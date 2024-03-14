Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Beyond The Magnificent Seven: Looking For Opportunities In Value Stocks

Mar. 14, 2024 7:46 PM ETDIA, CDL, DVY, IWD, VTV, PWV, IVE, SDY, PRF, PFM, FDL, FVD, DHS, DTD, DLN, RPV, VYM, FTA, PKW, MGV, IWX, HDV, VLU, QDF, CDC, QLC, DJD, KNG, IUS, RWL, FLV, IUSV, SPYV, ILCV, SCHV, VOOV, VONV, DGRO, SPLV, SPVM, SCHD, SDOG, SPHD, QDEF, FNDB, FNDX, VLUE, RDIV, NOBL, RDVY, WBIF, WBIG, ROUS, LRGF, OUSA, SPVU, SPYD, LVHD, ESGS, FDVV, FDRR, FVAL, NULV, COWZ, VSMV, EDOW, MAGA, EQRR, SPDV, CLRG, JVAL, DIVB, ULVM, VALQ, QDIV, AUSF, SURE, DURA, SSPY, REVS, RAFE, ABEQ, SIXA, SIXH, BUFF, CFCV, FBCV, TEQI, ALTL, LOPP, PVAL, FUNL, MBOX, KVLE, TRPL, QDPL, DIVZ, AIVL, WTV, IDU, XLU, VPU, PUI, JXI, FXU, PSCU, ECLN, FUTY, RNRG, UTES, JHMU, DBE, JJETF, USO, DBO, USL, BNO, OILK, USOI, OLOXF, UCO, ITB, XHB, NAIL, HOMZ, PKB, IYR, REZ, REM, RWR, VNQ, ICF, FRI, PSR, JRE, KBWY, SCHH, ROOF, MORT, REET, FREL, SRET, RSPR, XLRE, USRT, NURE, PPTY, SRVR, INDS, BBRE, NETL, RDOG, IVRA, REIT, FPRO, VPN, NVDA:CA, NVDA
TD Wealth profile picture
TD Wealth
4.46K Followers

Summary

  • Potential opportunities in value plays.
  • Has the magnificent seven run its course?
  • Why utilities may be poised for a comeback.

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons for financial banking increase interest rate, mortgage and property investment dividend value from business growth concept.

champpixs

The equity market’s rally has been fueled in large part by the so-called Magnificent Seven. David Sekera, Chief U.S. Market Strategist with Morningstar Research, explains why it may be time to look beyond big tech for potential opportunities in value stocks.

This article was written by

TD Wealth profile picture
TD Wealth
4.46K Followers
TD Wealth is an integral part of the TD Bank Group, which has approximately 24 million customers worldwide, 85,000 employees and CDN $1 trillion in assets on April 30, 2015. In Canada, TD Wealth services customers through: · TD Direct Investing which provides clients access to the information, tools and support that empower them to invest for themselves with confidence. · TD Wealth Private Client Group, which provides discretionary wealth management for high net worth clients and businesses. · TD Wealth Private Investment Advice provides full service brokerage for investors who want a high level of tailored advice and solutions. · TD Wealth Financial Planning develops and implements a financial plan for individual clients. At TD Wealth, whether you invest yourself or benefit from the knowledge provided by your advisor, you gain access to some of the industry's most highly regarded investment analysts, economists and market strategists.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DIA--
SPDR® Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust
CDL--
VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
DVY--
iShares Select Dividend ETF
IWD--
iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF
VTV--
Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.