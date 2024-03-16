Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Building A 4% Yielding Sleep Well At Night Retirement Portfolio With 16 Blue-Chip Stocks And ETFs

Mar. 16, 2024 7:00 AM ETSCHD, IWY, COWZ, SPGP, ZROZ, KMLM, BTI, MO, ENB, EPD, MPLX, NOW, LEA, NFLX, AMZN, NVDA, ENB:CA
Summary

  • Building the right portfolio for your needs is essential to achieving your goals. With a great portfolio strategy, you can become confident in achieving your dreams.
  • This article highlights the ZEUS portfolio strategy, which focuses on a time-tested, recession-optimized asset allocation that delivers the best total returns per unit of negative volatility.
  • 33% ETFs, 33% hedges, and 33% individual stocks enhance a diversified and balanced mix of growth, yield, and value and are wrapped within the highest quality company wrappers.
  • The portfolio includes ETFs such as Schwab US Dividend Equity, iShares Russell Top 200 Growth, Pacer US Cash Cows 100, Invesco S&P 500 GARP, as well as 10 individual stocks to boost yield to 4% and long-term return potential to 14%.
  • This portfolio has delivered strong returns on the 60-40, while providing two times the yield, and falling just half as much as the S&P during corrections, including a 21% peak decline in the Great Recession and just 14% in 2022.
Happy group of people grabbing money in the air

andresr

Today, I'm rebalancing the ZEUS Income Growth portfolio, part of our ZEUS series of model portfolios.

  • ZEUS = Zen Extra Ordinary Ultra Sleep Well At Night

This asset allocation is based on the work of Nick Maggiulli, Chief Investment Officer and

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei (Adam Galas) is an Army veteran and stock analyst with 20+ years of market experience.

He is a founding author of the investing group The Dividend Kings which focuses on helping investors safeguard and grow their money in all market conditions through the highest-quality dividend investments. Dividend Sensei and the team of analysts (Brad Thomas, Justin Law, Nicholas Ward, Chuck Carnevale, and Sebastian Wolf) help members invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Features include: 13 model portfolios, buy ideas, company research reports, and a thriving chat community for readers looking to learn how to invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KMLM, ZROZ, SCHD, SPGP, COWZ, IWY, AMZN, NVDA, BTI, ENB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

