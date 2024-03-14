Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
FOMC Preview: Fed Remains Inclined To Cut

Mar. 14, 2024
Summary

  • While there is little prospect of an imminent policy change, the Federal Reserve thinks it will likely be appropriate to cut rates and move its stance towards a more neutral footing later this year, assuming the data cooperates.
  • Monetary policy is in restrictive territory, and we see scope for the Fed to cut rates by 125bp this year, starting in June.
  • We are also seeing evidence that the jobs market is cooling even if it is yet to show up in payrolls numbers.

By James Knightley, Francesco Pesole, & Padhraic Garvey, CFA

Rates held, but a bias to easing set to remain

US growth, jobs, and inflation data remain too hot for the Federal Reserve to contemplate imminent interest rate cuts with some

