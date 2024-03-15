High Yield REITs Anyone?

cherrybeans

Nine times out of 10, I don’t recommend pursuing high-yield dividend stocks.

Not when it comes to real estate investment trusts ("REITs") or when it comes to non-REITs. I’m a safety-first kind of guy, and chasing yield alone is the opposite of safety.

As I write in REITs for Dummies, sucker yields refer to companies with excessive differences between their stock prices and dividend offerings:

“A REIT that yields 10% or higher almost always means (with some exceptions) that investors perceive very low growth or, even worse, a potential dividend cut up ahead. It’s tempting to act on that kind of percentage, but it usually ends badly. Hence the term sucker yield: It makes a sucker out of the buyer. It’s simply too good to be true.”

I go on to note that:

“If a stock seems to pay out a dividend that’s exceptionally high, investors should look even harder at the payment behind that dividend than they otherwise would. When a REIT pays a dividend beyond its earning power, it’s essentially eroding capital. It has to find money to cover its obligations, borrowing from its savings, operations, or elsewhere until it can’t even do that anymore. (Or, much less likely, it manages to dig itself out of that financial hole).”

If that doesn’t sound like a happy-ending stock situation, it’s because it’s not. With that said, in this article, I want to focus on the first sentence I quoted.

Specifically those REITs that make the “with some exceptions” cut.

Know Your REIT World

Again, if you see a REIT with a high dividend yield, you want to think twice. But thinking twice doesn’t have to mean the conclusion is set.

There are actually higher-yielding stocks out there that have higher yields for good reasons. Sometimes, this is just their natural state of existence.

For instance, in the REIT world, different sectors offer different average expectations. While the category in general is designed to feature higher yields than the average dividend stock, some REITs are actually very sparing in this regard.

Take tech landlords like datacenters and cell towers. Both Equinix (EQIX) in the former sector and SBA Communications (SBAC) in the latter have gone under 2%.

Meanwhile, to quote Commercial Property Executive:

“As of September 30, [2019] publicly traded U.S. equity REITs had a one-year average dividend yield of 3.9 percent. “The hotel REIT sector posted the highest one-year average… among the group, at 5.7 percent, outperforming the broader SNL U.S. REIT Equity Index by 1.8 percentage points. “The regional mall and diversified sectors followed with 5.5 percent and 5.4 percent… respectively. “On the other end of the spectrum, the manufactured homes sector logged the lowest average dividend yield at 2.4 percent, trailing the 10-year T-note by nine basis points.”

I mention all that to make three key points:

Dividend yields by sector and individual company can and do fluctuate. Sometimes this is due to larger market dynamics; sometimes because of REITs falling out of favor for either legitimate or irrational reasons. The 2020 shutdowns were gamechangers, including for the aforementioned hotel REITs. Those guys didn’t just cut their dividends. They paused them altogether, meaning they didn’t have yields at all. REIT yields can get pretty high all on their own.

More about that last point up next…

Some REIT Yield Exceptions to the Rule

I know in my REITs for Dummies quotes in the introductory segment, I specifically mentioned 10% dividend yields. In which case, 5.7% doesn’t seem “pretty high all on [its] own.”

But what about a solid 6%...

Seven percent…

Or higher?

The answer is “it depends.” It always is, regardless of the yield.

You really should check on dividend safety one way or the other. It’s just that much higher yields have much higher chances of being bad.

That’s why I also explain in REITs for Dummies how:

“One of the best ways to focus on dividend safety – thereby avoiding sucker yields – is to pay very close attention to the payout ratio…. If a REIT earns $0.90 per share in [adjusted funds from operations] but puts $0.30 toward managing recurring capital expenses, it has just $0.60 left to cover everything else, including dividends, savings, and expansion. And if it does, in fact, pay out that whole $0.60 in dividends, then it’s going to struggle to expand even in a strong market. And if any negative news hits, expect serious trouble. That’s why you want to take a hard-core pass on every sucker yield you meet.”

I then conclude that section with one final thought:

“With that said, as I state in the previous section, don’t think that every high-yielding opportunity is a sucker yield. Do your homework to see what should be avoided – and what should be pounced on right away.”

I can’t promise you the following REITs fall into the latter category since I can’t predict the future. I also don’t know your personal situation. You have to analyze your own finances, portfolio composition, and risk tolerance before you decide one way or the other.

With that said, I see nothing “sucker yield-ish” about them. Far from it!

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR) – Dividend Yield: 13.2%

Arbor Realty is a mortgage real estate investment trust (“mREIT”) that was formed in 2003. The company specializes in loan origination and servicing for real estate, primarily multifamily and single-family rental properties.

The company operates through 2 segments, its Structured Business and its Agency Business.

Through its Structured Business, ABR invests in a portfolio of structured finance assets primarily through bridge loans, but also through mezzanine loans, junior interests in first mortgages, and preferred equity.

Bridge loans makes up the majority of ABR’s loan products in its Structured Business portfolio, making up 679 out of a total of 747 loans, or roughly 90.9% by loan count.

Similarly, by unpaid principle, bridge loans represent approximately 97.3% of the company’s Structured Business portfolio.

Bridge financing is typically a short-term loan used to acquire a property, often an undervalued asset, that the borrower can use to improve the property without encumbering it with more restrictive permanent financing.

Most of ABR’s bridge loans are secured by first mortgage liens and are typically repaid once conventional or permanent financing has been arranged.

ABR - IR

By asset class, the majority of ABR’s loan and investment portfolio is concentrated in multifamily and single-family rental.

As a percentage of unpaid principal balance (“UPB”), multifamily represents 88% of its portfolio and single-family rental represents 10%.

By state, ABR’s investments are concentrated in Texas and Florida, which represent 24% and 17% respectively of the portfolio’s UPB.

ABR - IR

Through its Agency Business, the company originates, sells, and services a variety of multifamily loans through government-sponsored enterprises (“GSEs”) including Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

The company retains the servicing rights on virtually all the loans it originates and sells under the GSE program.

Additionally, through its Agency Business the company originates and services permanent financing, or Private Label loans, and sells debt instruments through conduit or commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS” ) programs. Private label loans that are originated by ABR are typically pooled and securitized and sold to third parties.

The majority of the company’s Agency Business servicing portfolio consists of loans issued through Fannie Mae (69%) followed by Freddie Mac (17%).

ABR - IR

In February, the company released its 2023 full-year operating results and reported net interest income during the year of $428.0 million, compared to net interest income of $390.8 million in 2022.

Other revenue, which includes gains on sales, mortgage servicing rights, and servicing revenue, was reported at $293.0 million in 2023, compared to other revenue of $228.3 million in 2022.

Net income for the year was reported at $330.1 million, or $1.75 per diluted share, compared to net income of $284.8 million, or $1.67 per diluted share in 2022.

Distributable earnings in 2023 came in at $452.5 million, or $2.25 per share, compared to distributable earnings of $405.7 million, or $2.23 per share in 2022.

During 2023, the company paid a dividend of $1.68 per share which represents a 2023 dividend payout ratio of 74.67% based on distributable earnings.

ABR has had an excellent dividend track record with 11 consecutive years of dividend growth. In 2023, the mREIT raised its dividend twice, to a run rate of $1.72 per share, which represents an increase of 7.5% compared to the dividend paid the previous year.

Arbor has also maintained a very conservative dividend payout ratio and has one of the lowest in the industry. While many mREITs pay out close to 100% of their earnings, ABR’s payout ratio has ranged from 68.66% to 83.21% since 2019.

ABC - IR (compiled by iREIT®)

Since 2014, ABR has had an average adjusted operating earnings growth rate of 13.84% and an average dividend growth rate of 13.78%. Analysts expect the company’s adjusted operating earnings to fall by -24% in 2024, but then rebound with 11% growth in 2025.

Currently the stock pays a 13.24% dividend yield and trades at a P/E of 6.03x, compared to its normal P/E ratio of 8.28x.

We rate Arbor Realty Trust a Buy and assign it a Tier Rating of 1.

FAST Graphs

Sachem Capital Corp. (SACH) – Dividend Yield: 11.0%

Sachem is a mortgage REIT that specializes in the origination and management of a portfolio of loans that are collateralized by first mortgages on commercial or residential real estate.

The real estate finance company offers multiple types of loans including bridge loans, new construction loans, and fix & flip loans.

SACH - IR

SACH’s loans are short-term and secured. The company’s loans typically have a duration of 3 years or less and are normally used to provide capital to real estate investors for the acquisition, development, renovation, or value-add redevelopment of residential or commercial properties.

The company issues loans to real estate investors that hold the property for investment or sale, SACH does not lend to owners-occupants.

When underwriting a loan, the company’s main criteria is a low or conservative loan-to-value (“LTV”) ratio. It focuses on maintaining a diversified portfolio with strong credit metrics and has a target LTV of 70%.

Sachem has not yet released its Q4 and full-year 2023 operating results (expected March 28th), so the most up-to-date information we have is from the end of Q3 2023.

At the end of Q3 2023 the company had a $495.9 million mortgage loan portfolio made up of more than 325 loans diversified across multiple asset classes in 14 states.

Its average loan size is $1.5 million and has an average yield of over 15%. No single loan represents over 10% of the portfolio and 87% of the loans in its portfolio have a term of under a year.

SACH - IR

SACH is based out of Connecticut and since the company’s formation its lending operation was almost exclusively concentrated in that state.

Over the last several years the company has strategically increased its geographic presence and now has loans funded across 14 states.

As of Q3 2023, the majority of the company’s loans were issued for investments in Connecticut (44.9%), followed by Florida (23.7%) and New York (18.5%).

By real estate type, residential properties represent 44.0% of the company’s portfolio, commercial properties represent 33.0%, land represents 17.2%, and mixed-use properties represents 5.8% of the mortgage REITs portfolio.

SACH - IR

Since 2019, the company has grown its total assets from $141.2 million to $565.7 million at the end of 2022.

From 2019 to 2022, the number of its loans remained fairly consistent, ranging from 438 to 520, however the company has dramatically increased the size of its portfolio with the principal amount of loans in its portfolio totaling $94.3 million in 2019, compared to $460.6 million at the end of 2022.

The company’s average outstanding loan balance increased from $215,000 in 2019 to $1.03 million at the end of 2022 and the average term was reduced from 10 months in 2019 to 6 months at the end of 2022.

While the above-mentioned metrics are encouraging, one item to keep an eye on is the company’s foreclosures in process. This metric stood at 9 in 2019, then increased to 16 in both 2020 and 2021, and then increased to 40 at the end of 2022.

We won’t know what this number will look like in 2023 until the company releases its 2023 full-year operating results and the accompanying Q4 presentation.

SACH - IR

Over the last several years, SACH has paid more in dividends than it has earned through its operations, with its dividend payout ratio (based on adjusted operating earnings) hovering above 100% in 2 years between 2020 and 2022 and an expected 2023 dividend payout ratio of 114.29%.

Analysts expect earnings to grow by +5% in 2024, which would cover the projected 2024 dividend of $0.44 with a dividend payout ratio of 100%.

FAST Graphs (compiled by iREIT®)

Since 2020, SACH has had an average adjusted operating earnings growth rate of 2.18%. Analysts expect earnings per share to fall -21% in 2023 but project earnings to increase by 5% in 2024.

The commercial mortgage REIT generates an 11.0% dividend yield, but as previously mentioned, its payout levels are unsustainable with an expected 2023 dividend payout ratio of 114.29%.

Halfway through 2023, the company reduced its quarterly dividend from $0.13 to $0.11 per share, representing a -15.39% dividend cut when compared to the payout in the previous quarter.

I suspect that more dividend cuts could be on the horizon until the company can consistently earn more cash than it pays in dividends.

We have a speculative rating on this stock due to the high dividend payout ratio that could potentially lead to a dividend cut down the road.

However, the stock pays a high yield and trades at a P/E of 9.44x, compared to its average P/E ratio of 9.88x.

We rate Sachem Capital a Spec Buy and assign it a Tier Rating of 2.

FAST Graphs

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCQX:NLCP) – Dividend Yield: 9.97%

NLCP is an internally managed equity REIT that invests in real estate used to produce, cultivate, and/or dispense cannabis.

The company provides capital to state-licensed cannabis operators in a variety of ways including sale-leaseback (“SLB”) transactions, funding for build-to-suit projects, and third-party purchases.

The cannabis REIT was formed in April of 2019 in order to fill the void in an underserved market due to the disconnect between federal and state legislation over the legal status of cannabis.

Due to federal restrictions many traditional financing channels have been cut off from cannabis operators, which is where NLCP steps in.

Unlike the two mortgage REITs previously discussed, NewLake Capital primarily provides capital in exchange for ownership of the property and receives the majority of its revenue through rental income.

The company does provide funding in some cases and receives interest income, but the majority of its revenue comes from rental income (~98%).

NLCP has a market cap of approximately $337.3 million and a 1.6 million SF portfolio made up of 31 properties located in 12 states.

The cannabis REITs properties include 14 cultivation facilities (industrial) and 17 dispensaries (retail) that are single-tenant properties which are leased on a long-term, triple-net basis.

At the end of 2023, NLCP portfolio was 100% leased and had a weighted average lease term (“WALT”) of 14.3 years.

NLCP - IR

In March the company released its 2023 full-year operating results and reported total revenues during the year of $47.3 million, compared to total revenues of $45.0 million in 2022. The increase in revenue represents a 5.1% year-over-year growth rate.

Funds from operations (“FFO”) in 2023 totaled $39.3 million, or $1.82 per share, compared to FFO in 2022 of $35.2 million, or $1.62 per share.

Adjusted FFO (“AFFO”) was reported at $40.7 million, or $1.89 per share in 2023, compared to AFFO in of $38.7 million, or $1.77 per share in 2022.

One item I wish management would have highlighted more in the earnings release is the excellent shape of the company’s balance sheet.

At the end of 2023, the company reported $433.3 million in total assets compared to $21.3 million in total liabilities, representing a liability to assets ratio of just 4.92%.

In Closing

As my frequent followers know, I generally stay out of the "high yield" lane as I tend to focus on safer stocks with more predictable dividends.

However, from time to time, I do like researching riskier REITs (and other income alternatives) because of such reader requests.

While these three picks could provide investors with more income in the short run, I always recommend maintaining responsible diversification.

That simply means, do not put all of these eggs in one basket, and consider a barbell approach that balances growth and income.

As always, thank you for reading...and now...

What's in your REIT wallet?

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.