Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Petrobras: Losing Its Appeal On Lower Distributions, Higher Capex

White Star Research profile picture
White Star Research
437 Followers

Summary

  • Petrobras recently announced its new strategy and cash allocation framework through 2028, boosting total capex by 31% with projected investments in renewable power generation more than doubling.
  • With the increase in Capex lowering implied shareholder returns by a quarter, I estimate PBR's new annualized distribution yield just slightly above Western peers at ~10%, down from ~14% previously.
  • High debt and political risk remain key concerns with any surge in oil prices potentially forcing Petrobras to take on more debt to cover its new, government-mandated fuel pricing policy.
  • With lower shareholder returns and a less attractive valuation gap after recent outperformance, I see an unfavorable risk/reward and initiate PBR at Underweight (PT $17.4).

Bolsonaro Considers Privatization of Oil State Company Petrobras

Wagner Meier

Following strong recent trading and management announcing its new 2024-2028 strategy, I view Petrobras' equity story in terms of valuation and shareholder yields as significantly weakened. I further see a large degree of political risk associated with distributions and profit

This article was written by

White Star Research profile picture
White Star Research
437 Followers
Finance Professional with strong Interest in Markets and Macro focusing on Long-Only Large Cap Growth at a Reasonable Price

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PBR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PBR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PBR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.