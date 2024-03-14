pcess609

Overview

abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) provides a high distribution while giving exposure to top-tier healthcare holdings. The current dividend yield is over 10.7% and pays on a monthly basis. THW is managed by DM Thematic Equity Team and operates as a closed-end fund that focuses on both public equity and fixed income markets worldwide. I like that THW has global exposure as opposed to the sister fund abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (THQ) which I will briefly compare against later in this analysis.

Data by YCharts

The fund's primary focus lies within the healthcare sector while the fixed income component consists of corporate debt securities. The fund's stated objective is to achieve both current income and long-term capital appreciation. As we can see, the fund achieved a positive total return since inception due to the high distributions. However, the price is down nearly 35% over the same period. We will dig into the data to determine whether this price fall opens an opportunity to add shares.

Holdings & Strategy

THW's top three holdings are Eli Lilly and Company (LLY), UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH), and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). LLY's price has appreciated by 30% YTD while UNH is down nearly 8%. JNJ has stayed relatively flat with a modest price growth of 2.7% YTD. The top ten holdings make up approximately 36% of the total holdings.

THW Portfolio Disclosure

We can see that by sector, pharmaceuticals make up the largest portfolio of their weighting at 39.1%. This is followed by biotech making up 15.5% and healthcare equipment at 15.4%. THW has global exposure which is why I ultimately choose to hold this fund for the long term. I like the diversity of sector and region exposure. Approximately 56.3% of the exposure is within the United States. Another 20.4% originates from US-based companies that have substantial external revenue from outside the US. The remaining allocation by region is as follows:

Switzerland: 5.3%.

United Kingdom: 5.2%.

Denmark: 4.1%.

France: 2.3%.

Ireland: 1.6%.

Japan: 1.4%.

Germany: 1.1%.

THW has a primary focus on equities, making up about 80% of their asset class allocation. The remaining bulk is split between fixed income (15%) and REITs (5%). The fund has total expenses amounting to 2.99% of the net total of assets. The fund is able to pay a higher distribution because the income is sourced from equity dividends, fixed income coupons, REIT distributions, and covered call writing premiums.

The total expenses related to THW are broken down as follows:

Management Fee: 1.25%.

Other Expenses: 0.29%.

Leverage costs: 1.45%.

Fee Waiver: -0.03%.

Total: 2.96%.

The Risk & Dividend

There will always be a risk of underperformance with THW. As you can see, THW has underperformed most of the top holdings within their own portfolio over the last 5-year period. The unfortunate part is that no matter how well the healthcare sector does, THW will likely continue to underperform.

Data by YCharts

This is due to the option writing strategy that is employed. In order to generate the extra income needed to cover the distribution, THW can sell or write calls against a sizeable portion of their equity positions. The amount can change, but usually, this represents less than 20% of total assets. The use of covered calls helps create this higher level of income but this results in a capped upside during a bull market. We can see how LLY has returned over 500% over the last 5 years but THW failed to even slightly replicate the same return, despite LLY being one of the fund's top holdings.

In addition, the fund may use leverage to help amplify the income it receives. As a result, THW pays its distribution on a monthly basis. This is extremely beneficial for those already in retirement or for investors that are trying to build a growing income stream. As of the latest declared monthly dividend of $0.1167/share, the current dividend yield is about 10.7%. Unfortunately, the dividend hasn't been raised since 2016.

As of the last annual report issued back in September 2023, the dividend is mostly covered by capital gains captured within the portfolio. The fund's monthly distributions totaled $1.40/share over the year and this was covered by $0.82/share worth of net realized long-term capital gains while the remaining $0.58/share was classified as return of capital.

THW Annual Report

While it's understandable that capital gains weren't able to fully cover the distribution due to the bearish nature of the sector right now, it does create some concern. Return on capital is a negative thing in this scenario due to the resulting decrease in THW's total assets. We can actually see how the NAV (net asset value) trended downward since the high of 2021. Looking at the results above, we can see how the return on capital actually makes up the largest portion of the fund's distribution since 2019.

CEF Connect

The kicker here is that when option writing strategies are deployed, the income that's generated can be classified as ROC (return of capital) for tax purposes. When a fund like THW sells options, they receive premiums which go toward the distribution. The gains literally come from our "capital at risk". However, return on capital can also mean that we receive a portion of our original investment back.

After reading through their annual report several times, there seems to be a lack of transparency around what exactly makes up the large percentage of ROC and which classification is being used here. Therefore, it makes it really difficult to know whether the distribution can be sustained or not. However, referencing the declining NAV once again, I can only assume it's the bad kind of ROC.

Valuation

CEF Data

The price has historically traded at an average premium to NAV of 6.60% over the last 3-year period. The current premium sits at 4.17% which means that you may have a slight advantage in initiating a position here. For reference, over the same 3-year period, we saw the premium to NAV get as high as a whopping 51.28%. The price did, however, dip to a slight discount of 9.56% back in November 2023 which would have been the best time to buy.

I believe that we do have some upside potential though considering the following catalysts. First, humans are living longer on average due to medical improvements, better dietary knowledge, and positive changes in lifestyle. As a result, we are likely to see an increase in medical spending later in people's lives.

Secondly, a study conducted by PwC found that medical costs were projected to rise 7%. As medical costs and care continue to rise, so does the average dollar price change for prescriptions in the US. We can see how the increase in prescription drugs has nearly doubled within an almost ten-year span since 2016. So although the price performance has been poor so far, I think there is a possibility to finally see some upside over the next decade.

PwC Research

Peer Comparison

I previously mentioned THW's peer fund, abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (THQ). THQ has the same starting yield and a slightly different asset allocation. THQ's dividend yield is now 10.7% after a recent large 60% dividend raise. This huge raise comes after THQ paid the same dividend of $0.1125/share on a monthly basis since 2016. Even though the distribution transparency is a bit difficult to understand for THW, I do hope we see a raise that can be sustainable soon. We can see that THQ actually outperforms THW in total return as well.

Data by YCharts

THQ's holding diversity is similar in nature except they do not have any international exposure the way that THW does. The two funds share the same top holdings of Eli Lilly and Company (LLY), UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH), and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). Once again, I decided to primarily opt for a larger position size in THW due to the international exposure but now with the huge dividend raise of THQ, it does make me reconsider. I plan to continue holding THW to see how the healthcare sector plays out and if THW is able to catch some momentum with a price recovery.

A plus that THQ has is that, unlike THW, we can see that the distribution includes no return of capital which makes it much easier to understand. In addition, it seems that THQ has been able to more comfortably cover the distribution since the fund was able to achieve a much higher level of capital gains.

page 24 (THQ Annual Report)

However, when we reference sources like CEF Connect, we can see that the distribution does, in fact, include ROC. Once again, I believe this has to do with the option writing and is merely a tax classification for the distribution. However, the lack of transparency in reporting makes it difficult to know for sure. Either way, THQ has maintained the monthly distribution since 2016, and judging from the 60% raise, my assumption is that it can be covered. It's still too soon to see how this will affect NAV growth, but it's something I plan to keep an eye on and revisit.

CEF Data

At one point in time, my consensus would have been to hold THW for the international exposure combined with the high distribution and to hold THQ if you didn't require the higher distribution right now and would rather opt for increased upside potential. However, after the recent 60% distribution raise of THQ the dividend yields are almost on par with each other.

While I think it's still too early to see what kind of effect this will have, I plan on revisiting at a future date to reevaluate. If THQ is still able to provide a higher total return and growing NAV, THQ may be the better bet here. Once again though, it's still too early to see how it will play out.

Lastly, THQ actually trades at a current discount to NAV of -9.8% in comparison to the average discount of -7.7% over a 3-year period. Therefore, I believe that both funds have an attractive entry point at the moment, and I also believe they will benefit from some price appreciation as the healthcare sector turns around.

Takeaway

THW is a closed-end fund that offers instant exposure to the healthcare sector on a global scale while also maintaining a monthly distribution. The current dividend yield is 10.7% and the monthly dividend has never been cut while paying consistently since 2016. THW employs an option writing strategy to help maintain the high yield, but a lot of the distribution comes from ROC (return of capital) which may not inherently be a bad thing but the lack of transparency on reporting makes it hard to differentiate for sure.

I think we will eventually see a recovery within the healthcare sector as a whole with catalysts such as an average older population and increased medical spending. In the meantime, I plan to continue holding my position and reinvesting the dividends while we wait for the sector recovery.

THQ offers a solid alternative to THW but lacks international exposure. The two funds share a lot of the same top holdings but THQ has slightly outperformed. THQ also raised the dividend by a massive 60% increase, so now both funds have a yield of 10.7%. THQ has maintained a better price history and total return, but I believe that both funds can continue to offer a source of consistent dividend income for those who depend on it.