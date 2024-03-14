Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Marchex, Inc. (MCHX) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 14, 2024 8:34 PM ETMarchex, Inc. (MCHX) Stock
Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 14, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Trevor Caldwell - SVP of Strategic Initiatives and IR

Edwin Miller - CEO

Holly Aglio - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Darren Aftahi - ROTH MKM

Mike Latimore - Northland Capital Markets

Operator

Good afternoon. Thank you for attending the Marchex Fourth Quarter 2023 Conference Call. My name is Victoria, and I'll be your moderator today. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to pass the conference over to your host, Trevor Caldwell, Senior Vice President, Strategic Initiatives, and Investor Relations with Marchex. Thank you. You may proceed, Trevor.

Trevor Caldwell

Thank you, Victoria. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Marchex' business update and fourth quarter 2023 conference call. Joining us today are Edwin Miller, our CEO; and Holly Aglio, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before we get started, I would like to take this opportunity to remind you that our remarks today will include forward-looking statements, including references to our financial and operational performance, and actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties that could cause these results to differ materially are set forth in today's earnings press release and in our most recent annual and quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that we make on this call are based on assumptions as of today, and we undertake no obligation to update these statements for subsequent events.

During this call, we will present both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures is included in today's earnings press release. The earnings press release is available on the Investor Relations section of our website.

And at this time, I'm going to turn the call over to Edwin.

Edwin Miller

Thank you, Trevor, and good afternoon, everyone, and thank

