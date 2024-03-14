urbancow

Readers may find my previous coverage via this link. My previous rating was a buy as I expected LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) fundamentals to continue improving, taking a view that 3Q23 headline results were not indicative of any weakness. My view turned out to be right, as the share price rallied from the lows of ~$40 in November 2023 to ~$50 today. I am reiterating my buy rating for LKQ as I think there is still upside from this price level. With the strong performance seen in NA and Europe, I remain positive about the growth outlook of the business. Additionally, I see potential for margins to expand past previous peak margins as LKQ consolidates its distribution channels and enhances procurement efficiencies.

4Q23 sales grew 16.6% y/y to $3.501 billion, driven by organic parts and service revenue growth of 2.8%, FX impact of 2.7%, and inorganic drivers of 13.1%. Segment EBITDA margin decreased 110 bps to 11.3%, driven by a 220 bps decrease in the Wholesale-North America segment, a 170 bps decrease in the Europe segment, a 50 bps decrease in the specialty segment, and an 80 bps increase in the self-service segment. Overall, 4Q23 adj EPS came in at $0.73 vs. 4Q22 of $0.74. LKQ also ended the year with $5.66 billion in debt and ~$300 million in cash, bringing its net debt position to ~$5.3 billion and ~3.2x EBITDA. Looking ahead, in FY24, management guided total Parts & Services organic revenue growth of 3.5% to 5.5% y/y. Using management FY24 FCF guidance of $1 billion and assuming historical EBITDA to FCF conversion, this implies FY24 EBITDA of $1.67 to $2 billion.

Based on my view of the business, LKQ should be able to grow by 10% in FY24 (based on the high end of FY24 guided [5.5%] and the full year contribution from Uni-Select acquisition), followed by 4.5% growth in FY25 (continuing the momentum in FY24). However, I have dialed back on my margin expectations in the near term as the mix impact from Uni-Select appeared to be larger than expected (FY23 net margin saw 6.9%, 40 bps lower than my previous assumption). I expect a slower ramp up in FY24/25 as management guided for 7.1% in FY24. That said, I assumed a higher multiple today as the growth outlook remains positive (NA and Europe performance remains very strong), and there is potential for margin to exceed the previous peak (in FY21) given the opportunities in consolidating distribution and enhancing procurement efficiencies.

Strength remains to be seen across LKQ businesses. Uni-Select synergies are trending higher than the original target, and the LKQ core NA segment experienced healthy organic growth. Notably, LKQ reaped benefits from increasing APU and better fill rates, which accelerated NA organic parts and services growth to 5.3% despite a high single-digit [HSD] percentage decline in collision claims. I anticipate that NA organic growth will stay robust throughout FY24, probably reaching the upper end of the 3.5 to 5.5% guide, thanks to favorable vehicle demographics and the ongoing rollout of State Farm aftermarket parts utilization. Nitpickers would point out that segment EBITDA margin was down 220bps in 4Q23, but I highlight that this was mainly due to Uni-Select's lower margin mix. Management has mentioned that integration efforts are ahead of schedule, and they expect synergies to exceed the original $55 million target, so I think margins should turn around soon.

Across the Atlantic Ocean, LKQ Europe organic growth was positive in all regions, highlighted by particularly strong performances in Benelux and Eastern Europe. The sheer strength of demand in other parts of Europe has overwhelmed the negative narrative of the strike in Germany. In fact, I believe this strike incident has highlighted LKQ flexibility in terms of capacity to manage spikes of demand (LKQ managed to reduce the impact of this strike by adding temporary capacity). Looking ahead, I am encouraged by management expectations for a double-digit percentage EBITDA margin in FY24. With LKQ's ongoing efforts to grow its private label selection, streamline its distribution, and improve its procurement processes, I have no doubt that they will be able to reach this margin target.

By linking the geographical and regional distribution network across our European footprint, we will drive higher levels of productivity, leading to improved fulfillment rates, enhanced customer service, and improved trade working capital. Yes. We've got so Bret, I'll start, and then if you want to chime in, Justin. So we've identified within the $55 million some procurement synergies, it's less than a $10 million number as far as the overall opportunities on that portion of it. Source: 4Q23 earnings

As a whole, execution looks good, but the acceleration of growth in North America is one aspect that I found very promising. Once the strike effect, a one-time compensation charge, and the value-added tax reserve adjustment are taken into account, Europe also seems to be performing quite similarly. Were it not for these factors, the European margin would have been significantly higher. Regarding the specialty segment, I think we may have finally seen the worst of it, despite the fact that it is still producing softer performance and printed a 7% y/y decline in organic growth in 4Q23, mostly due to the material slowdown in the new US RV industry. Management at Camping World (CWH) said on the company's fourth quarter results call that new RV sales are likely to see an upswing, thanks in large part to material price drops that have significantly increased consumer affordability. Of course, this is just one comment from one player in the industry and should not be heavily relied on as an indicator of growth. Nonetheless, this does point to a relatively positive outlook ahead.

We believe our industry has seen the bottom of new RV sales and results, and are seeing positive indicators that the next several years will produce growth in revenue, unit sales, overall gross profit, and sequentially an improving bottom line for our company. Source: CWH 4Q23 earnings

Risk & conclusion

If there are more waves of economic lockdowns or renewed travel restrictions to stop the spread of another COVID-19, total miles driven might not normalize higher as we expect, which will impact the demand for aftermarket parts.

I maintain my buy rating on LKQ due to a combination of positive growth outlook and potential for margin expansion. While LKQ's core North American and European segments are delivering healthy organic growth, it was also great to know that Uni-Select acquisition integration exceeded initial targets, with synergies expected to be higher than originally projected. Furthermore, favorable demographics in North America for repairable vehicles point towards continued strong demand for parts. Looking ahead, opportunities exist for LKQ to surpass its previous peak margins through consolidation of distribution channels and enhanced procurement efficiencies. Even the specialty segment, which has experienced softer performance lately, may be poised for a rebound based on potential growth in the new US RV industry.