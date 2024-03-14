onurdongel

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) is a global apparel wholesaler of licensed and owned brands, particularly in outerwear.

Half of the company's business comes from licensing outerwear from Calvin Klein, a license set to expire in 2 years.

Without this half of the business, GIII will need to live from other licenses, plus grow its proprietary brands, concentrated on the high-end segment.

The company has performed for over four decades, and its founding family still runs it. It shows agility in developing new growth avenues and replacing the CK business.

Despite this, the valuation is currently low, even considering the proprietary business alone at conservative margins, which is what it is today. This leaves a substantial upside from growth, margin improvement, plus the two years remaining from the CK license. I believe G-III is a buy at these or lower prices.

Company intro

Early history: G-III was founded in New York in the 1950s, specializing in leather outerwear.

In the 1970s, the current CEO and Chairman, the founder's son, joined the company and started diversifying into other leather pieces. By the end of the 1980s, the company went public as one of the largest U.S. wholesalers of leather apparel.

During the 1990s, G-III started developing its licensing business by licensing from national sports leagues like the NFL, NBA, MLB, etc.

Calvin Klein licenses: In the early 2000s, the company acquired the outerwear licenses of the world-famous Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger. Since then, the business has grown at high double-digit clips for almost 15 years until the pandemic. All of this while expanding margins, and showing margin gross margin resilience even during economic downturns, a feature of wholesalers.

By the end of 2022 (G-III's fiscal year 2023), 60% of their business came from licenses and 40% from proprietary brands. The licensed portion was almost exclusively composed of Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger licenses, 50% of total sales.

I speculate that most of those sales came from Calvin Klein licenses only and not Tommy Hilfiger. The reason is that in the license list published in their FY23 10-K, the licenses are ordered not in chronological expiry or alphabetical order, so they are probably ordered by importance. TH represents a single item among more than 40 below the middle of the table.

CK crisis: In 3Q23 (November 2022), G-III announced that the owner of the CK and TH brands, PVH Corp., had decided to retake the licenses after their expiry, divided from 2023 to 2027. In that quarter's earnings call, G-III's management mentioned that the core of the business (male and women's outerwear) would expire in December 2025. Representing half of the business, this was terrible news.

Specialty in luxury and outerwear: Most of the company's licenses belong to outerwear, which is listed first among its products on its 10-K (again, I believe signaling importance).

The company owns twelve brands, but the most important ones are DKNY, Donna Karan, Karl Lagerfeld, and Vilebrequin. Donna Karan, Karl Lagerfeld, and Vilebrequin are luxury, design, and status brands, whereas DKNY is more value-plus fashion. Calvin Klein, the core licensor, is not luxury but is high-priced/aspirational, a similar segment.

As mentioned in several articles, luxury is desirable because customers are not as mindful of pricing, are less cyclically affected by disposable income, and brand is essential. Outerwear also has interesting characteristics like higher tickets and somewhat less radical fashion changes.

Reorganization: After the crisis was triggered, the company moved more aggressively toward developing its proprietary brands and building more licenses.

As part of this strategy, it acquired the 80% remaining stake in Karl Lagerfeld (the brand of the iconic Channel creative director). The company plans to increase marketing expenditure on KL and DKNY while using its wholesale channel connection with high(er)-end department stores to open doors for these brands.

It also landed outerwear licenses with Nautica, Champion, and Halston. Nautica and Champions are more valuable than aspirational, while Halston is a designer brand that Xcel Brands poorly managed.

Going forward

Growth: The first question for the ex-CK G-III is whether it can continue growing its remaining businesses as before. I believe they can.

As a sign, the company acquired DKI (DKNI and Donna Karan) for $625 million in December 2016. The FY18 10-K report shows the company generated about $500 million in revenues that year. By FY23 (calendar 2022), the two brands generated about $600 million in revenues. Not a lot, considering six years elapsed, but this includes the pandemic period.

Another sign is that licensing occupied 60% of revenues in fiscal 2023, 60% in fiscal 2015, 70% in fiscal 2013, and 75% in fiscal 2011. This means that owned brands grew faster than licensed revenues (including acquisitions, mainly DKI in 2016 and Vilebrequin in 2012).

After being fully acquired in late 2022, Karl Lagerfeld grew high single digits in 2023 (Q4 2024 earnings call) and is expected to grow double digits next year. The same for Vilebrequin.

The brands are valuable, as signaled by the fact that G-III itself expected to generate $75 million in licensing revenues from its brands in FY24. Between DKI, KL, and VB, G-III expects maturity revenues of over $2.5 billion.

Finally, the fact that PVH trusted products from its most important brands, CK to G-III, for almost 20 years indicates that the company is good at managing fashion and retail. Licensing to the wrong licensee can damage the brand.

Margins: The second question is, what is the profitability of the remaining business, particularly from the proprietary brands (given that the ex-CK license business is small)? G-III does not disclose this information, which I think it should do now, given the circumstances.

However, management commented in Q3 2023 that it expected a 15/20% margin from these brands. This might be difficult to achieve, but a lower level is possible.

As we saw in the above section, the company's average operating margin has been about 7.5% for the past decade. Between 60% and 70% of revenues came from licenses, and the company paid between 8% and 10% of licensing revenues on royalties (from the company's FY23 10-K for 2022, 2021, and 2020, and FY20 10-K for 2019, 2018 and 2017, comparing royalties with licensed revenues). That represents between 5.5% and 7% of revenues.

The above means that, ex-royalties, G-III's operating margins are around 12% to 14%. Of course, the company could not generate those margins without the CK brand's value, which is why it pays royalties. However, it also provides a potential benchmark for the profitability of the non-license businesses.

Valuation

The Q4 2024 results (for the quarter that ended January 2024) spooked the market with revenues falling 10% YoY, leading to a fall of almost 15% in the stock price in one day.

I believe this fall is unjustified by the released data, as the company guided for flat revenues for FY25 (calendar 2024), albeit at a lower profitability level. Also, the non-CK business grew by 7%, according to the earnings call.

Considering a current market cap of $1.25 billion, less net cash of $100 million (cash of $500 million and $400 million in 7.75% notes maturing in 2025), yields an EV of about $1.15 billion for the company.

The proprietary business generated about $1.45 billion in revenues in FY24 (calendar 2023). If we apply an effective tax rate of about 30%, the company would be generating a 10x EV/NOPAT multiple if the margins of this business were 11.3% ($164 million in operating profits or $115 million in NOPAT). This is below my speculation of between 12% and 14%, albeit it is an unknown.

However, the above leaves two aspects outside the valuation. First, the Calvin Klein licenses for outerwear last until December 2025. At a historical 7.5% margin and representing about $1.6 billion in revenue, these two years of license should generate about $170 million in NOPAT. Further, the remaining portion of the license business (about 10% of sales) remains with G-III.

If we remove the $170 million from G-III's EV, we arrive at a 10x EV/NOPAT multiple of the proprietary business with 9.6% operating margins, well below my forecasts.

However, this is risky. The company has not released data on the operating margins of the proprietary businesses so far. They may be way lower than my forecasts. Conversely, that would also mean that the CK business is much more profitable, meaning more NOPAT in these two years to discount from the EV in the valuation.

Also, the economy could experience a downturn, affecting sales in the aspirational and luxury markets. However, this isn't easy to forecast, and I tend to operate under a neutral assumption unless we are at a peak or bottom.

Regarding rewards, I see the 10x EV/NOPAT multiple on the proprietary business at a low margin compared to my forecast, plus the remaining license business for free. I see a company that has been able to grow proprietary and licensed brand sales for several decades at high double-digit rates, expanding margins, positioned in the most desirable apparel niche (luxury and aspirational), with the founding family still at the helm and low leverage.

On the risk side, I see an economic downturn and the possibility that the actual margins of the business are way below management expectations and my forecasts.

I believe the balance is fair, and therefore consider G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. stock a buy at these or lower prices.