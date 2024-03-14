8% Yield BCE Canada And 10% Vodafone UK: Which To Own Analysis

NicoElNino/iStock via Getty Images

Both BCE Inc. (BCE, BCE:CA) and Vodafone (VOD) telecommunication companies are struggling, this article is to show how they compare and that they might soon have the same 8% yield. I give a Rose recommendation for owning them and what action I might take.

I wrote how BCE was struggling in this article of May 2023 here and now I can say I was very right about its price decline and would wait to buy it under $40. I was, however, incorrect about it cutting the dividend as it actually raised it by ~3%. The price is now $36, and I am ready to reconsider it again. I also want to offer another review on a stock I do own, Vodafone, which is struggling itself and has a high yield of 11% at a price this morning of $8.73.

1- BCE Inc.

BCE was founded in 1880, is headquartered in Verdun, Canada and operates Bell wireless, wireline and media segments with an S&P credit rating of BBB-. It has or recently combined its Bell Wireless and Bell Wireline operating segments to form Bell CTS/ Communication and Technology Services. Going forward, it will report those segment results under Bell CTS and Bell Media. On Feb 9, 2024, it announced plans to lay off 4,800 employees or ~9% of its workforce, all the while raising the dividend 3.1% and considering share buybacks. It could be said that raising the dividend and considering buybacks are indeed shareholder friendly. Laying off employees leaves them understandably angry and even shareholders have seen its price decline unhappily too!

Earnings/Cash Flow

Value Line, CFRA and Morningstar analyst information were the sources used for the majority of the statistics provided and are consolidated for my purposes.

EBITDA or earnings before interest taxes depreciation amortization rose strongly by 5.3% y/y as reported 4Q 2023. Earnings were up 9% but higher interest, depreciation and amortization lowered the final total to the 5.3%. Management predicts profits most likely will decline in 2024 down to again low single digits. Secondary to the lesser gains, they cut the workforce and slowed its fiber network expansion to provide about $500 million in savings. It has also reached deals to sell 45 of its 103 radio stations, will close 100+ electronics stores and rebrand the others under the Best Buy Express name. The cuts are attributed to a challenging operating environment due to higher interest rates, inflation persistence and a decline in its legacy businesses such as voice, data and satellite TV services.

The FCF/ free cash flow had been at 75% and now has risen to 100% and should remain there in 2024. Management normally targets 65-75%, so it will be difficult for the dividend to continually rise at the expected 3%. It would be a good time for share repurchasing at the current low share price and doing so would be wise over raising the dividend.

Good news is that the pension fund was 100% funded at the end of 2023.

2024 Outlook

The cuts bringing savings should help with cash flows, but challenging competition, regulatory changes and government interference do not help with expanding revenues nor raising the dividend for just too much longer.

Seeking Alpha offers quant ratings, shown below.

BCE Quant rankings (Seeking Alpha March 13, 2024.)

This to me looks to rank it in the middle or a bit higher than most of its peers, a Goldilocks view.

FASTgraph

The following colors/lines on the "FG" chart shown below represent:

Black line = price.

White line = dividend.

Orange line = Graham average of usually 15 P/E "price/earnings" for most stocks.

Blue line = Normal long-term P/E.

Dashed or dotted lines = estimates only.

Green Area = represents earnings.

The FG below is for 4 past years starting early 2020 and offers 2 future estimates to end 2024 and into 2025. Any dashed or dotted lines are estimates.

BCE technical and price chart 6-years (FASTgraphs March 12, 2024.)

At the top of the chart, statistics by year are noted for high and low prices. At the bottom of the chart, earnings and dividends are noted. Also, at the bottom a % is shown representing earnings change from year to year. The E after any number represents an estimate.

The white line or dividend line definitely is running above earnings starting near the end of 2020 and continues to be that way and even estimated to continue. Below is the performance over the last 5 years for the dividend in US$ and the free cash flow to equity Payout % in the last column. It indeed shows its over 100% for the last 3 years and rising. The chart shows 2024 is estimated to continue the over payout.

BCE 5-year performance of FCF and dividend (FASTgraphs March 12, 2024)

Price

The FASTgraph shown above also shows the price is at a P/E of 15.46x and the blue normal P/E is 17.75x which means it is now undervalued.

The following are price targets from a few analysts:

- Value Line = $45 midpoint price out 18 months with a range of $33 - $57.

- Morningstar = $45 fair value and a cheap 5* buy price of $36.

- NASDAQ = median price of $40.45 and a buy.

- CFRA (TDAm) = ~$37.70/ CDN $50 and says to hold.

Below is the ratings price summary listed by Seeking Alpha. Note the '?' in the chart is clickbait to learn how the quant ratings operation works. I needed to include it for the screen shot and means nothing for this article.

BCE ratings suggestions. (Seeking Alpha March 12, 2024.)

Dividend

5-year dividend growth using $US is 4.5%, the raise usually comes with the April payment. The raise of 3.1% has been announced to be 74c US$ depending on the foreign currency exchange rate, making the yearly US$2.96. At the current price of $36.42 it will have a forward yield of ~8.1%.

The dividend rating is of C+ for safety, which is very Goldilocks too, but encouraging.

BCE dividend ratings (Seeking Alpha March 13, 2024)

I will not disagree that the dividend is most likely safe, but it definitely deserves a huge yellow caution light for what might be a smaller raise and become ~ 2% or so. With personally owning Verizon (VZ) they have a record of 2% raises and thus, BCE doing so would fit with it. ATT (T) has a current frozen dividend, but in the past, it usually would raise it only by 2% as well.

Rose Recommendation: The yield of 8.1% can hardly be ignored much longer for any income investor. March 14th is the ex-date for the next dividend if you want it. I do not see a hurry and the price could go lower. I do have it on my buy list and might do so in the future.

Vodafone PLC

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Newbury, UK and has an S&P credit rating of BBB. It currently operates globally in 20 countries and is the leading provider of international wireless telecom services with assets in W. Europe, UK and some emerging markets like India, Africa and Turkey. Italy and Spain offer extreme uncertainty, and it is looking to sell the Italian operations to Swisscom Fastweb for 8B Euros after just rejecting a bid from France’s Iliad. The Spain broadband assets look to be sold sometime early in 1H24. It is also working to streamline the UK business with CK Hutchison Group while maintaining 51% of the assets, but the total earnings outlook is weak. It is the 2nd major player for mobile in the UK by market share and is close to BT Group, its biggest competitor. It increased its fixed line cable in Germany with purchasing Liberty Global, which is a very strong asset as regulations are also quite good. It also has joint ventures for cell towers in Italy with Inwit and Vantage Towers and UK Cornerstone & VodafoneZiggo. It might be looking to divest itself from some of the tower assets as well.

Earnings/Cash Flow

Revenues were up 2.8% primarily from Germany, Spain, Italy, UK with Turkey excluded in that secondary to hyperinflation woes and reporting properly. The revenues were extremely strong from Germany and Central Europe which provide about 50% of the revenue with 20% coming from Africa and The Middle East. South Africa, Egypt and Turkey are doing well with mobile revenue. It is undergoing a cost saving initiative called “Fit 4 Growth” which should increase FCF by selling its Italian operations along with other mergers and sales mentioned. Spain is especially uncompetitive for it against Telefonica, which has major strength there. Strengthening presence was done in Germany and must be continued along with divesting lesser non-core assets in the other countries mentioned. Management indicates that is the plan and should strengthen the share price. Again, Germany provides most of its cash flow stability and the ownership of a cable network is another strong plus. Across the rest of Europe, it seems to have a competitive advantage in Portugal, Greece, Ireland, Czech Republic, Hungary and Romania. It has operated in these countries for a long time and has established quality mobile and cable networks to give them an edge.

EBITDA for 2024 is projected to be 13.3 B Euros with FCF of 3.3B Euros down from 4.2B in 2023. Debt/leverage is 2.5-3x EBITDA, which is within management targets with Germany providing the highest margins and being the most stable. The largest uncertainty for success is from Italy and Spain, so it is imperative they divest themselves of those assets, and the sooner the better. Some of the African and Middle East countries are experiencing unrest and that is a risk always for revenue.

2024 Outlook

The outlook should improve with decreased regulatory threats and hopefully better exchange rate fluctuations. Exiting Italy and Spain are a must for it to decrease and simplify its corporate structure. It will continue to operate in the UK, Africa and the Middle East with a fixed network as it provides the strongest revenues.

Quant rankings from SA are as follows:

VOD Quant rankings March 2024 (Seeking Alpha)

FASTgraph

The following colors/lines on the "FG" chart shown below represent:

Black line = price.

White line = dividend.

Orange line = Graham average of usually 15 P/E "price/earnings" for most stocks.

Blue line = Normal P/E.

Dashed or dotted lines are estimates only.

Green Area represents earnings.

The FG below is for 4 past years starting March 2021 and offers 2 future estimates to end 2025 and into 2026. Any dashed or dotted lines are estimates.

VOD Technical and price chart 6 years (FASTgraphs March 12, 2024)

This is a very sad and disappointing chart for price, earnings and the dividend.

Price has slowly and routinely moved lower, but lately is showing some stability sideways.

Earnings were down 41% y/y from March 2023 of $1.24 through 2024 at 74c. It is starting to turn upwards once again moving forward through 2025 to 86c or a 16% rise and even a bit more for 2026 by 19% to $1.02.

P/E is 11.83x with the blue normal being 16.11x. This would normally indicate undervaluation.

The following are price targets from a few analysts:

- Value Line = $10 midpoint price out 18 months with a range of $7 - $12.

- NASDAQ = Hold, no price available

- Yahoo = $13.71 out 1 year.

- CFRA (TDAm) = $7.50 out 1 year.

Below is the ratings price summary from Seeking Alpha.

VOD Ratings summary (Seeking Alpha March 2024)

The Rose recommendation appears after the dividend section.

Dividend

The estimated future 2024 dividend per the FASTgraph is shown to be cut to 76c from the current 97c. No surprise.

The major analysts also indicated they thought it to be difficult to maintain at the current level. SA also rates its safety with an “F”.

Dividend ratings March 2024 VOD (Seeking Alpha March 13, 2024)

It is also important to note this company pays in the foreign European fashion of 2x per year.

The ex-dates are in June for August payment and November for payment in February the following year. The payment just received February 2nd, 2024 had an ex-date of November 22, 2023, was 48.9c. This payment method is annoying and hard to enjoy but must be endured to own it.

The yearly past payment was ~97c and at the price of $9.07 has a 10.7% yield which should not continue. The dividend most likely will be cut to the “FG” estimate of 76c. The yield at that estimate would still be quite good at ~8.4% if the price stays near $9 and higher if the price goes lower. That yield is actually a bit higher than the BCE yield of 8.1%. In comparison, ATT has a current yield of 6.4% and Verizon is 6.6% which also makes both BCE and VOD attractive to own.

Rose recommendation:

I understand the buy on it from some analysts, and it is indeed hard to ignore. If the dividend cut and the strange 2x per year payments don’t bother you, it should be considered for speculative income, but not exactly reliable or quality either. I own it already and most likely will keep it and not add more.

Summary/ Conclusion

Telecoms are sometimes considered to be in the defensive, sensitive sector of communications. They are all facing increased competition, price sensitive customers and, in many cases, unfavorable regulatory changes.

Both companies reviewed have investment grade S&P credit ratings.

BCE has a record of continuing raises, with VOD being, to be honest, spastic and even cutting it.

Vodafone is global and working towards consolidation, which might just be working well for it into making better estimated future earnings.

I expect a dividend cut from VOD, which I own, and look for BCE to tempt me with a lower price of maybe under $35 to just buy it in the near future.