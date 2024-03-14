Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Facing Winter At Home, Cango Looks Overseas

Mar. 14, 2024 3:43 PM ETCango Inc. (CANG) Stock
Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.91K Followers

Summary

  • Cango has launched a new app, AutoCango, to facilitate the export of used Chinese cars to dealers in developing markets.
  • The company’s revenue plunged 73% in last year’s fourth quarter, but it remains relatively well regarded by investors due to its conservative stance in China’s difficult car market.
  • The big attraction for investors appears to be Cango’s deep financial reserves, which are actually growing as it remains cash flow positive thanks to its conservative stance.

Cars in a row. Used car sales.

Scharfsinn86/iStock via Getty Images

The auto-trading platform operator unveiled a new service for overseas dealers aiming to import used Chinese cars

If you can’t stand the heat in China’s intensely competitive car market, then you get out of the kitchen.

This article was written by

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.91K Followers
Got a great investment idea on a US- or Hong Kong-listed China stock but don't know how to spread the word? We can help! Contact us at investors@thebambooworks.com. Bamboo Works (www.thebambooworks.com) is the premium source for news and analysis on Chinese companies listed in the United States and Hong Kong, with a strong focus on mid-cap and also pre-IPO companies. Contact us at info@thebambooworks.com to learn about opportunities for sponsored content.

Recommended For You

About CANG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CANG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CANG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.