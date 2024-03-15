Leon Neal/Getty Images News

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) published its FY 2023 Earnings report, completing its first financial year as a public company. What makes Grindr interesting is that it has millions of users who spend large amounts of time on the platform, even more so than your typical social media engagement. What makes it less attractive is that Grindr has struggled to monetise its freemium model. Furthermore, the company went public as a SPAC, which has left it with high and unpredictable non-operational costs linked to equity warrant liabilities that only expire at the end of 2027. Additionally, early investors are still attending to their wounds, as the stock is nowhere near its early peak of $36.

One year stock trend (SeekingAlpha.com)

The relatively new management team has made it their mission to increase monetisation efforts by upscaling Grindr from a relatively simple casual dating app to a multifunctional platform which also looks to provide better functionality for those looking to make long-term relationships and friendships, the CEO has coined it your online 'gaybourhood.' Since my first article, the company has shown impressive double-digit growth in terms of the top line, paid users and increased engagement. Strong growth and expanding adjusted EBITDA margin are also forecasted for FY2024 . Furthermore, the stock has increased by 87.97%, and the current market cap has grown from $933.56 million to $1.66 billion. This is starting to close in on the initial valuation of $2.1 billion. However, I believe that at this stage, as an unprofitable company, the risks still outnumber the rewards for long-term investors. Therefore, I maintain a wait and see hold rating.

Company updates

Grindr is changing from a simple app that is built for casual dating to one that is broadening its functionality and purpose. While casual dating may be the initial driver behind the app's creation, users have sought long-term relationships, friendships and social network-like interactions. According to statistics, 25% of users use the app to chat and network within the LGBTQ+ community. However, the apps' features have been limited to cater to these uses, and more importantly, the company has not managed to monetise all this activity fully. In the last year, the business has invested in upgrades to broaden functionality and increase monetisation opportunities within the platform. In FY2023, the company increased its paying users by 19% to 937,000, increasing its average monthly revenue per paying user by 16% to $20.05. This growth has boosted total revenue YoY by 33% to $260 million.

Compelling revenue growth profile (Investor presentation 2024)

This growth rate has been significantly higher than that of its online dating peers, Bumble (BMBL) and Match Group (MTCH). Notably, Grindr is still significantly smaller in terms of revenue generation, but it is also only one year into going public. Bumble's monthly revenue per paying user is $28, indicating that Grindr still has room to play.

Revenue versus peers (SeekingAlpha.com)

Revenue versus peers (SeekingAlpha.com)

The company has beaten its dating app competitors on several metrics, as shown in the table below.

Grindr versus peers (Investor presentation 2024)

However, the company is still unprofitable, largely due to how the company went public through a SPAC deal. Connected to this is the equity warrant liability, which cost the company $49 million in FY2023. This cost can fluctuate and will continue to impact the company until it expires in November 2027. This is a big issue as these are unpredictable, as seen in FY 2022 versus FY 2023. The company is trying to increase revenue by catering to how its community uses the app. This is clear from its roadmap and could provide further incentives for unpaid users to pay for its services. The company is also looking into AI to improve the user experience and potentially improve its match-making abilities.

Near term road map (Investor presentation 2024)

FY 2023 Highlights

In its FY 2023 earnings, we can see that the company has improved its FY2023 top-line results by 33% YoY to reach $259.7 million. Operating income more than doubled to reach $55.4 million. What I liked seeing for Grindr is a healthy top-line growth rate. This is important for young companies in a growth phase. Furthermore, management guided to growth of 23% for FY2024; although this is less than the prior year, it is still a strong upward trajectory.

Annual revenue and gross profit (SeekingAlpha.com)

We can see that the company has also increased its income from operations, which is of course promising for investors to see as the company is managing to grow while keeping its operating expenses under control.

Annual operating income (SeekingAlpha.com)

Although operating income is increasing, the company's net losses have deepened, largely connected to costs that are not related to operations, such as equity warrant liability costs. These additional costs are still relatively high relative to annual income, and we hope the impact is less significant as the company grows.

Annual net income (SeekingAlpha.com)

Levered free cash flow has remained positive at $43.7 million, although we can see cash burn YoY. This can be expected in a young growth company that tends to have higher investment costs earlier on. Additionally, the company has increased its total cash position to $27.61 million, which puts the company in a good position to reinvest in the business, pay off debts, and reward investors.

Annual levered free cash flow (SeekingAlpha.com)

Balance sheet overview (SeekingAlpha.com)

Valuation

Over the last year, Grindr's stock has rewarded investors with returns of 60.60%. Unfortunately, initial investors are still at a loss, as the price is significantly lower than its peak at $36.50. Q4 2024 has brought some positive momentum to the stock, although this has been a common trend across many tech stocks, specifically connected to the AI buzz. Furthermore, although the company has increased its top line and improved its operating income, unfortunately, it has a lot of non-operational costs, which have deepened the company's losses. Furthermore, while the company has had impressive growth over the last year if we compare it to some of its online dating peers, we can see that it generates relatively little revenue and no profits compared to newer player Bumble and the longer-standing Match Group.

Grindr versus peers (SeekingAlpha.com)

If we look at the company's valuation relative to its peers, it does not appear to be attractive. Its price to sales ratio TTM of 6.74 is much higher than Bumble and Match Group, and the company is far from profitable.

Relative peer valuation (SeekingAlpha.com)

Risks

Investors should be aware that the company's losses have increased and that it is dealing with costly warrants until 2027, which will inevitably impact the company's ability to generate profit. Furthermore, the company is in a competitive environment, and although it benefits from a front-runner position, the technology is relatively easy to replicate, and more and more competitors are entering the market. A large part of the company's success has been due to its brand. If the perception towards its brand were to change, this could negatively impact the company.

Final thoughts

After a rollercoaster start to its journey, including many initial investors getting burnt by its introduction into the public space through an overvalued SPAC deal along with a limited number of public shares to trade, the company appears to be indicating top-line solid growth momentum and increasing adjusted EBITDA margins. Furthermore, the management team is focused on increasing monetisation opportunities on the platform. While Grindr forecasts continued double-digit top-line growth and bettering its adjusted EBITDA margins in FY2024, I maintain a wait and see hold rating due to deepening losses and a desire to see better momentum from the increased monetisation efforts.