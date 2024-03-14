winhorse

Elevator Pitch

Marubeni Corporation (OTCPK:MARUY) [8002:JP] is still worthy of a Buy rating. I drew attention to Marubeni Corporation's ROE target and ROE improvement drivers in my earlier December 13, 2023 initiation article.

My focus is on the read-throughs from the latest shareholder letter released by Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) (BRK.A), who is an investor in Marubeni Corporation, and the company's unchanged management guidance in the current write-up. In the near term, I think that the company's actual full-year FY 2024 (YE March 31, 2024) bottom line can surprise the market in a positive way. For the mid to long term, my view is that an increase in capital returned to its shareholders can help to unlock value for the stock. I maintain a Buy rating for Marubeni Corporation, taking into account these positive catalysts mentioned above.

The company's shares can be bought and sold on the Japanese equity market and the Over-The-Counter market. The 10-day mean daily trading values of Marubeni Corporation's Japan-listed and OTC shares were approximately $100 million and $1 million, respectively according to data sourced from S&P Capital IQ. Marubeni Corporation's shares listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange can be traded with US stockbrokers such as Interactive Brokers.

Berkshire Hathaway Letter Highlights Marubeni Corporation's Value Unlocking Opportunities

Seeking Alpha News reported in the middle of last year that Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway raised its equity interest in Marubeni Corporation and other four Japanese trading companies to over 8.5%. In Berkshire Hathaway's latest 2023 shareholder letter released in late February 2024, Warren Buffett made specific reference to these Japanese investments, including Marubeni Corporation.

Warren Buffett noted in Berkshire Hathaway's latest shareholder letter that Marubeni Corporation and the other major trading companies in Japan "follow shareholder-friendly policies that are much superior to those customarily practiced in the U.S" such as "far less aggressive" management "compensation."

However, Warren Buffett observed that Marubeni Corporation and its peers distribute roughly a third "of its earnings to dividends", and utilize excess capital to "repurchase shares" to "a lesser degree" as compared to capital investments. In other words, there are opportunities for Marubeni Corporation to unlock shareholder value in areas such as dividend distributions and share buybacks.

Marubeni Corporation aims to raise the company's dividend payout ratio from 25% for FY 2023 to 31% in FY 2024, as disclosed in its Q3 FY 2024 results presentation slides. The company's 31% dividend payout ratio guidance for the current fiscal year is roughly at the one-third earnings distribution level that Warren Buffett mentioned. This indicates that there is room for Marubeni Corporation to increase its dividend payout ratio to an even higher level in the future. As a comparison, US-listed companies on average returned around 40% of their net income to shareholders as dividends in 2023.

Separately, the company allocated nearly JPY20 billion of its excess capital to share repurchases in the November 6, 2023 to February 9, 2024 time frame, which meant that it met its guidance of spending JPY20 billion on share buybacks in FY 2024. But Marubeni Corporation's JPY20 billion share repurchases for fiscal 2024 were only a third of what the company did in FY 2023 (JPY60 billion), and translated into a very modest buyback yield (share repurchases divided by market capitalization) of 0.5%.

At its most recent Q3 FY 2024 results briefing in February, Marubeni Corporation noted that it is considering how it "can present these (capital allocation and capital return) policies in more concrete terms" in or after FY 2025 (April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025). The company also stressed at the latest quarterly earnings call that its "remaining free cash will be used for enhancing shareholder returns, including stock buybacks."

In a nutshell, MARUY has the potential to pay out a larger proportion of its net profit as dividends and also allocate more capital to buybacks. Marubeni Corporation's recent management commentary suggests that there is a good chance of the company making favorable changes to its shareholder capital return policies in the future.

Potential Positive Surprise With FY 2024 Results Announcement

MARUY is expected to reveal the company's full-year fiscal 2024 financial performance in early May this year.

My opinion is Marubeni Corporation's FY 2024 earnings guidance is conservative, and there is a reasonably high likelihood of the company's actual financial results exceeding guidance considering multiple factors highlighted below.

Firstly, Marubeni Corporation left its full-year guidance unchanged, even though its 9M FY 2024 net income had already accounted for 83%, or more than three-quarters, of its FY 2024 net profit guide of JPY450 billion.

Secondly, MARUY highlighted in its Q3 FY 2024 results presentation that it built in "a cushion of around JPY20.0bn (in its full-year earnings guidance) to prepare for unanticipated losses and others." There is a likelihood that the "cushion" won't be needed, which offers upside for the company's existing fiscal 2024 net profit guidance.

Thirdly, the market is anticipating that Marubeni Corporation's actual earnings for FY 2024 will surpass its management guidance. In specific terms, the current analysts' consensus' net income projection is JPY465 billion (source: S&P Capital IQ) or +3% above the management's earnings estimate of JPY450 billion. Generally speaking, the sell side's consensus forecasts are usually much closer to the company's financial guidance.

In particular, I think that Marubeni Corporation's Power business can perform above expectations in Q4 FY 2024 and allow the company's actual full-year financial results to beat its guidance. Normalized net profit for the company's Power segment rose by +26% YoY for the first nine months of fiscal 2024. At its Q3 FY 2024 results briefing, MARUY noted that "the Power Division remains strong", and shared that a key growth engine for the Power segment is the expansion of its "power service and retail businesses like SmartestEnergy in the U.K."

Concluding Thoughts

I am of the opinion that Marubeni Corporation's share price can rise on the back of a potential positive earnings surprise for FY 2024 and an improvement in its shareholder capital return for the intermediate term. As per S&P Capital IQ's valuation data, Marubeni Corporation currently trades at 1.12 times consensus FY 2025 P/B. In my December 2023 write-up, I outlined my target P/B valuation multiple of 1.50 times for Marubeni Corporation using the Gordon Growth Formula, which implies that the stock has a capital appreciation potential of as much as 34% via multiple expansion.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.