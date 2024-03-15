Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

FLEX LNG: 11% Dividend Yield, But Out Of Favor In 2024 (Downgrade)

Mar. 15, 2024 9:15 AM ETFLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) Stock2 Comments
Double Dividend Stocks profile picture
Double Dividend Stocks
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The article discusses various aspects of a company's profile, fleet, earnings, guidance, new business, industry trends, dividends, taxes, insiders, profitability & leverage, debt & liquidity, performance, analysts' price targets, and valuations.
  • FLNG yields over 11%, but has received a downgrade from Jefferies due to potential future dividend cuts.
  • FLNG's dividend payout ratio was above 100% in 2023 on an Adjusted EPS and an Operating Cash Flow basis.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

LNG (Liquefied natural gas) tanker anchored in Gas terminal gas tanks for storage. Oil Crude Gas Tanker Ship. LPG at Tanker Bay Petroleum Chemical or Methane freighter export import transportation

Suphanat Khumsap/iStock via Getty Images

The disruption in liquefied natural gas, or LNG, markets in 2022 stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine caused LNG shipping prices to increase.

Higher rates allowed FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) to secure

Looking for solid high yield income? The Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus portfolio yields over 9%. It features a variety of overlooked high yield income vehicles, all with good dividend coverage - Common and Preferred stocks, Bonds, and CEF's.

One of our Bond picks being called in 2024 has delivered a 29%-plus return in 16 months, and there's more where that came from.

There's currently a 2-week Free Trial, and a 20% discount for new members.

Click here to start earning high yield income today.

This article was written by

Double Dividend Stocks profile picture
Double Dividend Stocks
38.96K Followers

Robert Hauver, MBA, aka “Double Dividend Stocks” was VP of Finance for an industry-leading corporation for 18 years and has been investing for more than 30 years. He focuses on undercovered and undervalued income vehicles and he leads the investing group Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus.

With Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus he scours the world's markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10% or more, backed by strong earnings. Features include: a portfolio with up to 40 holdings at a time including links to associated articles, a dividend calendar, weekly research articles, exclusive ideas, and trade alerts. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FLNG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FLNG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FLNG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.