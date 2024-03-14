Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.26K Followers

Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE:GORO) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 14, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Chet Holyoak - CFO

Allen Palmiere - President & CEO

Alberto Reyes - COO

Conference Call Participants

Heiko Ihle - H.C. Wainwright

Jake Sekelsky - Alliance Global Partners

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Gold Resource Corporation Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. Following managements presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] I would like to remind everyone that this conference call is being recorded today, March 14, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

I will now turn the conference over to Chet Holyoak, Gold Resource Corporation Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Holyoak, you may proceed.

Chet Holyoak

Thank you, Joelle, and good morning to everyone. On behalf of the Gold Resource team, I would like to welcome you to our conference call covering our fourth quarter 2023 results.

Before we begin the call, there are a couple of housekeeping matters I would like to address. Please note that certain statements to be made today are forward-looking in nature and as such, are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, as described in our annual report on Form 10-K and other SEC filings.

All financial measures are unaudited. Audited financial statements will be presented in our 2023 Form 10-K, which will be filed at a future date no later than April 1, 2024, once our external audit firm, BDO USA, LLP, completes their audit procedures. Please note, all amounts referenced during this presentation are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

Joining me on the call today is Allen Palmiere, our President and CEO; and Alberto Reyes, our Chief Operating Officer. Following Allen, Alberto and my prepared remarks, we will be available to answer questions. This conference call

Recommended For You

About GORO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GORO

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.