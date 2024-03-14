Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.25K Followers

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 14, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ted Goldthorpe - President, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Portman Ridge Finance Corporation

Jason Roos - Chief Financial Officer

Patrick Schafer - Chief Investment Officer

Brandon Satoren - Chief Accounting Officer

Conference Call Participants

Christopher Nolan - Ladenburg

Paul Johnson - KBW

Steven Martin - Slater

David Miyazaki - Confluence Investment Management

Deepak Sarpangal - Repertoire Partners

Operator

Welcome to Portman Ridge Finance Corporation’s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. An earnings press release was distributed yesterday, March 13th, after market close. A copy of the release along with an earnings presentation is available on the company’s website at www.portmanridge.com in the Investor Relations section and should be reviewed in conjunction with the company’s Form 10-K filed yesterday with the SEC. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded by replay purposes.

Please note that today’s conference call may contain forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the company’s filings with the SEC. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements unless required by law.

Speaking on today’s call will be Ted Goldthorpe, Chief Executive Officer, President and Director of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation; Jason Roos, Chief Financial Officer; Patrick Schafer, Chief Investment Officer; and Brandon Satoren, Chief Accounting Officer.

With that, I would now like to turn the call over to Ted Goldthorpe, Chief Executive Officer of Portman Ridge.

Ted Goldthorpe

Good morning. And thanks everyone for joining our fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings call. I’m joined

Recommended For You

About PTMN Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PTMN

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.