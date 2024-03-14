Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

LKQ: Reiterate Buy Rating On Positive Growth Outlook And Margin Expansion Potential

Mar. 14, 2024 10:17 PM ETLKQ Corporation (LKQ) StockCWH
Normad Capital profile picture
Normad Capital
875 Followers

Summary

  • LKQ Corporation's Q4 financials show growth in revenue and a decrease in EBITDA margin.
  • Strong performance in North America and Europe and opportunities for consolidation and procurement efficiencies.
  • I maintain my buy rating on LKQ due to a combination of positive growth outlook and potential for margin expansion.

Car components

urbancow

Summary

Readers may find my previous coverage via this link. My previous rating was a buy as I expected LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) fundamentals to continue improving, taking a view that 3Q23 headline results were not indicative of

This article was written by

Normad Capital profile picture
Normad Capital
875 Followers
Both a full-time investor and a full-time operations manager. I've learned about investing over the years by reading and researching businesses that, in my opinion, have a significant competitive advantage that can sustainably produce returns above its cost of capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LKQ Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LKQ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LKQ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.