About OTGLY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OTGLY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OTGLY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.