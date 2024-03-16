andresr

Today, I'm rebalancing the ZEUS Income Growth portfolio, part of our ZEUS series of model portfolios.

ZEUS = Zen Extra Ordinary Ultra Sleep Well At Night

This asset allocation is based on the work of Nick Maggiulli, Chief Investment Officer and data scientist at Ritholtz Wealth Management, who found that this allocation was optimal for those seeking maximum returns while minimizing downsides in the bear market for the last 50 years.

The recession-optimized portfolio

One allocation you set, forget and rebalance once per year

You never have to worry about what the economy, inflation, or the Fed are doing

The allocation is 67% stocks, 33% hedges (bonds, alts, specifically managed futures), and the stock bucket is split 50% ETFs and 50% individual stocks (Zen allocation).

Our Zen series of portfolios is 50% ETFs and 50% stocks to gain the benefit of individual stock ownership (superior return potential to an ETF) while still benefiting from the diversification benefits of ETFs.

So, to summarize:

33% ETFs (I split them 11.1% yield, 11.1% value, 11.1% growth)

33% hedges (I split 16.66% bonds, 16.66% managed futures)

33% individual stocks (16.6% high-yield and 16.66% growth)

My family fund, which accounts for almost all of my net worth, is a ZEUS portfolio, but it's slightly differently designed than our ZEUS series. Here's how.

There are two investing styles: Rules-based (quant, including index investing) and active management (judgment calls, old-fashioned stock picking).

Charlie Bilello

According to S&P Dow Jones, durung the last 20 years, just 8%, or one in 12, of fund managers can match their benchmarks, much less beat them. The number of large-cap managers competing with the S&P is less than 5%.

This is why the Zen and ZEUS series of portfolios harness the power of the 4—and 5-star, Silver—and Gold-rated ETFs to provide risk management and maximize the chance of success for anyone following those portfolios.

Today's rebalancing has another important goal: To compare how a purely quantitative approach to stock selection compares to thematic investing.

Thematic Vs. Quant Investing: Stories Vs. Math

I want to profit from the AI revolution; who wouldn't? That's why the core of my family fund's stock bucket is AI-focused, with industry leaders like Microsoft (MSFT), Nvidia (NVDA), and Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL).

This is a pretty low-risk way of doing thematic investing.

Daily Shot

You can see there are a lot of themes you can invest in.

But here's the power of a quantitative approach to investing.

This is a pure rules-based way to remove emotion from investing and maximize the chances of long-term success through pure fundamentals.

Joel Greenblatt's Magic Formula That Beats The Market Shows the Power of Quantitative Investing

Joel Greenblatt is one of the greatest investors in history. For 21 years, he delivered 40% annualized returns at Gotham Capital.

In two books, The Little Book That Beats the Market and The Little Book That Still Beats The Market, he preferred a simplified approach to achieving such returns.

The basics of the Magic Formula are a straightforward two-step screening process.

Rank companies by return on capital (pre-tax profit/the cost of running the business)

Rank company by valuation (ideally EV/FCF, but PE ratio is OK too)

Greenblatt recommended screening 1000 companies (like the Russell 1000) by both profitability (a sign of quality) and valuation.

Assign points to each company based on both.

#1 = 1000 points, #1000 = 1 point

Then, add the points for both screens and sort by points.

That gives you a screen for quality and value.

Then, select the top 30 stocks each year, buy, and rebalance consistently.

Ritholtz Wealth Management

From 1988 to 2004, Greenblatt's Magic Formula, a pure quant method of selecting stocks for value and growth, delivered 34% annual returns for 17 years.

Quant Investing

9,486% return

S&P did 714% in the same period

13.3X better returns than the market

We have a portfolio that uses this strategy, which I'll highlight in next week's rebalancing article.

Quant Investing

The strategy works outside the US as well.

Quant Investing

The power of the Magic Formula isn't in those precise metrics but in the disciplined approach to selecting quality and value and then rebalancing periodically.

Disciplined financial science = the math behind getting and staying rich on Wall Street

Safety and quality first, and prudent valuation and sound risk management always

While there might be nothing romantic about quant investing, the returns speak for themselves.

But how do they work in a ZEUS Portfolio?

ZEUS Performance Review

We start tracking my family fund (real money portfolio representing nearly my net worth) on March 14 (Thursday). It's a relatively new portfolio that has beaten the hedge fund industry well.

Bridgewater fund legend Bob Elliot runs HFND.

An ETF that uses AI algos to estimate the positioning of the entire hedge fund industry

It then charges 60% lower fees (2% per year instead of 5%) and aims for 8% long-term net return with low volatility and low stock market correlation vs. 7% returns for a 60-40 retirement portfolio.

This is our benchmark, effectively the entire hedge fund industry.

Sharesight Premium

Of course, launching into a historic rally in which stocks rose 16 of 18 weeks (the first time since 1971) helps, so it will take a lot longer to prove out my family fund.

But how about ZEUS Income Growth, the portfolio I'm rebalancing today?

The ZEUS Income Growth portfolio was launched at the start of the 2022 bear market. That was a gruesome time for investors because both stocks and bonds fell. It was the worst bond bear market in history.

Charlie Bilello

Charlie Bilello

In the face of a failure of the traditional hedging strategies, how did ZEUS, with its use of bonds and managed futures for hedging, fair?

Sharesight Premium

The portfolio did its job well, falling a lot less to a peak of just 13%.

13% decline vs 28% for the S&P

The ZEUS strategy is designed to fall approximately 50% less than the S&P during bear markets.

Using a hedging bucket that historically goes up, on average, the same amount as the market falls.

Wide Moat Research

So, the portfolio did its job, but flat returns over two years are hardly exciting.

Sharesight Premium

Higher interest rates have significantly impaired the investment thesis of NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) and Hannon Armstrong (HASI).

NEP is relying on interest rates falling by 2026 to avoid a dividend cut

Higher for longer rates due to a strong economy is poison for many junk bond-rated companies

VIG did its job (the No. 1 aristocrat ETF) but won't be included in this year's rebalancing.

(DBMF) has outperformed KMLM in managing futures, but that's not good.

DBMF uses AI algos to approximate the Soc Gen managed futures index, which includes the stock market positioning of the 20 largest managed futures hedge funds.

When the stock market is on fire, trend-following hedge funds pile into stocks, chasing momentum.

When stocks then roll over, DBMF will be caught with its pants down, and the last thing you want is both your stocks and half your hedging allocation to be moving in the same direction.

If stocks fall because interest rates rise, then your stocks, DBMF, and bonds will all fall together, defeating the purpose of owning three non-correlated asset classes (they usually become correlated, sometimes).

DBMF is supposed to zig when stocks zag.

DK Research Terminal

KMLM is the best-performing and least-correlated managed futures option because its index, the Mount Lucas Index, doesn't own stocks and never will.

Currencies

Bonds

Commodities

The ETFs I'm Using For ZEUS ETFs This Year

I'm using the same ETFs for our ZEUS rebalancing as my family fund is using.

Here's a basic summary.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) 11.1% Allocation

The high-yield ETF bucket has an 11.11% allocation.

I consider SCHD the gold standard of high-yield ETFs because it uses four quality and safety screens to select the top 100 companies for annual rebalancing.

The index composition is reviewed annually and rebalanced quarterly.

SCHD has been around since 2011, a 13-year track record in which its quantitative approach to high-yield investing has proven superior to almost all actively managed and index peers.

SCHD has historically delivered 13% returns, and Morningstar analysts estimate the current portfolio could achieve about 12% annual returns in the next five years.

Over the last 10 years, SCHD's tax-adjusted returns have been in the top 4% of its peers.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY) 11.1% Allocation

This is my new favorite growth ETF and what my ZEUS Family Fund uses.

The Nasdaq 100 is just the 100 largest companies that trade on the Nasdaq stock exchange.

Is it on the NYSE? It will never be in the QQQs.

Lowe's (LOW), Mastercard (MA), United Health (UNH)? Sorry, you aren't worthy of inclusion in QQQ.

But imagine if you took the 200 largest US companies, wide moat global titans.

And now imagine if you ranked these by growth, specifically two-year forward EPS growth forecasts (Refinitiv consensus) and five-year sales growth.

And instead of a market cap, what if you weight by growth?

Now, you have a 110-stock portfolio, plenty diversified but weighted by growth, which is what growth investors want.

Nasdaq's strong growth was an accident, not by design.

IWY is a concentrated growth ETF screened for and weighted by growth.

Alex Galanis

It's one of the only ETFs I know of, weighted by growth instead of market cap.

SPGP is another (I also own and recommend SPGP)

The benefits of concentration and weighting by its target factor (growth) have historically delivered slightly better returns, and Morningstar analysts expect the same in the future.

Approximately 1% better returns than other large-cap growth ETFs

That difference isn't enough to justify selling QQQ (or any growth ETF) if you have significant gains.

In other words, if you own one of these other growth ETFs and it has increased significantly over the years, it's likely not worth selling and paying the taxes.

The top tax rate for long-term cap gains for the highest income tax rate is as much as 37%, depending on your state.

1% better returns over 30 years is 33%.

The taxes would more than offset the potential 1% better future returns.

Are you buying a growth ETF today? Consider IWY. Do you already own a growth ETF? Keep it; taxes will likely offset the difference.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) 5.55% Allocation

I've shown you my favorite high-yield ETF and my favorite growth ETF, and now it's time for value, the final piece of the total return puzzle.

Ritholtz Wealth Management

Yield + growth + value changes are the only direct drivers of total returns.

Quality protects against downside but doesn't directly drive returns.

Pacer

COWZ is a very simple quant ETF. Its index uses FCF/EV, which is a free cash flow yield.

Free cash flow = Buffett's "owner earnings" money left over after running the business and investing in all future growth

enterprise value = market cap + net cash (cash minus debt) = true cost to buy the company

FCF yield is the best valuation metric of the last 33 years. A portfolio built around this metric averaged 16% annual returns with 16% average annual volatility (average yearly declines).

The US market (Russell 1000) averaged less than 10% with 19% volatility.

Better average annual gains and lower volatility are all because FCF yield is also a quality screen.

Quality and value all in a single number.

That's the basis for this ETF.

Pacer

Start with the 1000 largest US companies. Select the top 100 highest FCF yields.

Then, the weight by FCF yield will be weighed with a max risk cap of 2% to ensure good diversification.

The cash-adjusted PE of this portfolio is currently 7X.

That's the average Shark Tank multiple in the first ten seasons.

For context, the average private equity deal is 11.5X cash-adjusted PE.

COWZ lets you buy some of the world's top companies at valuations better than the sweetheart deals billionaires get in private equity hedge funds.

It all sounds great in theory: an ETF that's the purest form of valuation and combines deep value with quality.

The expense ratio is a bit higher than you get from Vanguard, but the returns are worth it.

It has historical returns of 13.6% per year and has been in the top 1% of its peers for the last three and five years.

This is one of the few value ETFs that has kept up with the S&P 500 in recent years.

Historical Returns Since 2017

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

The average one-year rolling return is almost 15% annually, beating the S&P and running circles around Vanguard's value ETF.

COWZ has a high turnover because it reruns the screen every three months and rebalances.

Top 2% of peers on tax-adjusted returns over five years

This is a strategy ETF. What it owns today won't be the same as a year from now. You don't buy COWZ for today's portfolio but because the strategy and the methodology are time-tested, proven, and something you believe will keep working.

Morningstar silver or gold rating = high confidence that an ETF strategy will keep working in the future

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) 5.55% Allocation

SPGP is an ETF that's so amazing that I'm writing a separate article about it later this week (comparing it to another great value ETF).

It's called GARP, "growth at a reasonable price," but I call it Super GARP because it takes GARP to a whole new level.

Start with the S&P 500, like the global all-star team.

Then, take the top 150 companies by growth, both trailing three-year sales growth and forward three-year consensus EPS growth.

Now, you have the 30% fastest growing S&P companies, based on the past and consensus future.

Then, add the safety screen (leverage), quality (profitability), and valuation.

Take those 150 best-growth large caps and select the top 75 for growth, quality, value, and safety at a reasonable price.

Super GARP

SPGP, like COWZ, has a relatively high turnover (50% per year), so the portfolio is completely new every two years. But here's the current portfolio summary.

According to Morningstar analysts, SPGP trades at 15X earnings, 8X cash flow, and 9X cash-adjusted earnings for a portfolio of companies growing at 16%.

Historical returns of 15% are not due to any single company or portfolio that got lucky.

SPGP has turned over its portfolio six times since its inception while delivering S&P and beating returns in a raging tech-fueled bull market.

It has achieved returns in the top 1% of its peers, nominally and tax-adjusted.

If not for the low 1.2% yield, I would almost say this is the most perfect ETF I've ever seen. It combines safety, quality, valuation, and growth into a complete and tax-efficient package.

In June 2019, SPGP switched benchmarks. How has it done since then?

Historical Returns Since 2019

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

In a market that 86% of fund managers could not beat, SPGP outperformed the market using a pure quant strategy focusing on safety, quality, valuation, and growth (all you ever need to focus on).

Its top 10 stocks are just 20% of the portfolio despite owning just 75 stocks.

Both concentrated and diversified, and most certainly, they do not shadow index the S&P.

Shadow indexing = managers will sometimes secretly match the S&P to keep up with returns while charging much higher fees.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon US Treasury Index ETF (ZROZ): 16.66% Allocation

It seems crazy to own bonds after history's worst bond bear market.

JPMorgan Asset Management

However, long US Treasury bonds have historically been the best hedge in recessions or market panics.

For any black swan event, US Treasuries are the ultimate flight to safety.

And the longer the duration of the bonds, the more hedging upside there is.

Ycharts

The longest-duration bonds (20 to 30 years) increased by 75% during the Great Recession (peaking in December).

At the market bottom on March 9, long bonds were up 29%, while S&P fell 54% (57% intra-day).

Bonds as an asset (the Bloomberg Aggregate index) were flat, and short-term treasuries were up 6%.

What is the longest duration bond you can buy?

The average long bond ETF (like TLT) has a duration of 17 meaning for every 1% change in 30 year yields, it goes up or down 17%.

ZROZ uses zero coupon bonds, which are pure duration, 100% designed for maximum interest rate volatility.

That sounds terrifying in a bond bear market. But if rates are done rising, you earn a 4% yield on your insurance policy against terrifying things happening in the future.

In a recession?

With every 1% change in 30-year yields, ZROZ goes up 27%.

Remember that you want to rebalance during bear markets because when yields bottom and start rising again (when stocks begin recovering), ZROZ will give back those gains.

ZROZ is pure, concentrated "flight to safety" hedging power. It's an insurance policy that pays you 4% to own it.

KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (KMLM): 16.66% Allocation

RSBT

Managed futures are funds that use option contracts on currencies, bonds, commodities, and sometimes stocks to generate non-correlated returns to stocks and bonds.

They are famous for doing well when stocks and bonds do poorly, like in 2022.

RCM

Combining stocks, bonds, and managed futures is a great way to improve returns while reducing volatility.

Wide Moat Research

Combining long US Treasuries with managed futures is historically a powerful way to hedge a portfolio.

In fact, in the last few decades, the average decline of the S&P in a bear market has been 34%, while managed futures + long bonds have gone up 33%.

The mirror image of a crashing market allows you to tailor your portfolio to your ideal peak declines in a bear market.

How To Fine Tune Peak Declines In Bear Markets Using Asset Allocation

Stock Allocation Hedges Allocation Average Bear Market Peak Decline (S&P -34%) 100% 0% -34% 90% 10% -27% 80% 20% -21% 70% ZEUS range 30% -14% 66.66% ZEUS range 33.34% -12% 60% ZEUS range 40% -7% 50% 50% -1% 40% 60% 6% 30% 70% 13% 20% 80% 20% 10% 90% 26% 0% 100% 33% Click to enlarge

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

You can tailor your hedging allocation to whatever average historical bear market peak decline you are most comfortable with.

Keep in mind in any given downturn - your results may deviate from historical averages.

Bear Market ZEUS Family Fund 60/40 S&P Nasdaq 2022 Stagflation -17% -21% -28% -35% Pandemic Crash -8% -13% -34% -13% 2018 -13% -9% -21% -17% 2011 -1% -16% -22% -11% Great Recession -27% -44% -58% -59% 2008 -13% -33% -37% -42% Average -13% -23% -33% -30% Median Decline -13% -19% -31% -26% Click to enlarge

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

My ZEUS family fund's average historical peak bear market decline is 61% less than the S&P 500.

38% average smaller decline of any size

Captures 62% of the downside and 82% of the upside

So why KMLM and not one of the many other peers like DBMF?

Two reasons.

First, KMLM is one of the few managed futures ETFs or funds that don't own stocks.

Krane Shares

Mount Lucas index targets 22 kinds of futures contracts, and stocks are not one of them.

Krane Shares

KMLM is 100% rules-based, tracking an index that has existed since 1988.

Krane Shares

The managed futures industry has averaged 4.5% returns since 1988 and bonds 4%.

Mount Lucas has done 9% per year, though note that just like bonds and stocks, it sometimes crashes (-28% during the 2016 to 2019 managed futures bear market).

8.1% after expenses is what KMLM would have generated for investors (all paid as annual dividends) had it existed during this time

And Now 10 Individual Stocks To Supercharge The Portfolio

Stock Yield Growth Total Return Weighting Weighted Yield Weighted Growth Weighted Return SCHD 3.4% 8.1% 12.0% 23.33% 0.9% 1.9% 2.8% SPGP 1.2% 15.2% 16.4% 11.67% 0.1% 1.8% 1.9% COWZ 1.8% 12.1% 13.9% 11.67% 0.2% 1.4% 1.6% IWY 0.7% 15.3% 16.0% 23.33% 0.2% 3.6% 3.7% ZROZ 3.7% 0.0% 3.7% 15.00% 0.6% 0.0% 0.6% KMLM 8.1% 0.0% 8.1% 15.00% 1.2% 0.0% 1.2% Total 100.00% 3.1% 8.6% 11.7% Click to enlarge

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Here's a 70/30 ZEUS portfolio that's pure ETFs. According to the FactSet consensus, a 3.2% yield and approximately 11% to 12% long-term consensus return potential and income growth.

A solid alternative to the 60-40 retirement portfolio yields 2% and is expected to deliver 8% to 9% in the future, though historically delivers 7% returns.

Historical Returns Since 2007

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

Double-digit returns very consistently, with minimal volatility.

And 2022? It fell to a peak of 13.8%, vs 21% for a 60-40 and 28% for the S&P.

But what if you could improve yield, growth, income growth, and total returns by taking 35% of the portfolio, half the stock allocation, and putting it into individual stocks?

We can quickly reduce 500 companies to the top 5 high-yield and growth stocks to enhance the ZEUS portfolio we just built.

Screening Criteria Companies Remaining % Of Master List 1 Add "12 month fundamentally justified upside" Under "Columns" 0.00% 2 BHS Rating "reasonable buy, good buy, strong buy, very strong buy, ultra value buy" 303 60.00% 3 Non-Speculative 263 52.08% 4 Blue-Chip Quality Or Better(10+ Quality) 260 51.49% 5 Credit Rating Investment Grade (BBB- or better) 211 41.78% 6 LT Total Return Potential 10+% 122 24.16% 7 Sort by yield, then by LT long-term return potential 0.00% 8 select top 5 of each 5 0.99% 9 0.00% 10 0.00% Total Time 2 minutes Click to enlarge

And this is what the final portfolio looks like.

ZEUS Income Growth Portfolio

Stock Yield Growth Total Return Weighting Weighted Yield Weighted Growth Weighted Return SCHD 3.4% 8.1% 12.0% 11.67% 0.4% 0.9% 1.4% SPGP 1.2% 15.2% 16.4% 5.83% 0.1% 0.9% 1.0% COWZ 1.8% 12.1% 13.9% 5.83% 0.1% 0.7% 0.8% IWY 0.7% 15.3% 16.0% 11.67% 0.1% 1.8% 1.9% ZROZ 3.7% 0.0% 3.7% 15.00% 0.6% 0.0% 0.6% KMLM 8.1% 0.0% 8.1% 15.00% 1.2% 0.0% 1.2% (BTI) 10.0% 8.6% 18.6% 3.50% 0.4% 0.3% 0.7% (MO) 9.2% 3.9% 13.1% 3.50% 0.3% 0.1% 0.5% (ENB) 7.6% 3.8% 11.4% 3.50% 0.3% 0.1% 0.4% (EPD) 7.3% 3.7% 11.0% 3.50% 0.3% 0.1% 0.4% (MPLX) 8.4% 4.0% 12.4% 3.50% 0.3% 0.1% 0.4% (NOW) 0.0% 31.6% 31.6% 3.50% 0.0% 1.1% 1.1% (LEA) 2.2% 28.8% 31.0% 3.50% 0.1% 1.0% 1.1% (NFLX) 0.0% 29.2% 29.2% 3.50% 0.0% 1.0% 1.0% (AMZN) 0.0% 30.6% 30.6% 3.50% 0.0% 1.1% 1.1% (NVDA) 0.0% 27.6% 27.6% 3.50% 0.0% 1.0% 1.0% Total 100.00% 3.9% 10.3% 14.3% Click to enlarge

This 4% yielding portfolio has 2X the yield of a 60-40 but 10% to 11% growth consensus. That means the dividend growth is expected to be 10% to 11% if you take out dividends and spend them.

For dividend investors, 14% to 15% income growth is what analysts expect.

Analysts also currently forecast total returns of 14% to 15%, far better than the 8% to 9% expected from the 60-40.

Historical Returns Since 2007

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

It has exceptionally low volatility, a less than 12% per year average peak decline, and a 21% peak decline in the Great Recession.

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

The worst 15-year rolling return is better than the 60-40's best 15-year rolling return.

The average 15-year rolling return matches the S&P's best 15-year return during a raging tech bull market.

Bear Market ZEUS Income Growth 60/40 S&P Nasdaq 2022 Stagflation -14% -21% -28% -35% Pandemic Crash -9% -13% -34% -13% 2018 -15% -9% -21% -17% 2011 -2% -16% -22% -11% Great Recession -21% -44% -58% -59% 2008 -13% -33% -37% -42% Average -12% -23% -33% -30% Median Decline -14% -19% -31% -26% Click to enlarge

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

63% lower peak declines in the major bear markets of the last 17 years.

46% lower peak declines than a 60-40 retirement portfolio, but with 2X the historical returns of a 60-40.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

Historically, ZEUS Income Growth captures 53% of the market's downside and 82% of the upside.

Anytime you capture more upside than downside, you are enhancing volatility-adjusted returns.

Which hedge funds are supposed to do.

A 60-40 captures 69% of the market's rallies and 80% of its declines.

The Treynor ratio is excess returns compared to bonds per unit of volatility. Hedge funds pride themselves on high treynor ratios.

ZEUS has a historical Treynor of almost 22 (22% excess total return per unit of volatility), which is more than 2X that of the S&P and 3X that of a 60-40.

The S&P's 5% conditional value at risk (a proxy for future single-month declines in a bear market) is 10%.

In a bear market, you should expect a 10% or more considerable decline in the market.

For ZEUS, it's 6.6%, lower than the 60-40's 8.4%.

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

Any hedge fund, including a 60-40 portfolio, will have variable income. However, ZEUS income growth has been more stable and has grown much faster historically.

ZEUS Income Growth 9.2% annual income growth

60-40: 7% income growth

Hedge funds: 2% income growth

Risks To Consider

Let me be very clear: No portfolio will work all the time.

ZEUS Income Growth is built based on the most time-tested and battle-hardened investing principles.

You've seen how its average decline is a fraction of the S&P and 60-40. The yield is 2X that of a 60-40, the growth rate is 2X as large, and historical income growth is more stable and superior.

But the future is never certain. Wall Street is always probability curves.

Individual stocks enhance fundamentals, including return potential, income growth potential, and valuation.

However, it also adds single-company risk.

For long-term investors, the S&P is almost risk free (stocks will be higher unless America collapses decades from now).

Potentially, so are high-quality ETFs like SCHD, COWZ, IWY, and IWY.

No individual company is long-term risk-free, not even AAA-rated JNJ or MSFT.

AAA rating = 0.07% 30-year bankruptcy risk according to S&P.

There's a 1 in 1,429 chance that Microsoft investors buying today will face a complete loss within 30 years.

That is why stocks are "risk assets."

A collection of stocks, like a diversified ETF, that constitute 65% to 70% of ZEUS portfolios is potentially "risk free" if you can take a long enough time frame.

Wide Moat Research

Individual stocks often fail.

In fact, from 1980 to 2020, 44% of US stocks turned into 70%-plus permanent losses, and historically, since 1926?

Bessminder et Al

60% of all US stocks historically lose money.

That's the big downside of picking an individual company.

And even if you have a highly diversified portfolio like ZEUS, built to minimize downside volatility during the worst bear markets, that doesn't mean volatility won't be extreme.

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

In October 2008, at the peak of the Great Financial Crisis, Buffet published Op-eds telling Americans to buy US stocks because they were down 40%.

Ycharts

The S&P falls 17% in a month, the 60-40? 16%. ZEUS falls "just" 7% that month, doing its job beautifully.

But there have been days when ZEUS Income Growth has fallen as much as 7% in a single day.

March 16, 2020, S&P suffers its third worst day in history

-13% in a single day

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) falls 7%, and so does ZEUS Income Growth

If you want a portfolio that can deliver low-volatility double-digit returns, offers a yield of 4%, and rises in market declines, you're asking for something that has never existed and never will.

And if someone tells you they have such a portfolio, they are either ignorant of how Wall Street works, a charlatan trying to sell you something, or maybe all three.

Bottom Line: Building Your Optimal Portfolio Requires Discipline, But It's Worth The Time

Constructing the optimal portfolio for your needs takes a few hours.

It might even require a certified financial planner.

But a few hours and even a few hundred dollars are a small price to pay for having your hard-earned money invested in assets you know and trust, which will likely help you achieve your financial dreams.

Fortunes will be lost when a crisis hits like a black swan event.

Those fortunes will be primarily due to unprepared investors who panic sell near the bottom.

JPMorgan Asset Management

For 20 years, from 2002 to 2021, the average US investor achieved less than 4% annual returns while the S&P delivered almost 10%.

The average investor had invested in a 40% stock and 60% bond portfolio (super conservative), which would have beaten the average retail investor.

Adjusted for inflation during this period, the average investor achieved 29% returns while the S&P tripled.

The average investor can't help themselves. Yhey panic, market time, get greedy in the face of momentum, and are willing to speculate and pay absurd valuations.

If you can be disciplined and stick to a well-thought-out plan, you can truly benefit from a ZEUS portfolio strategy tailored to your needs, risk profile, and time horizon.

Here is an example of a well constructed, risk-tailored portfolio based on my needs.

For my family, that's close enough to let us sleep well at night in all economic and market conditions. I can't tell you what will happen tomorrow, next week, or next year. But as long as your money is wisely invested in the world's best companies and assets, you never have to pray for luck because you'll make your own.