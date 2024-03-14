Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Bumble: Rating Downgrade On Poor Execution And Weak Growth Momentum

Mar. 14, 2024 11:03 PM ETBumble Inc. (BMBL) Stock1 Comment
Jay Capital
Summary

  • Bumble's recent performance has been poor, leading to a downgrade from a buy rating to a hold rating.
  • The weakness in performance and uncertainty in guidance are the main reasons for the downgrade.
  • Bumble's growth has decelerated, and the market is not willing to pay for high-end subscription tiers, indicating a lack of strong growth catalysts.
In my previous coverage on Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL), I recommended a buy rating as I expected the business to continue growing for the foreseeable future, and even when attaching a conservative multiple, the upside was attractive. This post is to provide

Jay Capital
I take a fundamentals-based approach to value investing.I disagree with the common misconception held by many investors that low multiple stocks must be cheap. I look for companies that offer the best long-term durability at the most affordable prices. Consequently, I have a propensity to be drawn to companies with steady long-term growth, no cyclicality, and a robust balance sheet.Nevertheless, investing in successful company is risky because one may end up paying too much (this is where valuation matters). I firmly believe this, yet there are situations where the development runway is so vast that price matters much less in the immediate future.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

