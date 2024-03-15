Suphanat Khumsap/iStock via Getty Images

The disruption in liquefied natural gas, or LNG, markets in 2022 stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine caused LNG shipping prices to increase.

Higher rates allowed FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) to secure higher long-term charter rates for its vessels.

Company Profile:

Flex LNG Ltd. is an LNG shipping company with a fleet of thirteen fuel efficient, fifth generation LNG carriers. Its fleet consists of 9 M-type, Electronically Controlled, Gas Injection (“MEGI”) LNG carriers, and 4 Generation X Dual Fuel (“X-DF”) LNG carriers built between 2018 and 2021. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. (FLNG site.)

Fleet:

FLNG's fleet has 51 years of minimum charter backlog which may grow to 70 years with charterer’s extension options.

FLNG has 3 charters fixed into 2030-2033, 2 fixed into 2029, 4 into 2027, and 2 into 2026. FLNG's shortest charter is for the Flex Constellation. In January 2024, the charterer of Flex Constellation sent notice that they will not utilize their extension option under the time charter. Following the re-delivery, Flex Constellation is scheduled to perform its required dry-docking and subsequently will be marketed for short and long-term contracts.

Earnings:

The time charter equivalent, TCE, rate for the fourth quarter 2023 was $81,114 per day compared to $79,207 per day for the third quarter 2023.

Q4 '23: Revenue was up ~3%, while Net Income was down ~$22M, due to a net non-cash loss on derivatives of $11.6M, which included a net unrealized loss of $18.7M and a net realized gain of $7.1M; vs. a $4.9M gain in Q4 '22. Operating expenses rose $2.2M, and Interest expense was up $3M. Adjusted EBITDA was down 3.6%, while Adjusted EPS fell 31.4% to $.70.

2023: Revenue was up 6.6%, but Net Income was down 36%, due to a $32M increase in Interest expense, and an $80M decrease in gains on derivatives. Adjusted net income for the year ended December 31, 2023, was $137.3 million and basic adjusted EPS of $2.56, compared to an adjusted net income of $150.7 million and basic adjusted EPS of $2.83 for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Q1 2024 Guidance:

Management expects Q1 2024 to be similar to Q1-3 '23, with TCE rates ranging between $75 - $80K/day, which would translate into revenues of ~$90M; and Adjusted EBITDA of ~$70M, down ~9% vs. Q4 '23.

New Business:

In February '24, FLNG received notice that the charterer of Flex Courageous, a super major, has exercised its first extension option. Following this first option declaration, Flex Courageous will be firm until first quarter of 2027. The charterer will then have a final option to extend the Time Charter by another two years until 2029.

Industry Trends:

There is a large amount of LNG vessels on order for 2024 - 2027 - however, 93% of these vessels are already committed. There's also the issue of 61 steam vessels going out of service over the next few years, which should also be supportive of charter rates.

LNG supply is expected to increase rapidly from 2025 on, with Qatar assuming the position of the world's 2nd largest LNG supplier.

Dividends:

FLNG's dividends began to increase dramatically in Q1 2021, when management increased the quarterly payout from $.10 to $.30. They continued to increase it to $.75 in Q4 '21, where it has remained. They also paid special dividends of $.50 in Q3 '22, $.25 in Q1 '23, and declared a $.125 special dividend in November '23.

At its 3/13/24 closing price of $25.62, FLNG yielded 11.71%, based upon its most recent payout of $.75/share in February.

FLNG's 2023 Adjusted EPS dividend payout ratio was 123%, vs. 111.7% in 2022. The 2023 Adjusted EPS figure included $1.36/share in non-cash Depreciation. FLNG's EBDA/Dividend Payout ratio was ~80% in 2023, vs. 76.5% in 2022.

On an Operating Cash Flow basis, the Dividend Payout ratio was 103% for 2023, vs. 85% in 2022.

Profitability & Leverage:

The lower Net Income pressured ROA and ROE in 2023, with ROE still roughly in line with Marine Shipping averages, but ROA much lower. EBITDA Margin was ~stable, remaining much higher than average.

Debt/Equity rose, and remained higher than average; while Net Debt/EBITDA was slightly higher, but remained well above the industry average.

Debt & Liquidity:

FLNG had total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $410.5M, and ~$59M of available credit as of 12/31/23. Its earliest debt maturity isn't until December 2028:

Performance:

FLNG has lagged its industry and the S&P 500 (SP500) over the past year and so far in 2024.

Analysts' Price Targets:

At $25.62, FLNG is ~9% below Wall Street analysts' average price target of $28.24, and ~33% below their highest target of $38.13. FLNG received a downgrade from Jefferies in late February, which went from Hold to Underperform, dropping their price to target from $32.00 to $23.00, on future dividend level concerns.

Valuations:

FLNG's trailing P/E of 14.72X is in line with the industry average, while its forward P/E of 10X is a bit cheaper than the 11X industry average. FLNG's P/Sales, P/Book, and EV/EBITDA are all higher than the industry averages. Its 11.7% dividend yield is much higher than the 6.68% industry average.

Parting Thoughts:

FLNG only has two ships drydocking in 2024 - the Constellation in the end of Q1 or Q2, and the Courageous in Q2 '24. It's ~6% above its 52-week low, and hovering around the oversold line on its slow stochastic chart.

While we like FLNG's long-term prospects, there is the question of whether management will maintain the current $.75 quarterly dividend. If they don't, that could lead to a further decline in the price/share. FLNG won't declare its next quarterly dividend until sometime in early to mid-May.

We rate FLEX LNG Ltd. stock a Sell, but we may start a new position at a lower price level, if the future dividend level justifies such action.

All tables furnished by Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, unless otherwise noted.