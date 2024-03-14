Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
KSA Benefits From Steps Towards Growing The Non-Oil Economy

Mar. 14, 2024 5:57 PM ETiShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA)
Valkyrie Trading Society
Summary

  • The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF is an ETF that tracks the performance of the Saudi Arabian stock market.
  • The ETF is heavily swayed by the financial exposures, which are benefiting structurally from the Vision 2030 plan underway in Saudi Arabia.
  • Importantly, income is stalling as cost of funds rise, and there are already quite a lot of expectations of a Fed rate cut priced into these exposures.
  • It's an interesting ETF that follows a strategic and well-placed market, and there is a growing duration gap benefit, but it seems priced in and therefore not that interesting.
  • Expense ratios are high as well on the ETF since it's quite exotic.
flag of Saudi Arabia against the background of tall building,

Diy13/iStock via Getty Images

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) is an ETF that follows the Saudi Arabian IMI index, its listed market with an overwhelming exposure to financials and then, of course, a little to oil exposures

