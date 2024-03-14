Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tilly's, Inc. (TLYS) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 14, 2024 9:18 PM ETTilly's, Inc. (TLYS) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.27K Followers

Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call March 14, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Gar Jackson - Investor Relations

Michael Henry - EVP and CFO

Hezy Shaked - Executive Chairman and Interim CEO and President

Conference Call Participants

Marni Shapiro - Retail Tracker

Matt Koranda - Roth MKM

Mitch Kummetz - Seaport Research

Richard Magnusen - B. Riley

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Tilly's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]. Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Gar Jackson. Please go ahead, sir.

Gar Jackson

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Tilly's fiscal 2023 fourth quarter earnings call. Michael Henry, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company's business and operating results. Then he and Hezy Shaked, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO and President, will host a Q&A session.

For a copy of Tilly's earnings press release, please visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at tillys.com. From the same section, shortly after the conclusion of the call, you will also be able to find a recorded replay of this call for the next 30 days.

Certain forward-looking statements will be made during this call that reflect Tilly's judgment and analysis only as of today, March 14, 2024, and actual results may differ materially from current expectations based on various factors affecting Tilly's business. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

For a more thorough discussion of the risks and uncertainties associated with these forward-looking statements, please see the disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements that is included in our fiscal '23 fourth quarter earnings release, which is furnished to the SEC today on Form 8-K as well

