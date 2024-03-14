Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Book A Trip To Undervaluation With Expedia Group

Mar. 14, 2024 9:55 PM ETExpedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) Stock
Joseph Parrish profile picture
Joseph Parrish
624 Followers

Summary

  • Expedia Group has undergone significant changes in the past decade, including a crisis during the COVID pandemic and a reshaping of the business under CEO Peter Kern.
  • Despite initial market pessimism, Expedia is considered an undervalued and excellent business, making it a good investment opportunity.
  • The company has improved its financial health, reducing long-term debt and increasing cash flows, and has implemented a new business model focused on online platforms and recurring customers.

The Way to the Plane

SolStock

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) has had an interesting journey over the past decade. Starting out with impressive growth, it soon found itself in crisis when the COVID pandemic hit. Peter Kern took the helm as CEO in 2020 and worked to

This article was written by

Joseph Parrish profile picture
Joseph Parrish
624 Followers
My name is Joe Parrish. I first entered investing in 2020 as an individual value investor, keen to understand the fundamentals of businesses and buy shares at attractive prices. From May 2022 to May 2023, I worked as an investment advisory representative at Fidelity Investments. I am now self-employed through other ventures.  Part of my technique is to write an article as though it is a letter to my future self. I look at it as a chance for my ideas and improve and grow as I follow each company. As such, I tend to start from a place of caution and may write sell pieces more often than buys until I feel I know the company well enough.  I never take a short position on a stock and consider trading on margin to be reckless. Like the many of you, I am looking for stocks to buy from an owner's mindset.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About EXPE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EXPE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EXPE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.