Investment Outlook

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) has disappointed investors with its most recent quarterly results.

I previously wrote about Endava in June 2023 with a Hold outlook due to a cautious growth outlook from management.

The company is struggling with low employee utilization as it seeks to retain employees for a hoped-for recovery in client demand.

In the meantime, however, the stock will likely languish, as other consulting industry stocks have, so investor money is best allocated elsewhere.

My outlook on DAVA for the near term is to sell.

Endava's Market And Approach

Endava's software consulting capabilities help companies develop software using the Distributed Agile methodology at scale, characterized by rapid iteration of smaller development cycles.

The firm focuses on vertical segments such as retail, healthcare, mobility, and consumer products but also provides services to other industries.

DAVA also has particular expertise in providing embedded financial technology development services, which is a growing area of interest for a variety of clients focused on developing new revenue streams.

The global software consulting market was estimated at $273 billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach $681 billion by 2030, per a market research report from Grand View Research.

If achieved, this would represent a compound annual growth rate of 12.1% from 2023 to 2030, which is quite strong over an extended period of time.

The growth in demand is expected to come from a continued transition from legacy, on-premises systems to cloud-based environments and a desire for advanced IT operations, analytics, compliance, and more recently, beginning interest in the application of AI technologies.

The chart below shows the recent history and expected future growth path of the U.S. Software Consulting Market, from 2020 to 2030:

Grand View Research

The company's competitors include other consulting firms, technology providers as well as in-house efforts by clients.

Recent Financial Trends And Valuation

Total revenue by quarter (columns) has fallen in recent quarters due to reduced client demand for more discretionary projects and a focus on cost-takeout initiatives; Operating income by quarter (line) has suffered due to a drop in gross profit.

Seeking Alpha

Gross profit margin by quarter (green line) has dropped materially in recent quarters as a result of low employee utilization; Selling and G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter (orange line) have risen slightly due to continued management investment in sales and marketing efforts.

Seeking Alpha

Earnings per share (Diluted) have fallen significantly more recently due to reduced revenues, lower gross profit, and higher SG&A expenses.

Seeking Alpha

(All data in the above charts is GAAP).

Compared to SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF's (XSW) rise of 37.05% in the past twelve months, DAVA has fallen 47%, with nearly 37% of that fall in the aftermath of the most recent quarterly results.

Seeking Alpha

The major metrics table below shows the potential for free cash flow of $2.24 per share, per the latest estimates:

Metric Amount EV/Sales ("FWD") 2.2 EV/EBITDA ("FWD") 14.0 Price/Sales ("TTM") 2.2 Revenue Growth ("YoY") 1.9% Net Income Margin 8.9% EBITDA Margin 13.6% Market Capitalization $2,190,000,000 Enterprise Value $2,010,000,000 Operating Cash Flow $140,240,000 Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted) $1.47 2024 FWD EPS Estimate $1.48 Rev. Growth Estimate ("FWD") 14.0% Free Cash Flow/Share ("TTM") $2.24 Seeking Alpha Quant Score Strong Sell - 1.40 Click to enlarge

(Source: Seeking Alpha Data).

Why I'm Bearish On Endava

Endava has been contending with a common problem now in the consulting industry, which is from clients focusing on cost-takeout projects and delaying or canceling discretionary engagements.

Consulting firms have a dilemma on whether to retain their hard-won talent and suffer short-term reductions in profits or begin to lay off employees.

Many consulting outfits are choosing to retain their employees while hoping this downturn in client demand is temporary.

DAVA has produced a 67% utilization rate in the most recent quarter which is well below other consulting firm utilization rates, which I've seen as high as 80% recently.

As a result, financial results have suffered, along with its stock price.

I've prepared the chart below as a rough sentiment indicator which shows the frequency of various keywords in the most recent conference call with analysts:

Seeking Alpha

The chart illustrates the "headwinds" the company is facing as clients reduce discretionary projects amid an uncertain macroeconomic environment.

Also, my discounted cash flow calculation indicates the stock may be fully valued at its present level, given generous assumptions for forward growth, free cash flow, and an 11% discount rate:

GuruFocus

Also, consulting firms have been having a more challenging time converting bookings into completed project milestones, and thus revenue.

Management has chosen to be conservative in its bookings outlook, "putting a large range on the guide for Q4."

This has contributed to the dour stock performance after the call and a dour outlook for the company in the near term.

There are bright spots for Endava plc such as diversifying its service delivery capabilities into lower-cost regions such as India and Southeast Asia, which can not only reduce costs but also appeal to different clients and potentially speed up delivery times.

However, given the company's worsening results across virtually all major metrics, amid no signs that clients are transitioning to increase their overall spending, my outlook on Endava plc stock is to sell.