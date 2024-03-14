Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (QNRX) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.26K Followers

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 14, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Gordon Dunn - Chief Financial Officer

Michael Myers - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Nazibur Rahman - Maxim Group

James Molloy - Alliance Global Partners

Dean Finley - Private Investor

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Quoin Pharmaceuticals Fourth Quarter Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note, today's event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Gordon Dunn, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, sir.

Gordon Dunn

Thank you, and good morning. We appreciate you joining us on today's conference call. With me on the call are Dr. Michael Myers, CEO; and Denise Carter, COO. We're pleased to provide an update on our progress for the fourth quarter of 2023 as well as discussing our Q4 and full year 2023 financial results. Please note that our operations and financial results press release is now available on our website.

In keeping with normal procedure, Michael will first provide an operations update, following which I will review our financial results. I will then hand the call back to Michael for closing comments before we open the phone lines for questions.

I'd like to remind everyone that statements made during this conference call will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties, which can cause actual results to differ materially from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

For more information regarding such risks and uncertainties, please see the risk factors outlined in the company's filings with the SEC and any

Recommended For You

About QNRX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on QNRX

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.