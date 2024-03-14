sanfel

Introduction

When it comes to long-term investing, I often talk about the "big picture."

As we can see in my framework below, my big picture is based on macroeconomic developments, supply chains, politics, and factors like market sentiment and valuations.

Leo Nelissen - Research Framework (Work In Progress)

Or, to put it differently, I want to know what's driving the market.

This includes knowing what's going on in housing and commercial real estate, general economic growth expectations, inflation, commodities, global supply chains, political developments, consumer sentiment, and so much more.

I believe once we have a good overview of all the important pieces, we can start finishing the puzzle that's called "portfolio management."

Having said that, in general, I'm very happy with my framework. I was able to get inflation right (the surge and the fact that it's sticky). I got the Fed's hiking cycle right, and I bet on the right stocks after the pandemic. I also was able to bet on economic re-shoring trends.

Unfortunately, I need to start this article by admitting to a big mistake: I was dead wrong about strength in the U.S. retail industry.

While I was right about consumer confidence being stuck at subdued levels (see the chart below), I underestimated how well some companies could perform in this environment.

University of Michigan

While the top-third income segment is seeing a stronger uptrend, the middle and lower-class consumer continues to struggle.

Even worse, credit delinquency rates confirm that the consumer is weakening.

PPG Macro

With that said, retail stocks are doing just fine.

Over the past 12 months, the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT) returned 25%. DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) returned 33% during this period.

Data by YCharts

In fact, the chart above doesn't do DKS any justice. As we can see below, DKS is trading as if the consumer is in the best shape "ever."

Data by YCharts

My most recent article was written on Sept. 24, titled "DICK'S Is Impressive - But Is It Enough?"

As it turned out, the answer to that question was "yes," as the stock has returned more than 90% since then!

Here's a part of my takeaway:

DICK'S stands as an impressive player in the sports equipment retail sector, offering a unique blend of in-store expertise and a diverse product range. Its commitment to returning capital to shareholders through consistently rising dividends, buybacks, and special dividends has significantly contributed to a high long-term total return. However, while DKS has navigated challenging macroeconomic conditions well and maintains a positive outlook, its industry's cyclicality and elevated volatility warrant caution.

I was right about the company and right about the economy but wrong about what matters most, which is the stock price the stock price.

Investors did not keep poor consumer sentiment from buying this stock.

As DKS just released its latest earnings, I'll use this article to re-assess the risk/reward and explain what DKS is doing right.

So, let's get to it!

DICK'S Sporting Goods' 4Q23 Was A Huge Success

Let's start this part by throwing some numbers at you.

DICK'S generated $13.0 billion in sales last year. That's a record number and 5% higher compared to 2022.

Bear in mind that last year had 53 selling weeks, which means it had the benefit from an extra week, which added $170 million to sales.

Comparable store sales, calculated on a 52-week basis, rose by 2.4%.

It now has an 8.5% market share. That's up 50 basis points since 2022.

DICK'S Sporting Goods

Digging a bit deeper, we find that this increase in comparable sales was driven by 1.6% more transactions and a 0.8% increase in average ticket size.

These numbers are very impressive in light of economic challenges.

DICK'S Sporting Goods

Even better, the gross profit margin came in at 35.01%, which is up 36 basis points compared to 2022. This was driven by lower supply chain costs, partially offset by a decline in merchandise margins resulting from a higher shrink.

A higher shrink is a fancy way to say it saw more theft. That's a problem a lot of companies are struggling with - especially in areas with loose rules, like California.

In the fourth quarter, sales growth was even higher at 7.8%, resulting in quarterly sales of $3.88 billion.

This was the best sales quarter in the company's history, with 2.8% comparable sales growth - on top of last year's 5.3% growth.

Again, that's very impressive in this economic environment.

DICK'S Sporting Goods

Operating margins soared by 129 basis points, driven by lower supply chain costs and better merchandise margins.

A Path To Sustained Growth and Shareholder Returns

With the numbers above in mind, the company is working on improving its business on a long-term basis.

For example, a major growth opportunity for the company comes from the expansion of House of Sport locations and the introduction of the next-generation 50K stores.

WTKR

DICK'S believes it is in a fantastic spot to improve customer engagement through its stores.

I agree with that. As I have written in prior articles, offering products that generally attract people to stores comes with a great opportunity to excel in providing a good customer experience. DICK'S has figured out how to do that.

It also sees opportunities in golf and partnerships with national and emerging brands, including investments in "powerhouse" brands like VRST, DSG, and Calia.

Essentially, DKS is working on becoming a go-to destination for all things related to sports. So far, this strategy is working out well as it has found a great way to withstand e-commerce pressure.

Speaking of e-commerce, the company is improving product delivery and the customer online experience to attract and retain customers through multiple channels.

Adding to that, the company has something called "GameChanger." This is an app that provides scorekeeping, states, video streaming, and recap stories to teams at a local level.

DICK'S Sporting Goods

It's a fascinating idea (I think) that is doing extremely well.

Last year, over 1 million teams used GameChanger to capture moments from 7 million games and create 110 million highlight clips. In fact, more games are covered on GameChanger in the single spring month than have been played in the entire history of Major League Baseball. As a recurring revenue software as a service platform, GameChanger is very profitable and has grown sales at over a 35% CAGR since 2017. We expect GameChanger to reach approximately $100 million in sales this year. - DKS 4Q23 Earnings Call (Emphasis added)

This builds brand loyalty and allows DKS to become a major part of people's sporting experience. This goes way beyond just buying a pair of shoes for your kid's soccer game.

As a result, the company is upbeat about 2024 as well, as it expects growth in both sales and profitability.

Consolidated sales are projected to be at least $13 billion, with comparable store sales growth expected to be in the range of 1% to 2%.

This is expected to result in adjusted EPS in the $12.85 to $13.25 range.

That would indicate at least 5.5% growth on top of 13% growth in 2023.

Having said that, the company is rewarding shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

For 2024, the quarterly dividend has been increased by 10%, which marks the 10th consecutive year of dividend increases. Moreover, share repurchases of $300 million are planned for the year. That's 1.7% of its current market cap.

Additional repurchases beyond $300 million are also on the table.

It bought back $649 million worth of stock last year - 52% more than in 2022 - and paid more than $350 million in dividends. That's an increase of 115%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods

After hiking its dividend by 10%, it now pays $1.10 per share per quarter. This translates to a yield of 2.0%.

Interestingly enough, the company's 15% post-earnings stock price surge more than offset the dividend hike for new investors who haven't pulled the trigger yet.

This dividend is protected by a 34% payout ratio, using the lower end of the company's 2024 EPS guidance. The five-year dividend CAGR is a staggering 35%.

DKS Stock Valuation

There are many reasons why DKS stock price is doing so well.

I underestimated that DKS never got the valuation it reserved after the pandemic. As we can see below, the company saw almost 160% EPS growth in its fiscal year ending 2022. Since then, it has consistently reported double-digit EPS numbers and traded in the low double-digit P/E range.

The company's sales are expected to remain strong. For this year, analysts expect 5% EPS growth, potentially followed by an acceleration to 18% growth two years from now. While all of these numbers are subject to economic developments, it bodes well for its stock price.

Currently, DKS trades at a blended P/E ratio of 15.1x. This is below its normalized P/E ratio of 16.7x.

Purely theoretical, the stock has room to rise to $270. That's 25% above its current price.

FAST Graphs

While I cannot get myself to buy DKS due to my view on the economy, which includes expectations of sticky inflation and prolonged elevated rates, I believe that DKS continues to prove that it's one of the best retailers in the U.S.

I maintain a Neutral rating after the latest rally and will re-visit the stock in the months ahead to re-assess the risk/reward as more economic data comes in.

Takeaway

DICK'S Sporting Goods impressively navigated economic challenges, boasting record sales and market share growth.

While I couldn't get myself to be bullish last year, its commitment to shareholder returns and innovative strategies, like the GameChanger app, set the company apart.

The company continues to prove that it is perfectly able to not only survive but thrive in an economy that is ruled by e-commerce players.

While I remain nervous due to economic challenges, I believe that DKS is making the right moves, which makes it a good go-to stock for investors seeking retail exposure.