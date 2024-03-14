Wagner Meier

Following strong recent trading and management announcing its new 2024-2028 strategy, I view Petrobras' equity story in terms of valuation and shareholder yields as significantly weakened. I further see a large degree of political risk associated with distributions and profit generation, with PBR having been being forced by the government to realize lower profits on fuel sales in the past, driving up leverage and putting the company in serious financial distress in the 2000s.

Coupling forward shareholders returns which I estimate to be just slightly above Western majors in the new financial plan with the significant political risk involved due to Petrobras' status as a majority government-owned entity, I see better opportunities elsewhere and initiate shares at Underweight with a price target of $17.4 (~15% upside).

[Note: All financial figures in US$, "the shares" refer to Petrobras S.A. New York listed common stock under the NYSE:PBR ticker. "Peers" refer to XOM, CVX, TTE, SHEL, BP]

Key Discussion Points

New 2024-2028 strategic outlook boosts Capex by 31% and lowers planned shareholder distributions by ~25%

As part of its updated strategic mid-term outlook through 2028, Petrobras raised its capital spending projections by 31% with planned capex increasing from previously $78B over the 5-year period from 2023 to 2027 to ~$102B for the timeframe to 2028. Next to a ~$8B increase associated with higher inflation, the new plan calls for $15B of additional investments in new projects, $10B of which are currently what management calls "Capex under Evaluation".

Following President Lula's repeated calls for Petrobras to ramp up its diversification into renewable energies, the new plan aims at gross investments of $11.5B into the low carbon segment, more than doubling previous commitments with % of capex spent on the division projected to grow to 16% by 2028. Notably, the new plan implements a significant shift away from previous low carbon investments into emission reduction in PBR's O&G operations and towards renewable power generation, a field known for achieving returns significantly below O&G with BP reportedly achieving just 4-8% IRR on wind and solar projects.

Of those $11.5B in total planned low carbon capex, roughly $6B is still currently under evaluation with management highlighting that such projects would only come to fruition upon meeting a segment specific IRR threshold, which is currently at 8%. While this is already significantly below both PBR's up- and downstream IRR targets, management's apparent caution in evaluating those additional $6B in renewable investments make me worried about politically-motivated push through of projects which actual returns might potentially be even lower.

After previously announcing a downward adjustment in FCF payout ratio from 60%+ to 45%+, Petrobras also revealed its fully updated cash allocation framework as part of the new strategic plan.

In a baseline scenario with CFO and normal dividends at the midpoint of the guided range and special dividends at the lower end given recent political pressure on the company, I see total shareholder distributions of $47.5B over the period. At an assumed CFO of $195B and an unlevered FCF ("UFCF") of $103B before leasings, interest and debt repayments, payout ratios would be ~24% of CFO and ~46% of UFCF versus a committed lower bond of 45%. Based on PBR's current market cap of $96B, this would imply a total shareholder yield of 50% over the period, or roughly 10% annualized.

This newly proposed cash allocation represents a significant decrease in shareholder returns compared to management's previous framework, which aimed for a minimum of 60% of FCF to be distributed. Given similar CFO and Capex both at midpoint of guidance, I find new distributions to be almost 25% lower at $47.5B versus $61.5B assuming lower end of the 60% policy. For a more bullish case at 65% returned FCF, the gap widens up to nearly 30%.

Comparing PBR's projected annualized yield given its new cash allocation framework (considering both dividends and buybacks) to consensus estimates for the Western majors through 2028, I find the stock now almost fully in line with its peers. Especially compared to its previous yield potential at ~14%, implying a 47% premium versus peer average, I see Petrobras' as having lost the majority of its investment thesis over the "politically safe" Western Supermajors with just a 5% premium remaining.

High debt will continue to weigh on FCF conversion with new fuel pricing policy potentially forcing PBR to take on additional debt in higher crude price scenario

Despite reducing net debt by almost 50% over the previous 10 years following a debt peaking in the early 2010s after a period of state-mandated, artificially low fuel prices, Petrobras remains significantly higher levered than its Western peers based on FY23 generated CFO.

Especially due to its significantly lower valued equity, Petrobras also far exceeds its Western peers in gearing, with net debt currently making up ~22% of total assets versus peers at ~8%.

Following its new cash framework, Petrobras will have to spend up to $45B of CFO paying interest on debt and leases, along with $5-10B allocated towards amortizing debt. Due to this, PBR's payout ratios rank significantly behind its Western peers, who are projected to return around 60% (US peers) and 40% (EU peers) of respective CFO to shareholders based on current consensus estimates.

Distribution ratio as of Free Cash Flow paints a similar picture with PBR recently revising downward its minimum 60% return policy to minimum 45% while US majors distribute almost 100% of their FCF and EU majors are estimated at ~75%.

Notably, the current distribution policy only holds if gross debt levels remain below $65B. At $62.5B in debt (including leases) as of YE23, I can see some risk to further erosion of Petrobras' investment case should the newly-adopted fuel pricing policy come under pressure. Starting in May 2023, PBR ditched market-parity fuel pricing for a cost-plus model in order to lower costs for the end consumer. In November, the policy was extended with further cuts to both gasoline and diesel prices at the pump. Both of those announcements were received reasonably well by the market, largely due to depressed crude prices for the past year, which enabled PBR to still remain profitable in downstream despite not selling at market prices.

Should however crude prices tick up again, I see a significant risk of history repeating itself with Petrobras having to take on new debt to fund its loss-making fuel retailing which can in turn be expected to have a negative effect on any previously-committed shareholder distributions. Such development has happened during previous leftist presidencies from 2003-2014 when government price controls on gasoline and diesel coincided with the early 2000s commodity surge, forcing Petrobras to indebted to a degree that led to a full dividend cut.

Following recent outperformance, I see relative valuation as stretched given ongoing political risk

Petrobras shares have significantly outperformed Western majors over the past year, gaining almost 35% versus peers largely flat.

With FCF consensus estimates flat to down, this came in large part due to multiple expansion. Based on forward FCF, Petrobras has significantly expanded its valuation over the previous 2 years. At currently 5.4x NTM FCF, the company now trades roughly 35% over its 2-year average.

Plotting forward FCF multiples for Petrobras relative to its Western peers further indicates a stretched valuation as despite multiples having expanded across the sector, PBR now trades ~10% below its average L2Y discount.

Coupled with the significant political risk associated with the stock, I see current valuation as stretched, with the government only recently forcing the board to vote against a proposed special dividend. Alongside the previously discussed switch in fuels pricing from international parity to cost-plus, President Lula has reportedly also repeatedly demanded that management focuses project awards, i.e., on subcontracting and shipbuilding to domestic versus foreign companies. And while I understand the government's intention behind utilizing its stake in the nation's largest enterprise to facilitate growth and social welfare beyond Petrobras itself, it does present management with conflicts of interest that I as a shareholder am very hesitant to take on.

Valuation

I value PBR based on its forward FY24E Free Cash Flow with respect to its Western Supermajor peers. At current forward FCF multiples, Western peers trade at ~10.1x on average, with EU majors lower at 8.1x and US majors at 13.0x.

XOM CVX TTE SHEL BP EU Majors Average US Majors Average Total Average 13.1x 12.8x 9.4x 7.5x 7.4x 8.1x 13.0x 10.1x Click to enlarge

Assuming a 40% discount to total peer average (implies discounts of ~25% vs. EU majors / ~55% vs. US majors) given PBR's significantly higher political risk and debt uncertainty, I estimate a fair equity value of $113B. At ~6.5B shares outstanding as of March 2024 this yields a per share value of $17.4, implying ~15% upside from current levels.