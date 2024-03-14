Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 14, 2024 3:17 PM ETVAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.26K Followers

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call March 14, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Al Petrie - Investor Relations Coordinator

George Maxwell - Chief Executive Officer

Ron Bain - Chief Financial Officer

Thor Pruckl - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Stephane Foucaud - Auctus Advisors

Charlie Sharp - Canaccord

Jeff Robertson - Water Tower Research

Chris Wheaton - Stifel

Bill Dezellem - Tieton Capital

Jamie Wilen - Wilen Management

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the VAALCO Energy Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Al Petrie, Investor Relations Coordinator. Please go ahead.

Al Petrie

Thank you, operator. Welcome to VAALCO Energy's fourth quarter and full-year 2023 conference call. After I cover the forward-looking statements, George Maxwell, our CEO, will review key highlights of the fourth quarter and full-year 2023. Ron Bain, our CFO, will then provide a more in-depth financial review. George will then return for some closing comments before we take your questions.

During our question-and-answer session, we ask you to limit your questions to one and a follow-up. You can always reenter the queue with additional questions. I'd like to point out that we posted a supplemental investor deck on our website that has additional financial analysis, comparisons and guidance that should be helpful.

With that, let me proceed with our forward-looking statement comments. During the course of this conference call, the company will be making forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and those actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

Recommended For You

About EGY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EGY

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.