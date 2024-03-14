Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Evoke Pharma, Inc. (EVOK) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 14, 2024 9:33 PM ETEvoke Pharma, Inc. (EVOK) Stock
Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call March 14, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Daniel Kontoh-Boateng - Investor Relations

David Gonyer - Co-Founder, CEO & Director

Christopher Quesenberry - GIMOTI’s Chief Commercial Officer, EVERSANA

Matthew D'Onofrio - Chief Business Officer

Conference Call Participants

Yale Jen - Laidlaw & Company

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Evoke Pharma Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Currently, all callers have been placed in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today’s call is being recorded.

I will now turn the call over to Daniel Kontoh-Boateng. Please go ahead, sir.

Daniel Kontoh-Boateng

Good afternoon, and thank you for participating in Evoke Pharma's conference call and webcast today. With me today are Dave Gonyer, Evoke's Chief Executive Officer; Chris Quesenberry, GIMOTI's Chief Commercial Officer from Eversana; and Matt D'Onofrio, Evoke's President and Chief Operating Officer.

By now, you should have a copy of the press release we issued earlier. If not, it is available on the Investor Relations page of our website at evokepharma.com. We encourage everyone to read today's press release as well as Evoke’s annual report on Form 10-K, which is now filed with the SEC. The company's Form 10-K and earnings release are also available on Evoke's website.

Please note that certain information discussed on the call today is covered under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. We caution listeners that, during this call, management will be making forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied by these forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties associated with the company's business.

These forward-looking statements are qualified by the cautionary statements contained in Evoke's press releases and SEC filings, including its annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent

