RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWEOY) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts
SA Transcripts
145.26K Followers

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:RWEOY) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call March 14, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Thomas Denny - Head of IR

Markus Krebber - CEO

Michael Muller - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Rob Pulleyn - Morgan Stanley

Peter Bisztyga - Bank of America

Alberto Gandolfi - Goldman Sachs

Deepa Venkateswaran - Bernstein

Ahmed Farman - Jefferies

Meike Becker - HSBC

Harry Wyburd - BNP Paribas

Wanda Serwinowska - UBS

Olly Jeffrey - Deutsche Bank

Piotr Dzieciolowski - Citi

Operator

Welcome to the RWE Conference Call. Markus Krebber, CEO of RWE AG and Michael Muller, CFO of RWE AG will inform you about the developments in the fiscal year 2023. I will now hand you over to Thomas Denny. Please go ahead, sir.

Thomas Denny

Thank you, Sergei. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining RWE's conference call on full year 2023. As always, our CEO, Markus Krebberl and our CFO, Michael Muller, will guide you through our presentation, After which, we'll start our Q&A session. And with this, I hand over to you, Markus.

Markus Krebber

Thank you, Thomas. And also from my side, a warm welcome to everyone. 2023 was a remarkable year. We have delivered a strong operating performance. We have significantly exceeded our financial targets. We have added 6.3 gigawatt of green capacity to our portfolio. And we have cut CO2 emissions by remarkable 27%. Since December ‘23, commodity prices have come down by around 30%, but we can keep our 2024 guidance, which we outlined in our CMD last year. We now expect to be at the lower end of our guidance range, which is about 5% below midpoint and translates into €2.6 earnings per share. We have a high share of secured revenues in our wind and solar business and consequently only limited power price exposure. And our flexible generation business benefits from an increasing share of secured long term revenues. Overall, we

