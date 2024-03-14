christiannafzger

Earnings of First National Bank Alaska (OTCQX:FBAK) will likely remain flattish this year. Below-average loan growth will likely offer some support to the bottom line. On the other hand, interest rate cuts and subsequent margin compression will likely restrict earnings growth. Overall, I’m expecting the company to report earnings of $18.88 per share for 2024, almost unchanged from last year’s earnings. Compared to my last report on the company, I haven’t changed my earnings estimate much as my outlook is more or less the same. The year-end target price suggests a double-digit upside from the current market price. Moreover, the stock is offering an attractive dividend yield of over 6%, excluding the special dividend. Considering the total expected return, I’m maintaining a buy rating on First National Bank Alaska.

Expecting Loan Growth to Remain Below the Historical Average

First National Bank Alaska’s loan portfolio declined by 1.9% in the last quarter of 2023, which led to a disappointing growth of 2.1% for the full year. Last year’s growth is below the compounded annual growth rates of 3.1% for the last five years and 4.9% for the last eight years.

I think loan growth will most probably remain below the historical average this year because of a tough operating environment. The Alaskan economy is heavily dependent on the crude oil price, which has dipped in recent months.

Data by YCharts

Moreover, the crude oil price’s forward curve continues to remain in backwardation, which is bad news for credit demand in not just the energy segment but in other segments as well because of the reliance of the Alaskan economy on crude oil.

CME Group

Further, Alaska’s economy has gotten worse in recent months, as depicted by the coincident economic Index.

Data by YCharts

The state’s unemployment rate has also worsened of late, which bodes ill for loan growth.

Data by YCharts

Considering these factors, I’m expecting the loan portfolio to grow by 2.0% in 2024. Further, I'm expecting most other balance sheet items to grow in line with loans. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.

Financial Position FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24E Net Loans 1,992 2,190 2,104 2,208 2,256 2,301 Growth of Net Loans 2.9% 9.9% (3.9)% 4.9% 2.1% 2.0% Other Earning Assets 1,589 2,391 3,356 2,886 3,291 3,357 Deposits 2,388 3,113 4,217 4,225 3,780 3,856 Total Liabilities 3,261 4,109 5,027 4,930 5,266 5,371 Common equity 548 587 555 408 465 474 Book Value Per Share ($) 172.8 185.2 175.1 128.7 146.8 149.7 Tangible BVPS ($) 172.8 185.2 174.1 127.8 146.1 149.0 Source: FDIC Call Reports, Annual Financial Reports, Author's Estimates (In USD million unless otherwise specified) Click to enlarge

Margin to Reverse Trend Due to Sticky Deposit Costs

First National Bank Alaska’s net interest margin grew by 16 basis points by the end of 2023 from the end of 2022. Although the proportion of non-interest-bearing deposits in total deposits fell during the year, the proportion was still quite high by the end of 2023 at around 51%. As a result, the deposit cost remained quite sticky last year while the average yield on loans rose due to the rising interest rate environment.

I’m expecting the Fed funds rate to dip by 50-75 basis points this year. In a falling-rate environment, sticky deposit costs will likely be detrimental to the margin because they won’t fall as fast as loan yields. As a result, it’s likely that, unlike last year, the margin will dip in 2024.

Overall, I’m expecting the net interest margin to dip by around twenty basis points by the end of 2024 from the end of 2023.

Flattish Earnings Likely

Earnings of First National Bank Alaska will likely change very little this year. The anticipated loan growth will most probably counter the effect of moderate margin contraction and normal growth of non-interest expenses. Overall, I’m expecting the company to report earnings of $18.88 per share for 2024, down by just 0.4% year-over-year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Income Statement FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24E Net interest income 137 145 146 145 154 159 Provision for loan losses 0 2 2 (1) (1) 0 Non-interest income 23 26 27 24 25 26 Non-interest expense 86 91 92 93 98 104 Net income - Common Sh. 56 58 58 58 60 60 EPS - Diluted ($) 17.56 18.17 18.45 18.39 18.95 18.88 Source: FDIC Call Reports, Annual Financial Reports, Author's Estimates (In USD million unless otherwise specified) Click to enlarge

Compared to my last report on the company, I haven’t changed my earnings estimate much because the outlook for this year hasn’t changed much over the last three months.

Location, Unrealized Losses Pose Risks

Due to the geographical concentration of its operations, the volatility of oil and gas prices is a major risk source for First National Bank Alaska. Additionally, the high level of unrealized mark-to-market losses on the Available-for-Sale securities portfolio poses risks to earnings, as the management could sell these securities and convert the unrealized losses into realized losses. As of the end of December 2023, these unrealized losses amounted to $98.4 million, which was around 21% of the total closing equity balance, according to details given in the earnings release.

FBAK Offering an Attractive Dividend Yield of Over 6%

First National Bank Alaska currently pays a quarterly dividend of $3.2 per share. It also pays an annual special dividend of $3.2 per share. Excluding the special dividend, the company’s current dividend level suggests an impressive dividend yield of 6.4%. Upon inclusion of the special dividend, the dividend yield jumps to a hefty 8.0%!

The dividend payout appears secure, as discussed below.

The total dividend and earnings estimates for 2024 imply a payout ratio of 84.7%, which is very close to the five-year average of 85.6%. Therefore, my earnings projections show that FBAK should face no problems in paying its common and special dividends this year. FBAK continues to be very well capitalized; therefore, the company will not face pressure from regulatory requirements to curtail its dividend. The company reported a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.85% for the end of December 2023 as opposed to the minimum regulatory requirement of 5.0%, according to the earnings release.

Maintaining a Buy Rating

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book (“P/TB”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value First National Bank Alaska. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.43x in the past, as shown below.

FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 Average T. Book Value per Share ($) 172.8 185.2 174.1 127.8 146.1 Average Market Price ($) 248.2 202.4 227.9 248.2 201.9 Historical P/TB 1.44x 1.09x 1.31x 1.94x 1.38x 1.43x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $149.0 gives a target price of $213.4 for the end of 2024. This price target implies a 7.1% upside from the March 13 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

P/TB Multiple 1.23x 1.33x 1.43x 1.53x 1.63x TBVPS - Dec 2024 ($) 149.0 149.0 149.0 149.0 149.0 Target Price ($) 183.6 198.5 213.4 228.3 243.2 Market Price ($) 199.2 199.2 199.2 199.2 199.2 Upside/(Downside) (7.8)% (0.4)% 7.1% 14.6% 22.1% Source: Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 12.36x in the past, as shown below.

FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 Average Earnings per Share ($) 17.6 18.2 18.5 18.4 19.0 Average Market Price ($) 248.2 202.4 227.9 248.2 201.9 Historical P/E 14.13x 11.14x 12.35x 13.50x 10.66x 12.36x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $18.9 gives a target price of $233.3 for the end of 2024. This price target implies a 17.1% upside from the March 13 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

P/E Multiple 10.36x 11.36x 12.36x 13.36x 14.36x EPS 2024 ($) 18.9 18.9 18.9 18.9 18.9 Target Price ($) 195.5 214.4 233.3 252.2 271.0 Market Price ($) 199.2 199.2 199.2 199.2 199.2 Upside/(Downside) (1.9)% 7.6% 17.1% 26.6% 36.0% Source: Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $223.3, which implies a 12.1% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 20.1%. Hence, I’m maintaining a buy rating on First National Bank Alaska.

