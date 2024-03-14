Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Phillips 66 (PSX) Presents at BofA Securities Refining Conference Transcript

Mar. 14, 2024 5:41 PM ETPhillips 66 (PSX) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.27K Followers

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) BofA Securities Refining Conference March 14, 2024 12:45 PM ET

Company Participants

Rich Harbison - EVP, Refining

Jeff Dietert - VP, IR

Conference Call Participants

Douglas Leggate - Bank of America

Douglas Leggate

Folks, we're going to try and get back on schedule. I'm sorry, we're running just a few minutes late. So say the best the last, I guess, right? [Indiscernible] No joking aside. Thanks very much indeed for being here guys. Jeff Dietert, Head of Investor Relations shouldn't be it's been just any of you. A worthy competitor some years ago, went to the dark side and has been a big supporter of our conference for all the years have been doing. So Jeff, thanks very much for being here.

Rich Harbison who, of course, runs the refining business. Probably the topic de jure as it relates to a lot of things that have happened in the last year or so, I guess, we don't want to mention the Elliott situation, but I think that was certainly a factor, but you guys got well in front of that with the targets that you laid out. So I want to get into some of those things. We'll give the audience a chance to ask some questions as well. But I wonder if I could just ask you guys. So maybe just ask you guys to give you a little bit of a state of the union, but I want to set up a little bit for you. And Jeff and I had a chance to sit down in Houston a couple of weeks ago. So it shouldn't surprise him at all.

But the theme of our conference this year is that two years ago, we published a report called the regional gold major refining, and it was anchored

Recommended For You

About PSX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PSX

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.