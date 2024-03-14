CD Projekt: What The Next Cycle Entails For This Great Company

onurdongel

Introduction and thesis

CD Projekt (OTCPK:OTGLY) (Referred to as CDP throughout this paper) is a renowned Polish video game development company known for its critically acclaimed titles, including The Witcher series and Cyberpunk 2077. The company is based in Warsaw, Poland, and has established a global reputation for producing high-quality and immersive RPG games. The Witcher series has sold over 75m copies and the Cyberpunk 2077 game has sold over 20m copies.

In addition to this, the company owns GOG.COM, a digital distributor of games with over 7000 titles. The digital distributor industry is dominated by "Steam", with GOG as one of its closer competitors.

Prior thesis

We last covered CDP in Sep23, rating the stock a hold.

We are highly impressed by CDP, the company has consistently created popular games, grown its franchises, and developed a cult following. This has translated to CDP’s financial performance, with impressive growth and margins.

Whilst we see limited risk to derailing its current trajectory, the stock appeared far too expensive given it has returned to a “development” phase, with its next AAA title years away.

Current thesis

We remain bullish on the long-term success of CDP. The release of Phantom Liberty was a resounding success and completes the transformation of Cyberpunk from a hyped failure to the next great global IP. We believe Management is taking all the correct steps and its financials are developing well.

This said, the company now begins the process of creating one of the most hyped games in the next decade, the next Witcher game. We have no doubts a fantastic game will be released, which will break many of the records below it and contribute to >300% YoY growth, but it is many years away yet. During this time, we expect CDP’s revenue to ladder down negatively.

Our biggest issue with CDP previously was its valuation, but following a ~18% decline and an improved outlook due to the success of Phantom Liberty, we believe the stock is now more attractively priced, but only for a long-term investor. Given the execution risk, we believe a hold rating remains appropriate until such time as catalysts are present.

Share price

Data by YCharts

Since we last covered CDP, its share price has declined ~18% while the S&P has continued to soar, reflecting softening sentiment and limited catalysts for upside.

Financial performance

Capital IQ

Presented above are CDP's financial results.

CDP’s revenue has grown at a CAGR of +23% during the last decade, albeit with considerable volatility (linearity to time of 0.4). This is a reflection of its current scale and capabilities, with new titles released with several years between, contributing to lumpy demand. As an example, revenue grew +730% in FY15, followed by 3 successive years of ~(25)%, and then +44% and +310% in FY19 and FY20 (LTM23 revenue is currently 51% below FY20). For this reason, CDP cannot be analyzed at a point in time but rather in conjunction with its next game cycle.

CDP’s last flagship game release was in FY20, with Cyberpunk 2077. Since then, the company has released two small IP follow-ups in 2022 and a major expansion pack to Cyberpunk in 2023 (Phantom Liberty in Sep23).

Phantom Liberty was released to much acclaim, with 92% of reviews being positive and several award wins. By the end of Q3’23, the expansion had already sold 4.3m, with a long runway in our view given Cyberpunk 2077 had sold over 25m copies. This has been the primary driver of revenue growth in Q3 (+80%), with related interest contributing to an uptick in sales across the board. CDP’s ownership of GOG has also benefited, with growth of +90% YoY, which we attribute to sales of Phantom Liberty and Cyberpunk. It is important to acknowledge that despite the natural weighting toward day 1 sales, CDP will experience a long tail from the sale of the game and expansion, given the standalone and timeless nature of the game. This is not a Call of Duty game that will be redundant in 1 year, consumers globally are still discovering The Witcher and Cyberpunk, as evidenced by its underlying level of revenue outside of releases.

This release has contributed to a spike in profitability, with EBITDA-M increasing to 43% in Q3’23. This is a reflection of the low marginal cost to deliver a sale, allowing for considerable operating leverage. This said, it is worth highlighting that CDP has shown an ability to operate at an EBITDA-M of ~35-45% without a game release, allowing it to comfortably fund the development of games without cash flow concerns.

Following the release of Phantom Liberty, the majority of CDP’s focus will now transition to the new Witcher franchise. Whilst CDP has been tight-lipped on the game’s release and development, we can estimate based on the time committed to development that it will be released in 2026 at the earliest, although with the issues Cyberpunk faced initially, we are conservatively targeting 2027.

CDP

Following the release of The Witcher 4, CDP has ambitious expansion plans, which are being developed in conjunction with it. The company’s current pipeline appears highly lucrative. The company is expected to release a remake of the original Witcher game (which has shown to be highly successful, see Dead Space and Resident Evil 4 in recent years as an example), as well as a sequel to Cyberpunk (potentially a live-action TV show beforehand) and The Witcher 4, alongside a new original IP release and another game in The Witcher’s universe.

We believe this is the primary reason for CDP’s heightened valuation, despite the several-year wait for anything to materialize. Investors are banking on CDP developing successful games back-to-back, at a scale that will truly propel the company forward. Given its track record of success, even when considering how it changed the perception of Cyberpunk to success from its initial embarrassing failure, it appears difficult to bet against Management.

Looking ahead in the near-term, we expect Q4’23 to be another blowout quarter, further driven by the release of Phantom Liberty. It is important to identify, as the table above shows, the comparable quarter is far higher for Q4 than Q3, and so our growth rate estimate is lower. We believe ~28-32% YoY is deliverable, which would bring Q4’24 on an absolute basis slightly lower than Q3’24.

Growth will then begin to taper off in FY25-26, as no flagship releases are present but occasional “tier 2” releases are made, such as add-on content, to maintain consumer visibility. In an ideal world, we would see the live-action Cyberpunk 2077 TV show begin to gain traction and potentially see the light of day in 2026/2027, in preparation for a sequel to the game in 2028/2029.

During this period, we expect EBITDA-M to fall into the 40-50% region during non-release years (25-26), before increasing to 60%+ in 2027-2030 as CDP delivers its pipeline in broadly consecutive years (realistically, games will be at least 2 years apart but benefit from a long tail in sales that will keep margins high).

Analysts take a slightly different view, albeit from a high-level basis are in agreement. They are expecting margins to land in the top-end of our forecasts and a flagship release in FY28 also.

Capital IQ

Industry analysis

Seeking Alpha

Presented above is a comparison of CDP's growth and profitability to the average of its industry, as defined by Seeking Alpha (9 companies).

CDP continues to outperform its peers, despite a flagship game release in the LTM period. Whilst the company will likely always trail in a 5Y growth period, we believe the company should be able to outperform in a shorter 3Y period based on its current development lifecycle.

During the down years, however, it is worth highlighting that CDP can still maintain above-average margins, allowing for outsized returns over a 10-year period. We see limited scope for this advantage to erode. The key for CDP is scaling without conceding quality.

Valuation

Capital IQ

CDP is currently trading at 23x LTM EBITDA and 23x NTM EBITDA. This is a discount to its historical average.

As we touched on previously, to realistically value CDP, investors cannot look at a point in time. To buy CDP on its NTM valuation is to say it will either never release a flagship game again or will be able to maintain Phantom Liberty levels of revenue going forward, both of which are false. Both situations currently undercook a standard 5-10 year period for CDP, albeit is not a million miles away.

For this reason, we have conducted a DCF valuation for the coming 9 years, to factor in everything we know about the company’s pipeline. Before this, however, we will quickly touch on its current valuation, which could be used as a (lazy) proxy for its long-term average earning potential (lumpy revenue generation could align to ~$2b in revenue + growth based on NTM forecasts). At a ~33% premium to its peers on a LTM EBITDA basis and ~37% on a NTM P/E basis, we believe the stock is within range of its fair value, which we would suggest is between 32-42% premium-wise.

For our DCF calculation, we have made the following assumptions:

Full-year revenue growth of +25% for FY23, followed by successive years of ~15-25% declines in revenue. We expect growth in FY26F to be higher than analyst estimates, with a larger drawdown in FY28F (~15%). Finally, we conservatively assume the Cyberpunk follow-up will arrive in FY29F.

We expect margins to broadly mirror historical levels, with GM% and EBITDA-M falling to <70% and <40% during years without a flagship release and ~75% and ~40-50% during releases and its increased scale in later years.

Working capital movements have historically been small relative to revenue, aside from launch periods that experience an understandable spike. We have aligned the forward period to historical levels.

Based on these three components, we derive a FCF margin which is slightly higher over our forecast period compared to historical levels, reflecting the larger pipeline.

A discount rate of 12.9%, which is a calculation of CDP's WACC. We have assumed a RFR of 5.5% and a RP of 5.5%.

An exit multiple of 17.5x, which represents a premium to its peer group average due to sustained higher margins but a discount to existing levels, as CDP moves toward maturity.

Capital IQ, CDP, and Authors calculations

Based on this, we calculate an implied upside of +22%, with the following sensitivity.

Capital IQ, CDP, and Authors calculations

Whilst this return appears attractive at an IRR >15%, we believe when contextualized, this hints at a hold rating. CDP is lacking any catalyst for the coming 2 years, albeit with the second half of this period likely to involve hype building around its new releases. Secondly, given the time period at hand, there is significant execution risk that cannot be adequately quantified by increasing the discount rate, namely the ability to deliver a quality game and meet deadlines. Finally, again due to timing, we are unclear as to what CDP will do during the intervening years, as we suspect some commercial activity will be made.

For this reason, we suspect investors are unlikely to lose out by waiting 12-18 months and monitoring CDP’s progress, as markets will inherently be hesitant due to the pressure to deliver a quality game. This is not a stock that will jump 50% when the release date of its new flagship game is announced.

Management

Insiders continue to hold a substantial amount of the company’s shares (>20%) while successfully operating the business. We believe incentives are well aligned and CDP’s “family feel” is a major reason for its continued success.

Key risks with our thesis

The risks to our current thesis are:

FX - CDP is a Polish business with income generated globally, creating FX risk for investors and the business.

Execution risk - As discussed, this is a business with considerable execution risk.

Final thoughts

CDP is a fantastic business. The company’s impressive financial results are a reflection of its team’s passion, creativity, and capabilities. While this does create risk, the company has protected its long-term trajectory through the development of two market-leading IPs, with a third on the way.

The company’s output is inherently restricted by its capabilities, which currently means a flagship release every few years. We are currently close to the start of a current cycle, with our estimates putting its new release in FY26. While there is upside present based on a 10Y hold period, we cannot suggest a buy until we have further visibility.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.