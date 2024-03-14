Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 14, 2024 6:22 PM ETEastman Kodak Company (KODK) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.27K Followers

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 14, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Anthony Redding - Chief Compliance Officer

James Continenza - Executive Chairman and CEO

David Bullwinkle - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Welcome to the Eastman Kodak Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are on a listen-only mode. Please be advised that today's call is being recorded.

I will now turn the call over to your host, Anthony Redding. Please go ahead.

Anthony Redding

Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. I'm Anthony Redding, Eastman Kodak Company's Chief Compliance Officer. Welcome to Kodak's fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings call.

At 4:15 p.m. this afternoon, Kodak filed its Annual Form 10-K and issued its release on financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. You may access the presentation and webcast for today's call on our Investor Center at investor.kodak.com.

During today's call, we'll be making certain forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are based upon Kodak's expectations and various assumptions. Future events or results may differ from those anticipated or those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, among others, the risks, uncertainties and other factors described in more detail in Kodak's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. There may be other factors that may cause Kodak's actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements attributable to Kodak or persons acting on its behalf only apply as of the date of this presentation and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included or referenced in this presentation. Kodak undertakes

Recommended For You

About KODK Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KODK

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.